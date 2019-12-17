Kate Middleton Just Totally Brushed Off Prince William's PDA in New Viral Video

Splash News
Well, this is awkward. Despite the fact that the holiday special Prince William and Kate Middleton just shot with baking legend Mary Berry -- A Berry Royal Christmas -- was chock full of sweet tidbits between the royal couple (William used to cook for Kate in college; he still makes the family breakfast), there was one seriously uncomfy moment in the show.
At one point, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were chatting with a group of volunteers, William puts his hand lovingly on Kate's arm -- and immediately Kate shrugs William's touch off. Ouch!
During the show, which aired on Monday in the U.K., the duke is seen touching his wife's arm -- but it gets awkward fast.
Almost immediately, Kate twists her body in what appears to be a move to "shrug" off William's touch.
The move is so quick, though, that no one in the group seems to notice it -- especially since throughout the duchess's stealth maneuver, she continues her conversation and keeps the smile on her face. Well-played, Kate.
Here's the move from another view -- and in GIF form.
Is Kate shrugging William's affection here?! It's hard to tell! On the one hand, it totally looks like the duchess is skirting her husband's touch and, in so many words, saying, "Get off of me!" But on the other hand, she could just be repositioning herself in her seat, right?
Not surprisingly, many people -- including royal satirist Gary Janetti -- had things to say about the now notorious shrug.
Ha! While Janetti jokingly had Prince George saying that it's the "most intimate he's ever seen them," other fans on twitter are more or less echoing this sentiment, saying that Will and Kate aren't on great terms right now.
"Do you guys live under a rock? It came out that he cheated with her best friend. Im not sure if that’s true or not but this clip just adds to the rumor," one fan said, while another remarked: "This is not going to squash the Rose Hanbury rumors," referring to the allegations that William was unfaithful to Kate.
A few people came to the couple's defense, though. One royal fan said: "I think she was adjusting and scooting back in her seat. It just happens to look that way. I don't think she'd be that obvious." Another simply noted: "Brits don't show PDA."
While the move WAS weird, we're kind of on Team Seat Adjusting here.
