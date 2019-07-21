Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Christmas Plans Have Us Scratching Our Heads

Even though Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have (supposedly) been broken up for months now, apparently, they're still planning on spending the holidays together. In fact, Kylie and Travis will reportedly be together on Christmas, and although that's obviously great news for daughter Stormi, we have to wonder if they're actually broken up at all.
According to what sources tell TMZ, Kylie and Travis will be together on Christmas morning.
Despite their breakup, they both want to be there to see Stormi open her gifts as a family -- we get that. They think now that she's nearly 2 years old, she'll understand what the holiday is all about a little more than she did last year, and they want her to have both of her parents there.
That's super sweet, actually. But what does that mean for this former couple?
Apparently, it means nothing, because the source says Kylie and Travis are not together.
Co-parenting, yes. But dating again? Not so much. Even though they've been spending plenty of time together since their split (including the Thanksgiving holiday), by no means are they romantically involved -- they're just trying to do their best for Stormi.
But who knows? Maybe a little Christmas magic will bring Travis and Kylie back together.
Ever since they announced their breakup, we've had a feeling that it wouldn't be forever. They seem to have created quite a bond, and they do have a daughter. Even after breaking up, they've still remained friends.
It's not out of the realm of possibility that we could see them back together in 2020 ... and honestly, we'd be so happy.
Time will tell if they end up back together, but for now, we're glad Stormi's happy.
After all, she's who matters most, and above all else, it does seem like her mom and dad are keeping her as their priority.
Travis and Kylie might not be together, but they're still a family for their daughter. We've gotta give them huge props for that.
