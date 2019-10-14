Prince William & Kate Middleton's Marriage Isn't Exactly What We Expected

Although William is normally at the forefront of the couple's royal engagements and tours, Kate is just as integral to their work as a couple as the future king. In fact, she's crucial to any business William is expected to carry out.

"People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives," the source said. "These things are easier when they are side-by-side."

Additionally, the source said that the Foreign Office, which decides where members of the royal family should travel on behalf of the U.K., sees William and Kate as a "massive asset; the perception of them is strong." Two major tours are already in the planning stage for next year. Ooh!