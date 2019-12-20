Joy-Anna Duggar's Road to Recovery After Losing Baby Anabell

This year, Joy Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been through a lot of changes -- and not all of them were good. Earlier this year, they were so excited to announce that they were expecting their second child, but then, in July, they had to make another very different announcement. After their 20-week ultrasound appointment, Joy and Austin found out that their daughter's heart had stopped beating, which led to Joy heading to the hospital to give birth. Annabell Elise was stillborn, and it was absolutely heartbreaking to see Joy and Austin go through something like this.
Since then, Joy has shared every part of her journey with her followers on Instagram. Not only did she keep fans updated when she found out the horrible news, but she also shared photos straight from the hospital. And somehow, the entire time, Joy managed to stay more positive than we could expect anyone to be in such a sad situation -- she grieved the loss, but at the same time, attempted to look on the bright side at every turn.
We can't imagine what Joy must have gone through emotionally, but we wish it was something no one else ever had to experience. Through the past several months, she's shown exactly how strong she is as she mourned the loss of her baby girl, and we will forever be in awe of how amazing this mama is.
Read on for all the ways that Joy has coped with her stillbirth. From finding ways to remember Annabell to spending quality time with her family and friends to cuddling her son, Gideon, extra tight, we are so impressed at the way she took a terrible situation and stayed so positive.
-
Sharing the News Publicly1
In July, Joy shared that she and Austin had gone to their 20-week ultrasound, only to find out that their baby was a girl -- and that her heart had stopped beating. This led to her having to deliver the baby anyway, and it's hard to imagine how difficult that must have been.
"Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time," Joy wrote on Instagram. "Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord."
-
Keeping Positive2
After Joy's stillbirth, she shared more photos from the hospital, and her captions were surprisingly upbeat. But knowing Joy, this isn't surprising at all -- she's always been one to look on the bright side of things, no matter how dark a situation might be.
"We only had her for 20 weeks. Life is fragile and precious. So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!" Joy wrote, adding, "Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!"
-
-
Cuddling Her Little One3
Joy went home from the hospital to her son, Gideon, who seemed to get plenty of cuddles from his mama. Nothing can replace the baby that Joy lost, but it seems like she really took comfort in her son during this time -- and we don't doubt that he was there for her in his own way.
-
Sticking By Austin's Side4
Joy and Austin's relationship has always been incredibly strong, but it appears this experience brought them even closer together. It's good to see that they were leaning on each other during what had to be a really tough time.
-
-
Sharing Her Journey to Healing5
Later that month, Joy shared this Bible verse, along with an update on how she and Austin were doing after the loss of their daughter.
"Yes, those days come that I miss my little girl so much. Wishing I could have met her, seen Austin love on her and Gideon play with her," she wrote. "Yet, God has given us so much comfort. People say that I am strong, but I am not. It is Jesus’ strength that has carried me through. He’s given me a peace that passes all understanding and he has given me His JOY."
-
Spending Time With Family6
Like Joy wrote in her caption, it's hard to get a family as big as the Duggars together -- especially because many of them are now married with kids. But it's good to see that she was able to spend time with everyone. There's no doubt that one of the benefits of having such a huge family is always having tons of support when she needs it most.
-
-
Her Remodeled Camper7
Joy's always had a gift for remodeling, and we love the way she poured herself into turning their fifth wheel into a cozy home for her, Austin, and Gideon. This tour definitely had us wondering if we wanted to live in a camper, too. Everything about it is too cute.
-
Never Alone8
While Austin was gone in the Bahamas helping Hurricane Dorian victims, Joy spent some quality time with sister-in-law Abbie. We love that someone like Abbie has Joy's back, especially during a time when she might not want to be alone.
-
-
A Necklace To Remember Annabell By9
This necklace was given to Joy by one of her sisters-in-law, and it's so sweet. We love this small, pretty way to remember the baby she lost -- this way, Joy can carry her with her every day, even though we're sure she remembers her little one all the time.
-
Her Camping Trip10
Joy's always loved the outdoors, and we were so happy when we found out she got to go on a camping trip with Austin. It sounded like she had a blast.
"He has tucked me in every night, given me his blanket so I’d be warm, took my heavy backpack when I was getting tired, encouraged me when I was struggling to finish hiking up the steep trail," Joy wrote. "He is such a gentleman and helps encourage me to achieve me goals and dreams! I love you so much, Austin Martyn!"
Sounds like Austin is such a sweetie.
-
-
Remembering Her Pregnancy Shoot11
Looking back on this photoshoot couldn't have been easy for Joy, but it seems like she's feeling thankful she has these photos.
Joy wrote:
"So thankful to have these pictures from the photo shoot back in June with all the pregnant sisters. I couldn’t have known at the time what these memories would mean to me now.
While we grieve over the loss of our baby girl who would’ve been due in just 8 days, we are grateful for the time we had with her. We are thankful for memories like these. We are thankful for the precious hours we were able to hold her in our arms and say our goodbyes. We are thankful that God allowed us to be her parents, and we know that her life -- though it was brief -- has changed our lives forever."
Once again, we love the attitude Joy has, even in the face of something so difficult.
-
Embracing Motherhood12
Since Gideon was born, it's been clear that Joy loves being a mom. We're glad that she has him to play with and love on, even when she must be missing his sister. And how could a face this cute not cheer anybody up on a bad day?
-
-
A New Home13
Even after their difficult summer, Joy and Austin still had exciting news to share: They bought a house! They've been working on remodeling it so it fits their needs, and it's been so much fun to watch the two of them work on creating their dream home.
-
A Family of Three14
Even though Joy should be celebrating her family of four, it seems like she's more grateful for her family of three than ever. She's still enjoying her time with Austin and Gideon, and we don't doubt that soon enough, a rainbow baby will be joining them.
-
-
Quality Sister Time15
Joy's been spending plenty of time with her family -- including this girls' night with her little sisters. A little "I Love Lucy" and plenty of laughs, surrounded by the people she loves most? We're so glad to see that Joy's having plenty of moments like this one.