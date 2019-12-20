Mama June, From Drug Arrest to Indictment: A Timeline of Her Legal Troubles



Splash News Given where Mama June (real name June Shannon) was just a couple of years ago, it's hard to believe how much has changed. It seems like we were just cheering her on when she took her epic weight loss journey on Mama June: From Not To Hot, but once she started dating her current boyfriend, Geno Doak, things took a turn for the worse. Last spring, she and Geno were arrested at an Alabama gas station, and it seems things have only gotten worse, as her downhill spiral continued for the majority of 2019.

It's been heartbreaking to watch this all happen to a woman who was known for how much she loved her daughters on reality TV, including Honey Boo Boo, which is where the family's claim to fame really began. Now, Alana is no longer living with her mother, instead staying with older sister, Pumpkin "Lauryn" Shannon, and it's hard to say if their relationships with their mom will ever be able to be repaired.

In the meantime, it seems that June is still looking for a place to live ... and still with her literal partner in crime, Geno.

(Yikes.)

Read on for a complete timeline of June's life over the past several months, starting from her arrest in March to where she is today. It's definitely been a bleak year for her -- and, incidentally, her family -- but hopefully, 2020 will be the year she decides to turn her life around and get the help she needs.

And maybe, just maybe, she'll finally ditch Geno for good.

We're rooting for Mama June.