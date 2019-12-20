17 Times Kate Middleton Went For A Retro Look

Splash News
In the years since Kate Middleton became part of the royal family, she's become a fashion Icon, and it's easy to see why. Kate's outfits and looks are pretty iconic, after all -- whether she's pulling off a more casual look to spend a day with her kids or she's getting all dressed up for a formal event. But plenty of Kate's looks aren't totally modern. In fact, we'd say that a good bit of her wardrobe is vintage and retro inspired, and in turn, it's giving us a lot of inspiration to wear similar looks that we might even be able to find for less.
Given that Kate has a very traditional style and tends to go for outfits that are timeless over choosing to wear more trendy ensembles, it makes sense that a lot of her looks would seem like they're vintage, even when they're not, because classic looks like the ones Kate wears never go out of style.
Trust us -- we're under no illusion that Kate's actually wearing legit vintage clothes. While she does try to repeat her favorite looks, we have no doubt that most of the time, her dresses come to her brand new and with very hefty price tags. But she finds a way to dress in mod outfits with the perfect twist for the 2010s, and somehow, she looks amazing every time, even when she's taking a fashion risk (or what she'd consider a fashion risk, anyway).
Here are some of Kate's best retro looks. Whether she's wearing pretty florals or looking like she could be twins with Jackie O, we love them all. Now, we just have to figure out how to get Kate to share all of the clothes in her closet with us. What? It could happen!
-
This Coat Dress1
There's something about this coat dress that really screams "vintage" -- but knowing Kate, it probably came brand new (and at a very high cost!). The buttons, the color, the way it's tapered in at the waist -- it could have been worn 50 years ago, and still look this flawless.
-
Her Grey Blazer2
A good blazer -- especially in a neutral pattern like this one -- will always pass the test of time. We love the way it's tailored, and the fact that Kate paired it with a pair of wine colored pants. Then again, she's not a fashion icon for nothing!
-
-
In Bright Green3
Above all else, it's the color of this coat dress that really gives us that retro feeling. This color was super common during the '60s when it came to fashion, but if anyone's going to bring it back, it's going to be Kate. She looks amazing!
-
Vintage Florals4
The cut and neckline of this dress really sell it, but it's mostly the white, pink, and green floral pattern that is making us think vintage. It was the perfect dress to wear to a garden party -- which Kate did -- and we wouldn't be surprised to find out it was from another time.
-
-
A Double Breasted Jacket5
Everything about this jacket is something our grandmothers would have worn, and we say that in the nicest way possible. The buttons, the collar, and even the fact that Kate paired it with a black turtleneck -- it all comes together so perfectly.
-
This Pants & Stripes Combo6
Here's Kate, looking like a totally '60s mom -- and this time, it's about the whole outfit. The black and white stripes are definitely a huge retro callback, but so are the high waisted pants with the white buttons. We could see Carol Brady wearing this!
-
-
Serious Jackie O Vibes7
Kate looks so regal, and if she was American, we'd definitely assume she was a Kennedy. That gorgeous red dress (love the gold buttons) paired with the matching hat is the perfect ensemble, and we love that she kept it simple with nude heels.
-
Christmas Day Style8
Even on the holidays, Kate is supplying us with a bit of a throwback look. The combination of this monochromatic dress, gloves, pumps, and hat is too good -- and of course, it's all the perfect color to celebrate Christmas. Well done!
-
-
Introducing Louis9
Louis might have been born in 2018, but we would totally believe that this picture was taken many years ago. Maybe it's the color or that lace collar -- either way, this brand new mom is looking gorgeous (especially just hours after giving birth).
-
Serving '60s Realness10
We are living for this houndstooth pattern! The red and white colors really make it look like she snagged this one from a vintage shop, especially since she accessorized with gloves and a simple Chanel bag. One of Kate's classiest looks!
-
-
Pretty In Plaid11
Here's another Christmas win, going all the way back to the 2017 holiday season. Here's Kate, wearing the most gorgeous plaid coat, giving us all the retro vibes. And don't get us started on that fabulous hat! She looks so warm.
-
The Dots Have It12
The combination of this dress's pattern, color, and cut makes it seem like this dress definitely wasn't made in recent years. Of course, this is just the kind of dress that Kate loves to wear for appearances, but it's adding to the retro vibes she's always putting off.
-
-
A Yellow Sundress13
It might have been a bit of a cloudy day, but Kate brightened things up with her sunny yellow sundress. And the fact that she happens to be holding a sunflower in this photo? Too perfect! We'd borrow this one from her any day.
-
Looking Like A Flower Child14
Kate doesn't wear dresses like this very often, but when she does, OMG -- she looks incredible! This off the shoulder, peasant dress look is totally '60s, especially with her wavy hair. Can she please wear stuff like this more often!
-
-
Florals In Poland15
Once again, florals are lending themselves to yet another vintage look, this time in a two-piece dress form. Is it just us, or does Kate totally look like she could be guest starring on Mad Men while wearing this ensemble?
-
A Formal Look16
Even when Kate gets formal, she's still showing off what could be considered a throwback look. The way this white dress is cut and the design is super retro, and we love the shoes she paired it with those ankle-strap heels.
-
-
Dots At Wimbledon17
Even just this dress or just these glasses would be retro on their own, but combine them, and we'd have no way of knowing that this photo was taken just a couple of years ago. We have a feeling Kate must have turned a lot of heads at WImbledon that year.
-
Pink & Floral18
Yep, it's gotta be the floral pattern here, too -- along with these pretty pinks, and the bow around the dress' neckline. Once again, Kate is killing it in a retro look, but then again, we're pretty sure that she kills it no matter what kind of look she's wearing.