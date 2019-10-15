Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Holiday Plans Revealed -- And They're So Not What We Thought

After weeks -- no, months! -- of speculation about where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be spending the Christmas holiday, the Sussexes' holiday plans have finally been revealed. Despite rumors about the duke and duchess spending the winter break in the United States with Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, it's been revealed that Harry and Meghan are in Canada right now with baby Archie. Curveball!

