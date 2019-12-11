Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Playing Peacemaker Between Prince William & Prince Harry

Splash News
As basically every royal fan knows, all is not well between the houses of Cambridge and Sussex right now -- or, to put it bluntly, there's a serious rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. After months of swirling rumors about the men not getting along, the Duke of Sussex all but confirmed the gossip in his documentary with Meghan Markle: Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.
All of this said, it's being reported that the relationship between the brothers may be on the road to recovery thanks to one key person: Kate Middleton.
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Kate Middleton has undertaken the role of peacemaker in the royal family.
Speaking with Closer magazine, Nicholl said: "She's aware it is not in anyone's best interest to feud." Amen to that!
According to the Express, the Duchess of Cambridge has, in some ways, taken over the role performed by Queen Elizabeth's former private secretary, Christopher Geidt. Apparently Geidt always played a key role in resolving issues between members of the family. Unfortunately, though, he retired in 2017.
Apparently, things got bad between Harry and William in 2016 when Harry first started dating Meghan Markle.
And alongside Kate may very well be Meghan Markle, working to patch up things between William and Harry.
Another factor that may bring the Cambridges and the Sussexes together? Prince Andrew.
