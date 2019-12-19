Kim Kardashian Accused of Wearing Blackface in New Photo Shoot

kimkardashian/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian
kimkardashian/Instagram

Once again, Kim Kardashian is getting backlash, and this time, it's really not good. After she shared a photo shoot for a new magazine cover, Kim is being accused of wearing blackface in the photos, where she appeared to look much darker than usual ... and needless to say, some people are incredibly offended. 


  • Here's the magazine cover in question: 

    It's hard to say who Kim is trying to emulate here -- some think it could be Elizabeth Taylor, while others are saying maybe Diahann Carroll. 

    Either way, people are making it clear in the comments that they don't like the way her skin seems to have been darkened for the camera. 

    • Advertisement

  • People let Kim know exactly how they felt in the comments.

    Kim Kardashian
    kimkardashian/Instagram

    Just by looking at the photo, it's easy to understand why people see this as disrespectful. Whether it's a filter, makeup, or airbrushing, it certainly seems like Kim's skin was intentionally made to look darker, and there's no reason that people of color should have to deal with this kind of stuff ... or continually explain why it's so problematic to people who don't get it. 

  • Others went on to point out that Kim's husband and children are black, and they hate that Kim behaves this way. 

    Kim Kardashian Instagram comments
    kimkardashian/Instagram

    The frustration 100% makes sense to us. It's not just this incident -- she's also come under fire for wearing braids in the past as well.

    The best case scenario here is that Kim just wasn't thinking when she approved these images ... we certainly hope this isn't something that she did on purpose. But we can't ignore or excuse it -- especially when it keeps happening. 

  • So far, Kim has yet to respond to the backlash. 

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    We hope she does soon, though. We'd hate for this to be happening and get zero response from her -- there has to be some explanation for this, and it certainly seems like an apology is in order at the least.

    Come on, Kim. Do the right thing -- and maybe let's avoid shoots like this from now on? 

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement