Mama June, From Drug Arrest to Indictment: A Timeline of Her Legal Troubles

Given where Mama June (real name June Shannon) was just a couple of years ago, it's hard to believe how much has changed. It seems like we were just cheering her on when she took her epic weight loss journey on Mama June: From Not To Hot, but once she started dating her current boyfriend, Geno Doak, things took a turn for the worse. Last spring, she and Geno were arrested at an Alabama gas station, and it seems things have only gotten worse, as her downhill spiral continued for the majority of 2019.
It's been heartbreaking to watch this all happen to a woman who was known for how much she loved her daughters on reality TV, including Honey Boo Boo, which is where the family's claim to fame really began. Now, Alana is no longer living with her mother, instead staying with older sister, Pumpkin "Lauryn" Shannon, and it's hard to say if their relationships with their mom will ever be able to be repaired.
In the meantime, it seems that June is still looking for a place to live ... and still with her literal partner in crime, Geno.
(Yikes.)
Read on for a complete timeline of June's life over the past several months, starting from her arrest in March to where she is today. It's definitely been a bleak year for her -- and, incidentally, her family -- but hopefully, 2020 will be the year she decides to turn her life around and get the help she needs.
And maybe, just maybe, she'll finally ditch Geno for good.
We're rooting for Mama June.
March 2019: Mama June & Geno Arrested on Drug Charges1
Back in March, June and Geno were arrested at an Alabama gas station after police were called for a domestic disturbance. After June revealed crack cocaine was in her car, she was charged with "felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia," and Geno faced charges of "felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, in addition to domestic violence/harassment," TMZ reported.
Mugshots Revealed2
Not long after news broke of their arrest, June and Geno's mugshots went public. Yes, they were possibly the most unattractive mug shots ever, but they were also more proof that people should be concerned about June. Needless to say, it was not looking good.
Geno's Post-Arrest Rant3
It didn't take long until Geno took to social media to share a bizarre rant that has since been deleted from Instagram. He wanted to respond to people who reportedly thought that his kids were afraid of him -- and he didn't hold back.
"Contrary to what some may lead you to believe I do not have any children that are frightened of me," he said. "I've been beyond nice and will continue to be as long as my image and me are left alone. Call my bluff if you must. Thank you have a day."
Pumpkin Speaks Out4
Following June's arrest, one of her daughters, Pumpkin, made a statement about the incident, choosing to focus on the positive.
"Hey guys, as you know, you've seen the stuff out in the media and our family is going through a rough patch," Pumpkin told People at the time. "But this year alone we have had a lot of happiness. And when my mom and Alana were out in California and everything seemed good. Then the next couple months rolled around and things took a turn. We're sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there and loving and supporting us."
May 2019: Honey Boo Boo Moves Out of Mama June's House5
By May, Honey Boo Boo had made the choice to move out of Mama June's house -- and considering everything that must have been going on at home, it's hard to blame her for that. According to TMZ, she moved in with Pumpkin instead, who would serve as her guardian.
Mama June's Family Stages an Intervention6
At this point, June's WeTV series, Mama June: From Not To Hot was still on the air, and her family used the opportunity to stage an intervention. Honey Boo Boo tried to appeal to her by telling her that she wanted to be able to come home, and the whole family expressed their worry, but unfortunately, it didn't do anything to convince June that she needed to make a change.
Mama June's Lawyer Quits7
Mama June's legal troubles only got worse when her lawyer in her crack cocaine case quit. According to what TMZ reported at the time, Geno and June were hard to reach and "failed to comply" with their attorney-client agreement. At that point, the judge approved the lawyer's request to be dismissed from the case, meaning that the couple would need to find new legal counsel ASAP.
June Is Going Broke8
By summer, June's situation had gone from bad to worse. On the show, Pumpkin warned June that she was running out of money in her bank account, but June didn't seem concerned. At the same time, reports began to surface that she and Geno were living in a casino.
June 2019: Honey Boo Boo Gives an Ultimatum9
As Honey Boo Boo continued to live with her sister, it appeared that what she was hoping would be a temporary situation was turning into a permanent one. As TMZ reported, Honey Boo Boo refused to move home unless her mom broke off things with Geno, but it didn't seem like that was happening. Months later, June and Geno are still together.
Geno Crashes His Car Into June's House10
In June, TMZ cameras caught Geno crashing his SUV into June's house and then honking the horn until she came out of the house to help him. This seemed to cause a fight between June and Geno, and even when Alana came over to try to help, the situation didn't seem to improve.
July 2019: Honey Boo Boo Reportedly Moves Her Money11
On the heels of rumors that June was going broke, Honey Boo Boo made a financial decision. Reportedly, Alana moved her money to an account that June could not access, with Pumpkin being the only one who could access it, and even then, there were strict rules about how the money could be used.
August 2019: Pumpkin Shares Support for Honey Boo Boo12
As Honey Boo Boo began high school, Pumpkin shared a supportive post, even calling her her daughter.
"Well everyone my little sister/ daughter is going to be a freshman in high school starting tomorrow morning," Pumpkin wrote. "Where has the time gone? So excited to be going through this big adventure with you."
It's sweet to see Pumpkin supporting her sister, especially at a time when they couldn't rely on their mom.
Mama June Turns Down the Chance to Get Alana Back13
Reportedly, there was a deal that would allow June to get custody of Alana again ... but certain conditions would have to be met. These conditions included leaving Geno and getting professional help, but June supposedly refused on both counts. That meant that Honey Boo Boo continued living with Pumpkin, where she still resides.
June Sells Her Home14
In August, June sold her home outside of Atlanta after her daughters reportedly cut her off financially. At the time, it sounded like she was planning to live in an RV with Geno instead, and it was something that her kids couldn't support.
"She chose Geno over them," a source told E! News. "Good or bad, she likes the attention. She really only cares about herself. That's crystal clear to her family."
Pumpkin Pays Tribute to Honey Boo Boo's Strength15
In celebration of Alana's 14th birthday, Pumpkin took the time to show some support and share her love for her little sis.
"Happy birthday to my not so little sister. Today you're 14 and I'm so happy I get to spend it with you," she wrote on Instagram. "Things haven't been the easiest lately but I promise we will get through it. I love being there for you when you need me most. And I enjoy being your sister mom. I hope today is all you wish for and more."
September 2019: June & Geno Are Indicted16
In September, the big day finally came. June and Geno were indicted on drug charges, with a jury finding that June "did unlawfully possess a controlled substance-to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of" the law and "did unlawfully possess with intent to use to inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body, drug paraphernalia, to-wit: a pipe."
This included a felony and a misdemeanor charge, and Geno and June failed to show up for the hearing. So far, it's unclear what this means for them in the future, but these indictments could mean that they end up with prison time.
Geno Goes on a Rant Outside of Court17
After one of June and Geno's court appearances, Geno went on a rant to TMZ photographers who were waiting outside the courthouse. He claimed he was not guilty and even hurled homophobic slurs to camera operators. Geno and June both rebuffed June's sister, Joanne, who was waiting outside as well, trying to talk to June.
October 2019: Mama June's Family Wants To Rescue Her18
Following June's indictment, it seemed like her family wanted to try again to get her the help she needed. Reports from TMZ claimed that June's sister was working on a plan to get June away from Geno before helping her with her addiction -- hence her appearance outside the courthouse that day. Unfortunately, it didn't appear June was willing to be helped.
December 2019: Mama June & Geno Spotted in Atlanta19
In early December, June and Geno were spotted checking out of a Hyatt hotel in Atlanta after staying for a few days to figure out their next move. Reportedly, they were planning to find a new place to live near their old stomping grounds, but so far, there haven't been any updates.
Rumors Surface Mama June's Reality Show Is Coming to an End20
After Pumpkin shared this cryptic Instagram post, fans began speculating that Mama June's show is over. Given the year June's had, it wouldn't be surprising if the show got the axe, but so far, it hasn't been confirmed one way or the other. Only time will tell, and hopefully, her family will get to continue to tell their story, even if June herself isn't involved.