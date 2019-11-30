Kate Middleton Reveals Prince William Had Serious Game in College

Splash News
Well, well, well. Sounds like Prince William had serious game in college -- at least when it came to wooing future wife Kate Middleton. During the royal couple's appearance on the BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas with baking legend Mary Berry, Kate revealed that Prince William used to whip up all sorts of tasty dishes for her when they were at St. Andrews together.
The duchess wasn't fooled by William's suave culinary ways, though. Kate knew exactly what he was doing.
During the show, Berry asked Kate if William ever takes charge of the cooking at home.
And turns out, he does!
"He sometimes does, actually. He’s very good at breakfast," Kate told Berry, adding that in their college days, William spent even more time in the kitchen.
"In our university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary," the duchess laughed. "Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that."
Who knew Wills had it in him?!
The cooking show host then turned the questions to William, asking if he was planning on making anything with the kids this season.
In addition to giving us a peek into the prince's cooking skills, Kate also shared some of her kids' favorite foods.
If you thought William's mince pies and Kate's robust garden wasn't impressive enough, here's another tidbit for you:
Each year, the Duchess of Cambridge makes a special cake for each of her children's birthdays -- from scratch. Of course she does!
"I love making the cake," Kate told Berry. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."
Oh, Kate. Just when we thought you couldn't get any more perfect you go and reveal this. George, Charlotte, and Louis are a lucky lot.
