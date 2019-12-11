Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Playing Peacemaker Between Prince William & Prince Harry

As basically every royal fan knows, all is not well between the houses of Cambridge and Sussex right now -- or, to put it bluntly, there's a serious rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. After months of swirling rumors about the men not getting along, the Duke of Sussex all but confirmed the gossip in his documentary with Meghan Markle: Harry & Meghan: An African Journey

All of this said, it's being reported that the relationship between the brothers may be on the road to recovery thanks to one key person: Kate Middleton

  • According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Kate Middleton has undertaken the role of peacemaker in the royal family. 

    Speaking with Closer magazine, Nicholl said: "She's aware it is not in anyone's best interest to feud." Amen to that!

    According to the Express, the Duchess of Cambridge has, in some ways, taken over the role performed by Queen Elizabeth's former private secretary, Christopher Geidt. Apparently Geidt always played a key role in resolving issues between members of the family. Unfortunately, though, he retired in 2017.

  • Apparently, things got bad between Harry and William in 2016 when Harry first started dating Meghan Markle. 

    Prince William allegedly asked Harry not to rush into things, which Harry wound up resenting. 

    "There is a lot of hurt and a lot of unresolved issues between the boys, and no one to help mediate," a source previously told People

    The insider continued: "Petty grievances can become huge conflicts between all the different royal offices if they aren’t managed correctly, and that's exactly what's happening now."

    Guess this is where Kate needs to step in?

  • And alongside Kate may very well be Meghan Markle, working to patch up things between William and Harry. 

    Nicholl speculates that as the new year gets closer -- and the Queen gets older -- the women are going to have to join forces to mend the broken relationship between the brothers. As Queen Elizabeth gets ready to step down, Nicholl thinks the change of positions within the royal family will "force" Meghan and Kate to work closer together. 

    "I think after a festive break, both Kate and Meghan will know that joint ventures to support the queen are not only part of their duty, but also good for the public image," Nicholl said. "Kate knows the pressure is on her and Meghan to save the royal family, to an extent."

    No biggie, ladies.

  • Another factor that may bring the Cambridges and the Sussexes together? Prince Andrew. 

    According to Nicholl, there are going to be additional opportunities to take on more work within the royal family now that Prince Andrew has stepped down -- and with that may come more opportunities for the former Fab Four to work together. Or, at the very least, it will force everyone to put on a "united front," said Nicholl. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew -- who cares who brings Harry and William back together, so long as they're on good terms once more? 

    Time to put your differences aside, guys. It's been long enough. 

