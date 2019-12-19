Kim Kardashian Accused of Wearing Blackface in New Photo Shoot

Once again, Kim Kardashian is getting backlash, and this time, it's really not good. After she shared a photo shoot for a new magazine cover, Kim is being accused of wearing blackface in the photos, where she appeared to look much darker than usual ... and needless to say, some people are incredibly offended.
Here's the magazine cover in question:
It's hard to say who Kim is trying to emulate here -- some think it could be Elizabeth Taylor, while others are saying maybe Diahann Carroll.
Either way, people are making it clear in the comments that they don't like the way her skin seems to have been darkened for the camera.
People let Kim know exactly how they felt in the comments.
Others went on to point out that Kim's husband and children are black, and they hate that Kim behaves this way.
-
So far, Kim has yet to respond to the backlash.
We hope she does soon, though. We'd hate for this to be happening and get zero response from her -- there has to be some explanation for this, and it certainly seems like an apology is in order at the least.
Come on, Kim. Do the right thing -- and maybe let's avoid shoots like this from now on?
