Prince Harry Dressed as Santa Is the Christmas Gift We Didn't Know We Needed

Getty Images
Jenny Erikson
Jenny Erikson
Celebrities

Prince Harry
Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be staying out of the public eye this holiday season, but that didn't stop Archie's dad from sending a very special message to some very special kids. The Duke of Sussex donned a red suit and hat, along with a snowy beard, to wish kids who've lost parents in military service a happy Christmas as Santa Claus. 

  • Royal reporter Benjamin Wareing shared this video clip on Twitter, and we love everything about it.

    "Ho, ho, ho!" Harry started the message, before addressing the kids from Scotty's Littler Soldiers personally. The charity is for bereaved British Forces children who have lost a parent in military service. Harry told them, "I hear there are 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family.

    "Having met some of you a few years ago, I know how incredibly strong you are," he continued. "So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well. Your parents, they will never be forgotten, and you will never be forgotten."

    • Advertisement

  • The video was reportedly previously recorded, as Harry is on sabbatical with his new wife and baby. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Baby Archie
    Getty Images

    Harry and Meghan Markle announced in October that they would be taking a six-week break from royal duties, from mid-November through the holidays. They also revealed that they would not be spending Christmas with Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham this year, the first time they'll be away since getting engaged in 2017.

  • We love that Harry chose these kids to send a message to ... after all, he knows what it's like to lose a parent.

    Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William
    Getty Images

    Harry was only 12 when Princess Diana died in a car accident that occurred when she was trying to escape the paparazzi. He knows on a deep, personal level that someone's whole life can change in an instant, and how losing a parent as a child affects the rest of that young person's life. 

    It sounds like he's spent some time with these kids in the past, and we have no doubt he'll visit again.

  • We'll miss Harry and Meghan this year in the Christmas Day photos, but we hope they're having a lovely time with their baby.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie Harrison
    Getty Images

    It hasn't been reported if they'll stay in England or go abroad (Los Angeles? South Africa? They have so many special places across the world), but rumor has it that they will be spending it with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. It's her first Christmas as a grandma -- we can't imagine she'll be far away when it comes to baby Archie on Christmas morning!

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement