Joy-Anna Duggar Makes a Surprising Confession About Her Childhood

austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Austin Forsyth, Joy Anna Duggar
austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram

While watching the Duggar family grow up on 19 Kids & Counting, it was pretty clear that they were under pretty strict rules -- including no TV. But apparently, that wasn't the full truth. As Joy-Anna Duggar confessed in a recent Instagram comment, the Duggars actually did have a TV in their home. Who would have guessed!? 

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement