Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Holiday Plans Revealed -- And They're So Not What We Thought

After weeks -- no, months! -- of speculation about where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be spending the Christmas holiday, the Sussexes' holiday plans have finally been revealed. Despite rumors about the duke and duchess spending the winter break in the United States with Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, it's been revealed that Harry and Meghan are in Canada right now with baby Archie. Curveball!
-
After the couple arrived, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed them on Twitter.
Trudeau wished Harry, Meghan, and Archie a "quiet" stay in Canada, telling them they're "among friends" there. We're guessing this was an indirect insult to the British media that's been relentless with the Sussexes in the past year?
Either way, Trudeau's right: Meghan, Harry, and Archie deserve a restful and quiet holiday for sure.
-
A few days prior to their arrival, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed the couple's Canadian holiday.
"As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada," a Sussex spokesperson said. "The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."
In addition to the connection the royal family has to Canada, Meghan also has one, as she lived there for years while she filmed Suits.
The Sussexes' specific whereabouts haven't been revealed, but some suspect they're staying at the family home of Meghan's BFF, Jessica Mulroney.
-
-
However, just because the royal family of three are laying low right now, that doesn't mean they're not still spreading holiday cheer to those who need it.
Over the weekend, Prince Harry adorably dressed up as Santa Claus to send a holiday message to bereaved British Armed Forces children.
In the video, which was sent to the kids at Scotty's Little Soldiers Christmas party, the duke told the 190 children in attendance to "cause as much chaos as humanly possible."
That's the Harry we know and love!
-
Even though the palace revealed that Harry and Meghan are in Canada, we shouldn't expect to get much more info.
Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared an email he received from a palace spokesperson, which read:
"Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.
The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.
They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."
So, that's that!
Hopefully, Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie are enjoying lots of family time, cozy nights, and heaps of well-needed relaxation -- wherever they may be.
See you in 2020, guys. Rest up!
