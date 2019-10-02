Prince William & Kate Middleton Have a 'Big Announcement' Coming

According to a royal commentator, a "big announcement" is coming from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Journalist Omid Scobie recently revealed on ABC's Heirpod podcast that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be "breaking away from tradition" in the upcoming weeks to reveal "a number of new announcements."

Evidently, 2020 is set to be a "big year" for Kate, and the Cambridges will be "busy" throughout the upcoming year.

"Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition," Scobie said. "There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period. It's a smart decision, it's a quiet time of the year. It is a great time to announce things."