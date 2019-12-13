The Kardashians Impersonating Each Other Is the Gift We Never Knew We Needed

On Sunday night, Keeping Up With The Kardashians wrapped up for the season, and honestly, we can't imagine a better way to end things than what they gave us. In fact, the Kardashians impersonated each other, and the video footage is truly the Christmas gift we never knew we needed. We're going to be laughing at this one for a long time, y'all. 

