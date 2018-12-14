Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Go Out of the Box With Their Holiday Card This Year

A report in E! News claims Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, may be in the Sussex holiday card this year.

A royal insider said that Harry and Meghan have had a "selection of family photographs" taken recently, many featuring their son, naturally. Some of the pics, however, reportedly feature Meghan's mum, with whom she's very close.



"Harry and Meghan are said to want [to] ensure that some of their Christmas card images reflect that Doria is very much part of their family and of Archie's upbringing," the source continued.



Cute! We actually love that idea (though, we may be biased, because we love Doria). That said, it certainly would be breaking protocol. Grandparents -- including Kate's parents Carole and Michael -- have never been featured on a royal holiday card.