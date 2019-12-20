Channing Tatum & Jessie J Call It Quits

Channing Tatum and Jessie J
It looks like one of the new celebrity couples we were rooting for this year is officially dunzo. Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially broken up after a year and change of dating. And apparently, the decision to consciously uncouple came without any drama -- which is pretty great to hear.

  • As it turns out, Jessie and Channing split "about a month ago."

    Channing Tatum and Jessie J
    "They are still really close and still good friends," an unnamed source told Us Weekly about the latest Hollywood split.

    Channing and Jessie J's breakup likely came around the same time a judge officially declared Tatum single, along with his ex, Jenna Dewan, who's expecting a child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

  • And it looks like there's no hard feelings.

    Channing Tatum and Jessie J
    Channing and Jessie first made headlines in October 2018 amid whispers they were dating on the down low. The news was confirmed shortly after, with photogs spotting Channing visiting Jessie J (they enjoyed some mini golf).

    Their romance heated up over the year they were together, with Channing professing his love for Jessie, and Jessie blessing us with a NSFW pic of the Magic Mike star after he lost a game of Jenga.

    It's been quite the adventure trying to keep up with these two, and it's sad they're no longer together, but likely for the best.

  • "There wasn't any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends," a source tells People.

    "Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don't really align," the unnamed insider continued. "They had a fun relationship, but it just didn't work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though."

  • Guess it's for the best.

    At the end of the day, we want everyone to be happy -- so if that means Channing and Jessie aren't together in a romantic capacity, so be it. They seem like awesome people and will likely go on living their best lives possible.

