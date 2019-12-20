Prince Philip Hospitalized At 98 Years Old

There's good news and there's bad news. The bad news: Prince Philip has been hospitalized at 98 years old, and that's never a great thing around the holidays. The good news? It seems like he's expected to make a recovery, so hopefully, he'll be feeling healthy again in no time. We hope Queen Elizabeth isn't too worried! 

  • A royal reporter shared the update on Twitter, confirming the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted and will probably stay for a few days. 

    We're glad to hear that this is a precautionary measure and not an emergency -- at Philip's age, an emergency could be quite scary for him and his family. But so far, it sounds like he's getting ahead of whatever issue he's battling, which is mostly likely for the best. 

  • More proof that Philip is doing OK? Queen Elizabeth didn't join him. 

    Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
    Splash News

    According to Entertainment Tonight, Queen Elizabeth stayed behind at Sandringham, so surely his condition wasn't too serious or she would have accompanied him there ... or so we assume. She arrived there on Friday morning -- the same day that her husband was hospitalized -- and she's probably prepping for the holiday gathering she holds there every year. 

  • So far, there haven't been any other updates on his condition.

    Prince Philip
    Splash News

    We're hoping the palace will be able to let us know how he's doing soon ... and hopefully, he won't be stuck in the hospital for too long! It would be such a bummer if he had to miss out on spending Christmas with his family this year. 

  • Here's hoping Philip has a speedy recovery.

    Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth
    Splash News

    We hope he gets well soon and that the hospitalization isn't too hard on him (or on Queen Elizabeth). it's good to hear that he's being proactive about his health, because we want him to stick around for years to come! 

    Get well soon, Philip!

