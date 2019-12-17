Kate Middleton Just Totally Brushed Off Prince William's PDA in New Viral Video

Ha! While Janetti jokingly had Prince George saying that it's the "most intimate he's ever seen them," other fans on twitter are more or less echoing this sentiment, saying that Will and Kate aren't on great terms right now.

"Do you guys live under a rock? It came out that he cheated with her best friend. Im not sure if that’s true or not but this clip just adds to the rumor," one fan said, while another remarked: "This is not going to squash the Rose Hanbury rumors," referring to the allegations that William was unfaithful to Kate.



A few people came to the couple's defense, though. One royal fan said: "I think she was adjusting and scooting back in her seat. It just happens to look that way. I don't think she'd be that obvious." Another simply noted: "Brits don't show PDA."