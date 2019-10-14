Prince William & Kate Middleton's Marriage Isn't Exactly What We Expected

Splash News
It may be obvious that Kate Middleton and Prince William have a solid relationship, but when it comes down to it, we've never heard all that much about the inner workings of their marriage. Until now. A royal insider recently gave up a few details about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge operate behind closed doors, and from the sound of things, they've got a good "old fashioned" thing going on.
Like many couples, Kate Middleton and Prince William have their unofficial roles within their family.
Speaking to People, a royal insider recently revealed: "They look after each other but in different ways. Some people might say it's an old-fashioned marriage, but it seems to work."
The source added: "They have different roles, but they come together as a team."
To be honest, this is more or less what we would expect to hear about their relationship.
A senior royal source added that William and Kate are "a great double act."
Although William is normally at the forefront of the couple's royal engagements and tours, Kate is just as integral to their work as a couple as the future king. In fact, she's crucial to any business William is expected to carry out.
"People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives," the source said. "These things are easier when they are side-by-side."
Additionally, the source said that the Foreign Office, which decides where members of the royal family should travel on behalf of the U.K., sees William and Kate as a "massive asset; the perception of them is strong." Two major tours are already in the planning stage for next year. Ooh!
Insiders also claim that when the time comes for William to be king, he'll be ready -- in fact, more ready than any other monarch.
According to royal historian Robert Lacey, "[William] is better set and better grounded than any predecessor one can remember." And it isn't just his strong marriage that's contributed to this but his upbringing.
As many royal fans know, growing up, Prince Charles wasn't very close to his mother and, at an early age, he was unhappily married to Princess Diana. William, on the other hand, was close with both of his parents and has had the stability of Kate Middleton's family to boot.
Modern, old fashioned -- however people want to label the Cambridges' marriage, it seems to work for them.
And even if Kate takes a bit of a back seat to William in public, we have a sneaking suspicion who wears the royal pants at home.
Sorry, Wills.
