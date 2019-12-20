Channing Tatum & Jessie J Call It Quits

Dean/Splash News
It looks like one of the new celebrity couples we were rooting for this year is officially dunzo. Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially broken up after a year and change of dating. And apparently, the decision to consciously uncouple came without any drama -- which is pretty great to hear.
As it turns out, Jessie and Channing split "about a month ago."
And it looks like there's no hard feelings.
"There wasn't any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends," a source tells People.
"Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don't really align," the unnamed insider continued. "They had a fun relationship, but it just didn't work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though."
Guess it's for the best.
At the end of the day, we want everyone to be happy -- so if that means Channing and Jessie aren't together in a romantic capacity, so be it. They seem like awesome people and will likely go on living their best lives possible.
