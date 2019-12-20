Prince Harry Dressed as Santa Is the Christmas Gift We Didn't Know We Needed

Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be staying out of the public eye this holiday season, but that didn't stop Archie's dad from sending a very special message to some very special kids. The Duke of Sussex donned a red suit and hat, along with a snowy beard, to wish kids who've lost parents in military service a happy Christmas as Santa Claus.
Royal reporter Benjamin Wareing shared this video clip on Twitter, and we love everything about it."Ho, ho, ho!" Harry started the message, before addressing the kids from Scotty's Littler Soldiers personally. The charity is for bereaved British Forces children who have lost a parent in military service. Harry told them, "I hear there are 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family.
"Having met some of you a few years ago, I know how incredibly strong you are," he continued. "So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well. Your parents, they will never be forgotten, and you will never be forgotten."
The video was reportedly previously recorded, as Harry is on sabbatical with his new wife and baby.
We love that Harry chose these kids to send a message to ... after all, he knows what it's like to lose a parent.
We'll miss Harry and Meghan this year in the Christmas Day photos, but we hope they're having a lovely time with their baby.
