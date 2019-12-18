Prince George & Princess Charlotte May Join a Royal Family Tradition This Christmas

Splash News
While this year's royal Christmas will be lacking two key members of the family during the annual walkabout at Sandringham -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- it may be gaining a couple more. According to a new report, Prince George and Princess Charlotte may walk with the family this year on Christmas Day to meet and greet well-wishers.
We couldn't think of two better substitutions if we tried!
As any royal fan knows, each year members of the royal family take a group walk on Christmas Day near the queen's country estate in Norfolk.
If George and Charlotte do appear on the Christmas walkabout, it would be the first time we're seeing them at Sandringham -- but not the first time we're seeing them at Christmas.
Christmas Day won't be the Cambridge kids' first appearance this holiday season either.
No matter how the Cambridges decide to spend Christmas, one thing is certain for Will and Kate: They'll be up super early.
