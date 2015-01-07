Josh Duggar Was Just Charged With Contempt of Court

Getty Images
Things aren't looking good for Josh Duggar right now. The former 19 Kids and Counting star appears to be in a heap of legal trouble, and he's not helping his own case any. After Homeland Security reportedly raided his place of work several weeks ago, the dad of six was held in contempt of court on Monday in a case about shady business dealings.
Josh apparently failed to show up at a court date for an ongoing real estate lawsuit.
Josh's company, ALB Investments, LLC, was supposed to be in court to "show cause" in a suit filed by local resident Carl Echols. Echols apparently filed a lawsuit against his cousin, Edward L. Lewis, before filing one against Josh's company, over a piece of land he's been living on and paying taxes for since 2006. According to court documents, Echols has a bill of sale for the property, which he purchased for $17,500. He apparently never paid to have the deed transferred to his name, and in 2016, Lewis reportedly sold it again to Josh for $1,000.
It seems pretty messed up, but not entirely Josh's fault, right? Well then why is he is refusing to answer the court's questions?
Although Josh's attorney, Travis Story, was present in court, Judge John Scott entered an order for contempt and sanctions. The hearing was for an order "compelling Respondent ALB Investments to appear and show cause for failing to comply with an order to answer discovery and for sanctions."
Judge Scott ordered that going forward, anytime ALB is expected in court, the business must be represented by Josh himself. And he gave Josh until Tuesday, December 17, to satisfactorily answer a list of 30 questions, including disclosing his personal and/or business relationship with Lewis.
The dad of six reportedly claims that his business has no knowledge of Lewis, and that he only knows him in a personal capacity.
According to local news site KNWA, one of the questions asks, "Which members of ALB know Edward Lewis." Josh's answer was reportedly, "Josh Duggar knows Mr. Lewis but only in his individual capacity and therefore ALB has no knowledge of the information this interrogatory seeks."
Yet the defendant has produced a bill of sale for the land, signed by Josh, who bought it on behalf of ALB, not in his individual name. Oh, and by the way, Josh is the sole owner and only member of ALB.
Did we say shady? Totally shady.
There's definitely trouble in Tontitown for Josh, and we can't say we're too busted up about it.
After all, this is the guy who cheated on his pregnant wife, not to mention molested his little sisters when he was a teenager and was never prosecuted for it. We're just saying ... Josh has been a shady character for decades now, and it's not surprising that it's in every area of his life -- personal and professional.
Here's to hoping for some justice.
