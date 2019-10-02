Prince William & Kate Middleton Have a 'Big Announcement' Coming

Splash News
In the public's perception, the end of the year is typically a low-key period for the royal family. The engagements slow down, things get a little more casual, and in some cases, multiweek hiatuses are even taken (looking at you, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle). However, this may only be what we see on the outside. On the inside, it sounds like certain members of the royal family are busy working behind the scenes this time of year. In fact, one report claims Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up to make a big announcement at the end of this month or beginning of next.
Color us excited!
According to a royal commentator, a "big announcement" is coming from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Journalist Omid Scobie recently revealed on ABC's Heirpod podcast that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be "breaking away from tradition" in the upcoming weeks to reveal "a number of new announcements."
Evidently, 2020 is set to be a "big year" for Kate, and the Cambridges will be "busy" throughout the upcoming year.
"Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition," Scobie said. "There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period. It's a smart decision, it's a quiet time of the year. It is a great time to announce things."
We know what you're thinking when you hear "big announcement": baby.
However, Scobie was mostly talking about work-related announcements. Sorry to disappoint.
"We will be hearing about a new initiative from Prince William and some other news as well," the royal commentator revealed, adding that things are in the works for Kate too.
"Next year is a big one for Kate," he said. "She is going to be really focused on her early years development. That is something she has been involved in for a long time now. It has all been bitty for anyone who follows this. Apparently 2020 is a year when it is all tied together. So, yes, a busy year for them."
Of course, just because the Cambridges will be busy with work, it doesn't mean a baby announcement won't come too.
In fact, rumors about the Duchess of Cambridge being pregnant have seriously ramped up in the past few weeks. Even betting firms have seen an uptick in wagers on another Cambridge kiddo. Also, it's been reported in the past that Kate wants four kids, so it's not completely out of the question just yet!
Fingers and toes crossed!
Talk of William and Kate being hard at work behind the scenes comes on the heels that Meghan Markle is working furiously on her "break."
It was recently reported that although enjoying a hiatus with her family, the Duchess of Sussex is working to have things in place for the new year.
Evidently, she teamed up with an old PR friend from her acting days to raise as much money as possible for Sussex Royal, her umbrella charity.
A source told DailyMailTV: "Meghan may officially be on her royal break, but don't believe she is taking her foot off the gas. ... The break and Thanksgiving of course have been a time to balance the needs of her family, but you cannot underestimate what an incredible force Meghan is."
So, there you have it. These royal breaks aren't at all what they seem. They may be living it up in a castle and frolicking around the English countryside, but ultimately, they're still hard at work.
