15 Times Amy & Matt Roloff Put Their Differences Aside in the Name of Family

Getting divorced when a has children they share is never easy. Add in a joint farm business and a reality show, and it's pretty much impossible to leave that situation without some hurt feelings. Little People, Big World stars Matt and Amy Roloff divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage, and things have been bumpy along the way. Matt and Amy have had their share of public feuds, but when push comes to shove, the couple always puts the Roloff family first.
Sure, Amy may have at one time been upset that Matt started dating their former farm manager, Caryn Chandler. And the two may have feuded over whether or not their son Jacob could marry on the farm. They might have even admitted to "aggravating" each other (well, Amy admitted as much). But, at the end of the day, they're always there together at birthday parties, family dinners, and major celebrations. They're superstar co-parents in that way.
It probably helps that both Amy and Matt have moved on in recent years. Matt is still dating Caryn, and Amy has since gotten engaged to Chris Marek. Amy has even seemingly moved away from the farm itself and bought a new home, putting some necessary space between the exes who used to live 500 feet away from each other.
It's a big step for Amy do have done so, but she opened up after the divorce about how she needed to make choices that were best for her. She said:
"Since the divorce, I'm looking at my house differently. I have to consider the possibility of needing to move off the farm. I want to be prepared if that day were to come. What kind of leads me to the thought of moving off the farm is that a major thing broke, and that was the marriage .... I'm not going to wait to see where Matt's life takes him. I want to do certain things that helps me decide what I want to do on my own, and not be impacted by what Matt does and does not do. I've got to run my own life now."
Both Matt and Amy are running their own lives, but they also run into each other every once in a while.
Here's a look back at the times Matt and Amy Roloff put their differences aside in the name of family.
Working Together After Divorce1
Despite their relationship struggles, the couple decided to keep running their farm business together. That meant attending a distributor food show together to promote the Roloff Farm Pumpkin Salsa. This photo was taken just a couple of months after the two filed for divorce in June 2015.
Celebrating a Birthday2
Matt and Amy's birthdays are within a month of each other, in October and September respectively, and they celebrated together in 2016, along with Zach and his wife. Tori Roloff. Tori even baked the parents a cake. "Such a perfect evening. I love family," she captioned the photo.
Becoming Grandparents3
Co-parenting is all about coming together to celebrate milestones, and a new grandchild in the family is definitely worth a joint Instagram photo. Amy and Matt marked the occasion with cute little onesies that said "you're going to be a grandma" and "you're going to be a grandpa."
Jacob's 21st Birthday4
"Family always!" Amy captioned this group photo of the Roloffs celebrating Jacob's 21st birthday. Fans loved seeing the exes come together for the sake of family to give Jacob a party he'll probably never forget.
Putting the Grandkids First5
Just as Amy and Matt will come together to celebrate their children, they're also civil with each other for the sake of their grandchildren. This photo from January 2018 features Amy and Matt holding their grandkids, Jackson and Ember.
Earning a World Record6
In June 2018, Little People, Big World earned a Guinness World Record for "Most Episodes of a Family-Focused Reality Television Show." There are 291 episodes of the show to date. To celebrate, Amy and Matt gathered with the rest of the family to take a photo with the plaque. They worked hard for that record!
Saying Goodbye to a Friend7
When one of the LPBW production crew members, Dean, left the show in September 2018, Amy and Matt reunited to send him off. "It was kind of sad- he’s been w/ us helping us film since the first season of LPBW. So many memories and good times," Amy captioned the group photo. (Dean is the one in the middle wearing a hat and glasses.)
Matt Supporting Amy's Engagement8
In late September 2018, Amy got engaged to her now-fiancé, Chris Marek. Matt soon took to Instagram to comment on his ex-wife's major news. He had nothing but nice things to say. "Congratulations to Amy and Chris!" he wrote.
Doing Business Together9
The Roloff farm takes its pumpkins seriously, and so do Amy and Matt -- so much so, that they were both on site for the 2018 annual pumpkin patch. Amy even dressed up in a Wonder Woman costume for the event. They may not be together anymore, but they both make sure that their business flourishes.
Whatever it takes.
Defending Amy10
Some LPBW fans has taken sides in the Matt and Amy breakup, and that's led to some ugly behavior online. In April 2019, Matt took to Instagram to defend Amy against her haters. He revealed that he's taken to banning and deleting commenters who have nothing nice to say. "I don't allow four letter name calling (swear words) or unnecessary mean comments about Amy, or any of my family or friends," he wrote.
Even though Matt and Amy aren't married anymore, she's still his business partner and the mother of his children. It was awesome to see him take a stand like that for her.
Doing Press as a Family11
A couple of days after standing up for Amy, Matt joined her on Access Live for a press event. The two were accompanied by Zach and Tori and baby Jackson. Fans love the Roloff family as a whole, so it's always great to see them out and about together.
Wedding Day Reunion12
Weddings are the perfect time for a family to come together, and Amy and Matt don't disagree. The two were both on site to watch their son Jacob get married to Isabel Rock on the Roloff family farm in September. Mom and Dad even posed for a family photo with the newlyweds.
Summertime Fun13
Tori and Zach hosted an end-of-summer barbecue in late September, and both Amy and Matt attended. They also posed for the group photo together, along with Tori and Zach's other family and friends. It seems that Amy and Matt are always willing to attend big family celebrations like these.
The Annual Roloff Family Photo14
Every year, the Roloffs take a photo together to mark pumpkin season. This year was no different, but it was nice to see both Matt and Amy's new partners included in the picture. The Roloffs are one big happy modern family.
Grandparent Duty15
When Tori and Zach's daughter Lilah was born in November, both Amy and Matt went to visit their new grandchild (and play with Lilah's big brother Jackson, too). While there, Amy and Matt posed for a photo with Jackson -- and even with Matt's girlfriend Caryn.
Matt and Amy have had their ups and downs, but they always put family first. That's such an admirable trait to have, and it probably makes life much smoother for the Roloff kids and grandkids.