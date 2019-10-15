Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Holiday Plans Revealed -- And They're So Not What We Thought

After the couple arrived, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed them on Twitter.

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here.

Trudeau wished Harry, Meghan, and Archie a "quiet" stay in Canada, telling them they're "among friends" there. We're guessing this was an indirect insult to the British media that's been relentless with the Sussexes in the past year?

Either way, Trudeau's right: Meghan, Harry, and Archie deserve a restful and quiet holiday for sure.