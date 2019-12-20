Jill Duggar Chopped Off Her Waist-Length Hair & It Looks Amazing

Well, Jill Duggar has gone ahead and gotten herself a major makeover. On Thursday, Jill cut off all her hair and shared the evidence with her followers, and OMG -- we're totally blown away by how different (and yet amazing) she looks with much shorter locks.

And to make the deal sweeter, she's donating the hair she cut off! 

  • Jill shared the big news on Instagram. 

    That's a lot of hair she cut off -- even more than the recommended 14 inches for donation -- so we knew this had to be a dramatic change just from seeing the evidence.

    So what does Jill look like now? In our opinion, a brand new woman! 

  • Here's Jill and her adorable 'do: 

    Jill Duggar
    Jill Duggar/YouTube

    This is quite a change from the long locks she was sporting before -- and we love how happy she looks! It seems like this is definitely a positive change for her. As much as we loved her long hair, we love this look even more. 

    And the curls? Loving it! This is a pretty big Duggar rebel move ... even bigger than Jinger going blond

  • Jill also shared the experience on YouTube.

    She admitted this was the first time she's gotten a real haircut that wasn't just a trim and she was going to a brand new salon she'd never been to before, so this was a big deal ... definitely a day worth vlogging about.

    Derick was a big fan of her new hair, while Israel was more into the pen he was playing with ... typical. 

  • We can't wait to see more of Jill's new look.

    Jill Duggar
    Jill Duggar/YouTube

    She's rocking that short hair -- and we can't imagine how much lighter her head must feel! Plus, getting a haircut is always such a self-esteem boost, so we hope she's feeling pretty. 

    Yay for Jill. Her family Christmas photos are going to be more adorable than ever this year! 

