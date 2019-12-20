Prince Philip Hospitalized At 98 Years Old

Splash News
There's good news and there's bad news. The bad news: Prince Philip has been hospitalized at 98 years old, and that's never a great thing around the holidays. The good news? It seems like he's expected to make a recovery, so hopefully, he'll be feeling healthy again in no time. We hope Queen Elizabeth isn't too worried!
A royal reporter shared the update on Twitter, confirming the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted and will probably stay for a few days.
We're glad to hear that this is a precautionary measure and not an emergency -- at Philip's age, an emergency could be quite scary for him and his family. But so far, it sounds like he's getting ahead of whatever issue he's battling, which is mostly likely for the best.
More proof that Philip is doing OK? Queen Elizabeth didn't join him.
So far, there haven't been any other updates on his condition.
Here's hoping Philip has a speedy recovery.
