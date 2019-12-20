17 Times Kate Middleton Went For A Retro Look

Image: Splash News



Splash News In the years since Kate Middleton became part of the royal family, she's become a fashion Icon, and it's easy to see why. Kate's outfits and looks are pretty iconic, after all -- whether she's pulling off a more casual look to spend a day with her kids or she's getting all dressed up for a formal event. But plenty of Kate's looks aren't totally modern. In fact, we'd say that a good bit of her wardrobe is vintage and retro inspired, and in turn, it's giving us a lot of inspiration to wear similar looks that we might even be able to find for less.

Given that Kate has a very traditional style and tends to go for outfits that are timeless over choosing to wear more trendy ensembles, it makes sense that a lot of her looks would seem like they're vintage, even when they're not, because classic looks like the ones Kate wears never go out of style.

Trust us -- we're under no illusion that Kate's actually wearing legit vintage clothes. While she does try to repeat her favorite looks, we have no doubt that most of the time, her dresses come to her brand new and with very hefty price tags. But she finds a way to dress in mod outfits with the perfect twist for the 2010s, and somehow, she looks amazing every time, even when she's taking a fashion risk (or what she'd consider a fashion risk, anyway).

Here are some of Kate's best retro looks. Whether she's wearing pretty florals or looking like she could be twins with Jackie O, we love them all. Now, we just have to figure out how to get Kate to share all of the clothes in her closet with us. What? It could happen!