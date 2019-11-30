Kate Middleton Reveals Prince William Had Serious Game in College



Well, well, well. Sounds like Prince William had serious game in college -- at least when it came to wooing future wife Kate Middleton. During the royal couple's appearance on the BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas with baking legend Mary Berry, Kate revealed that Prince William used to whip up all sorts of tasty dishes for her when they were at St. Andrews together.

The duchess wasn't fooled by William's suave culinary ways, though. Kate knew exactly what he was doing.