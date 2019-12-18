Rare Video of Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Leaves Fans in Disbelief

Splash News
It isn't often that we see Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen out and about these days, but the former Full House stars have been spotted -- and there's proof. The Olsen twins recorded a video for Ashley Benson's birthday, and we have questions. First of all: Why is Ashley Benson so lucky? Second of all: Where have these two been?
In the video, MK and A wish Ashley a happy birthday, saying they can't wait to meet her soon.
"I hope this year is one of the best ones yet. We're sending you lots of love," Ashley said in the video.
No big deal -- this has only been our birthday wish since we were 5 and idolized Michelle Tanner. Ashley Benson has won the lottery here, but really, we all did, because a brand-new video of the Olsen twins is very hard to come by in 2019.
Ashley even reposted the video from the Olsen twins on her Instagram.
"Dreams do come true," she wrote.
Well, if someone could secure this video for her, we've gotta agree -- anything is possible. Being that Mary-Kate and Ashley mostly live their lives out of the public eye these days, sightings like this don't just happen all the time. This is exciting!
Fans have a lot to say about the video, especially when it comes to the way the Olsen twins look.
Yikes -- these comments are rough. And like one person mentioned, it definitely does seem like they've both had their own battles with their health -- with reports surfacing years ago that Ashley may suffer from Lyme disease.
So maybe let's give them both a break?
It's great to see them both in action. Like we mentioned before, it's a rare sight.
Maybe this is a sign that we'll see more of these two soon?
