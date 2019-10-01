Abbie Duggar Shares Gorgeous Maternity Photos at 8 Months Pregnant

Nicole Pomarico
Abbie Duggar, John David Duggar
Now that Abbie Duggar is eight months pregnant, she's sharing her best bump update yet! On Wednesday, Abbie shared her maternity photos, and we can't handle how gorgeous they are. Between what a pretty couple she and John David are and the fact that they got the pics done during golden hour, these are definitely framers. 

  • Ready for some seriously gorgeous pics? Here are the maternity photos in all their glory: 

    It's hard to say which is our favorite -- they both look so happy, and Abbie's dress is too cute. Look at that 36-week bump! 

    "Thanks to @maggie.ruth.photography for capturing these special pictures for us as we anticipate getting to meet our baby girl very soon!" Abbie wrote.

  • Fans can't get enough of these pretty pictures. 

    Abbie Duggar Instagram comments
    We love the comment about how much John David loves her, because it's totally true. Just by looking at these two, it's clear how much they care about each other. He might have gotten a lot of flak about being a "bachelor 'til the rapture," but all that waiting paid off. He truly found his perfect match!

  • Even Jill chimed in to compliment the pics. 

    Abbie Duggar Instagram comment
    What a sweet sister-in-law! 

    Looks like all around, everyone's a huge fan of these photos. What we love most is Abbie's grin -- because she's been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, we know this pregnancy has been a rough one. But she's almost to the finish line, and soon, she'll be meeting her adorable baby.

  • We can't wait for more updates. 

    We're expecting Abbie's little one to arrive sometime in January, so let the countdown begin! She revealed in a recent episode of Counting On that baby girl may even share a birthday with her dad and his twin sister, Jana -- January 12!

    In the meantime, we hope she'll share more photos from this shoot while we wait for baby pics to arrive. They're too beautiful to keep to themselves.

