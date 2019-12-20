Jill Duggar Chopped Off Her Waist-Length Hair & It Looks Amazing

Well, Jill Duggar has gone ahead and gotten herself a major makeover. On Thursday, Jill cut off all her hair and shared the evidence with her followers, and OMG -- we're totally blown away by how different (and yet amazing) she looks with much shorter locks.
And to make the deal sweeter, she's donating the hair she cut off!
Jill shared the big news on Instagram.
That's a lot of hair she cut off -- even more than the recommended 14 inches for donation -- so we knew this had to be a dramatic change just from seeing the evidence.
So what does Jill look like now? In our opinion, a brand new woman!
Here's Jill and her adorable 'do:
Jill also shared the experience on YouTube.
She admitted this was the first time she's gotten a real haircut that wasn't just a trim and she was going to a brand new salon she'd never been to before, so this was a big deal ... definitely a day worth vlogging about.
Derick was a big fan of her new hair, while Israel was more into the pen he was playing with ... typical.
We can't wait to see more of Jill's new look.
