Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Playing Peacemaker Between Prince William & Prince Harry

As basically every royal fan knows, all is not well between the houses of Cambridge and Sussex right now -- or, to put it bluntly, there's a serious rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. After months of swirling rumors about the men not getting along, the Duke of Sussex all but confirmed the gossip in his documentary with Meghan Markle: Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

All of this said, it's being reported that the relationship between the brothers may be on the road to recovery thanks to one key person: Kate Middleton.