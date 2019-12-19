15 Times Amy & Matt Roloff Put Their Differences Aside in the Name of Family



mattroloff/Instagram Getting divorced when a has children they share is never easy. Add in a joint farm business and a reality show, and it's pretty much impossible to leave that situation without some hurt feelings. Little People, Big World stars Matt and Amy Roloff divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage, and things have been bumpy along the way. Matt and Amy have had their share of public feuds, but when push comes to shove, the couple always puts the Roloff family first. Sure, Amy may have at one time been upset that Matt started dating their former farm manager, Caryn Chandler. And the two may have feuded over whether or not their son Jacob could marry on the farm. They might have even admitted to "aggravating" each other (well, Amy admitted as much). But, at the end of the day, they're always there together at birthday parties, family dinners, and major celebrations. They're superstar co-parents in that way.



It probably helps that both Amy and Matt have moved on in recent years. Matt is still dating Caryn, and Amy has since gotten engaged to Chris Marek. Amy has even seemingly moved away from the farm itself and bought a new home, putting some necessary space between the exes who used to live 500 feet away from each other.

It's a big step for Amy do have done so, but she opened up after the divorce about how she needed to make choices that were best for her. She said:



﻿"Since the divorce, I'm looking at my house differently. I have to consider the possibility of needing to move off the farm. I want to be prepared if that day were to come. What kind of leads me to the thought of moving off the farm is that a major thing broke, and that was the marriage .... I'm not going to wait to see where Matt's life takes him. I want to do certain things that helps me decide what I want to do on my own, and not be impacted by what Matt does and does not do. I've got to run my own life now."

Both Matt and Amy are running their own lives, but they also run into each other every once in a while.

Here's a look back at the times Matt and Amy Roloff put their differences aside in the name of family.