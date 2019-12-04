Joy-Anna Duggar Makes a Surprising Confession About Her Childhood

While watching the Duggar family grow up on 19 Kids & Counting, it was pretty clear that they were under pretty strict rules -- including no TV. But apparently, that wasn't the full truth. As Joy-Anna Duggar confessed in a recent Instagram comment, the Duggars actually did have a TV in their home. Who would have guessed!?
The discussion started when Joy shared a video of a weekend with her sisters, which included some TV.
Everyone was gathered around a flat screen -- including Austin and a gaggle of the younger Duggar girls -- watching I Love Lucy, which Joy said she loved in her caption.
Wait a minute: If these girls aren't supposed to be watching TV, why is Joy posting about it on social media? The plot thickens ...
A fan questioned Joy about their TV habits, and apparently, they've been watching TV this whole time.
Even cousin Amy King chimed in about their happy childhood memories watching this show.
We wonder if this means Gideon watches TV, too?
And if so, does Joy have cable? We have a feeling Gideon would be a big fan of Paw Patrol. Just a hunch!
We hope Joy feels like spilling even more details about what it was like growing up in her huge family. It's gonna take us a while to get over the fact that they actually did have a TV, though. What else don't we know about them?
