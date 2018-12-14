Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Go Out of the Box With Their Holiday Card This Year

Splash News
It's mid-December and you know what that means. It's almost time for the royal holiday cards to be released! In the past, Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have both, respectively, bestowed holiday greetings online that feature never-before-seen photos of their families. This year, it's safe to assume the Cambridge card will feature Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis (as it has in the past), and the Sussex card will feature Archie Harrison. But! It's now being reported that Meghan and Harry may also have an "unconventional" guest on their card.
A report in E! News claims Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, may be in the Sussex holiday card this year.
Regardless of who's in the card, we have to be honest: Last year's photo is going to be hard to top.
In December, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an intimate -- and utterly gorgeous -- photo from their wedding reception, as fireworks burst in the background. It was so pretty.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May," the caption alongside the photo on Instagram read. "The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year."
And then, of course, there was the Cambridge holiday card, which, for the record, was already released this time last year.
But who's keeping track?
William and Kate released a beautiful family photo, along with the caption: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year."
Prince George in his wellies! Precious!
Currently, Harry and Meghan are enjoying time off, reportedly with Doria in the States.
Given that we haven't seen them in a while, it will make seeing their card extra exciting.
We can't wait to see both cards, but let's get real here for a sec. Even though we would love to see Doria on the card, it would be slightly satisfying if she wasn't featured. The reason? It would just go to show how off-base all of the "reports" about Harry and Meghan often are.
So, if Doria's on the card -- great! We get to see her! But if not, Harry and Meghan will be sticking it to the media a bit. Either way, a win-win.
Now, come on, guys. Release those photos!
