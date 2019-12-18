Prince George & Princess Charlotte May Join a Royal Family Tradition This Christmas

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Splash News

While this year's royal Christmas will be lacking two key members of the family during the annual walkabout at Sandringham -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- it may be gaining a couple more. According to a new report, Prince George and Princess Charlotte may walk with the family this year on Christmas Day to meet and greet well-wishers. 

We couldn't think of two better substitutions if we tried!

  • As any royal fan knows, each year members of the royal family take a group walk on Christmas Day near the queen's country estate in Norfolk. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    In the past, the only members of the Cambridge clan have been Prince William and Kate Middleton, but a source told People recently that that may change this year. According to the insider, Prince George and Princess Charlotte may make their public Sandringham debut this year, but, not surprisingly, Prince Louis, who's only 1, will stay at home. 

    Is this a tactic to take attention away from the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be there this year? Who knows? And to be honest, who cares?! It would be adorable to see George and Charlotte walking with the rest of the family.

  • If George and Charlotte do appear on the Christmas walkabout, it would be the first time we're seeing them at Sandringham -- but not the first time we're seeing them at Christmas. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    Back in 2016, when Kate Middleton and Prince William decided to spend Christmas with Kate's family in Bucklebury, royal fans caught a glimpse of George and Charlotte leaving a church near Kate's family home. 

    Needless to say, it was super cute. But it the photos were definitely more of the candid paparazzi variety than official photos from an official royal engagment. 

  • Christmas Day won't be the Cambridge kids' first appearance this holiday season either. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    On Wednesday, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were all seen coming and going from Buckingham Palace, where they were in attendance for the queen's annual Christmas lunch. 

    In fact! On their arrival to the lunch, Prince George was seen sitting in the front seat of a car Prince William was driving. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived separately with Kate Middleton. Clearly, William is already grooming his eldest son to be king. 

  • No matter how the Cambridges decide to spend Christmas, one thing is certain for Will and Kate: They'll be up super early. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    Last year, while speaking with fans, they were asked how early they woke up, to which William replied: "This morning was about 5 a.m." After the crowd let out an audible groan, though, Kate quickly said that it was "lovely to see their faces." 

    Awww. 

    Here's to wishing the Cambridge kids a very happy Christmas -- and here's to hoping William and Kate get to sleep in a little later than 5 a.m. Oof. 

