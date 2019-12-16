Kate Middleton's Outfit To Have Christmas Luncheon With the Queen Was Totally Chic

Splash News
It's official. Kate Middleton's best looks are the ones she wears around the holidays. Come December, the Duchess of Cambridge's schedule is full of parties, banquets, and low-key appearances, and every. single. time. she manages to kill it with a getup that's chic, appropriate for the occasion, and festive. And need we even tell you? The Queen's annual Christmas lunch this week was no exception.
Queen Elizabeth held her yearly Christmas lunch Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.
Kate looked super happy heading into the lunch.
She arrived with Princess Charlotte (hi, Charlotte!) and Prince Louis, while Prince William drove in a separate car with Prince George.
Again, not many people are able to pull off the festive look around the holidays while still looking so stylish. Kate always manages to look appropriate for the season while adding her own spin that pulls everything together. Case in point: her large white collar. Nice touch!
Although we were super into Kate's Christmas lunch look this year, there's one holiday outfit that will never be topped.
Kate's tartan dress for the Queen's Christmas lunch certainly wasn't the duchess's first holiday look this season.
Recently, she wore a super pretty red dress with white polka dots from Alessandra Rich to film a special with Mary Berry. Initially, the dress had an opening in the front, but Kate had it closed off and had a bow sewed on instead, because #royaldresscode. Nevertheless, it was still festive if not more so!
Kate, you really know how to rock the holiday look like no other. Plaids, reds, greens -- you consistently nail it.
Now. Show us what you're wearing for New Year's Eve. We'd love to see a side of sparkle.
