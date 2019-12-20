Joy-Anna Duggar's Road to Recovery After Losing Baby Anabell



austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram This year, Joy Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been through a lot of changes -- and not all of them were good. Earlier this year, they were so excited to announce that they were expecting their second child, but then, in July, they had to make another very different announcement. After their 20-week ultrasound appointment, Joy and Austin found out that their daughter's heart had stopped beating, which led to Joy heading to the hospital to give birth. Annabell Elise was stillborn, and it was absolutely heartbreaking to see Joy and Austin go through something like this.

Since then, Joy has shared every part of her journey with her followers on Instagram. Not only did she keep fans updated when she found out the horrible news, but she also shared photos straight from the hospital. And somehow, the entire time, Joy managed to stay more positive than we could expect anyone to be in such a sad situation -- she grieved the loss, but at the same time, attempted to look on the bright side at every turn.

We can't imagine what Joy must have gone through emotionally, but we wish it was something no one else ever had to experience. Through the past several months, she's shown exactly how strong she is as she mourned the loss of her baby girl, and we will forever be in awe of how amazing this mama is.

Read on for all the ways that Joy has coped with her stillbirth. From finding ways to remember Annabell to spending quality time with her family and friends to cuddling her son, Gideon, extra tight, we are so impressed at the way she took a terrible situation and stayed so positive.