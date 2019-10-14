Prince William & Kate Middleton's Marriage Isn't Exactly What We Expected

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

kate middleton
Splash News

It may be obvious that Kate Middleton and Prince William have a solid relationship, but when it comes down to it, we've never heard all that much about the inner workings of their marriage. Until now. A royal insider recently gave up a few details about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge operate behind closed doors, and from the sound of things, they've got a good "old fashioned" thing going on.

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement