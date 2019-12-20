Prince Harry Dressed as Santa Is the Christmas Gift We Didn't Know We Needed

"Ho, ho, ho!" Harry started the message, before addressing the kids from Scotty's Littler Soldiers personally. The charity is for bereaved British Forces children who have lost a parent in military service. Harry told them, "I hear there are 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family.

"Having met some of you a few years ago, I know how incredibly strong you are," he continued. "So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well. Your parents, they will never be forgotten, and you will never be forgotten."