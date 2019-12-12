Kim Kardashian Confessed To Photoshopping North Into Her Christmas Card

The mom struggle is real ... even when the mom in question happens to be Kim Kardashian. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim admitted to photoshopping North into the Christmas card photo this year, and honestly, we can't blame her. She has four kids now, and we all know how impossible it is to get little ones to cooperate for a picture.
On the show, Kim copped to having to add North to the photo later.
She said it was "dramatic" as always, even getting her little fam together for the pic, and North just wasn't having it.
"North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot," Kim said.
At the time, Kim said that because North couldn't get it together, she wasn't going to be in the card, but the next day, North changed her mind ... and so she brought the photographer back in and took a photo of just North, adding her into the pic later.
In the end, though, the pic turned out great.
We seriously never would have guessed that North was 'shopped in if Kim didn't mention it herself. She looks like she was there for the picture the whole time ... and it really did end up being a beautiful photo of Kim, Kanye, and all three of their kids.
And if anyone is wondering, yes, Chicago is eating a cookie. That's our girl!
Knowing what a diva North is, we can't say we're surprised she didn't want to cooperate.
When it comes to her flair for the dramatic, that's something she definitely got from her mom.
Plus, using technology to help mitigate a cranky kid situation is a tool that we think Kim's going to have to use plenty of times in the future. Like we said, wrangling four kids for a family photo is almost an impossible task.
We'll never get enough of this adorable family.
Kim and her kids are too funny ... and somehow, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm already have such big personalities -- not unlike Kim and her siblings.
We can't wait to see what 2020 holds for the Kardashian-Wests.
