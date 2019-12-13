The Kardashians Impersonating Each Other Is the Gift We Never Knew We Needed

On Sunday night, Keeping Up With The Kardashians wrapped up for the season, and honestly, we can't imagine a better way to end things than what they gave us. In fact, the Kardashians impersonated each other, and the video footage is truly the Christmas gift we never knew we needed. We're going to be laughing at this one for a long time, y'all.
-
Here's one of the hilarious clips:
They're all doing confessionals as if they're different members of the fam. As much as we love Khloe Kardashian as Kris Jenner, we've gotta admit that Kendall as Kylie might be the best one of all.
And Kourt's statement as Kim? "My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy. I have seven stylists who put me in sweats and leggings."
TOO REAL.
-
Then, there's also Kendall's lip kit tutorial:
The stuff about over lining her lips? Yep, she knows her sister way too well.
And of course Kylie would think that Kendall looks cute when she FaceTimed her to show her the new look. Oh, Kylie. We really do love her, but that impression was spot on.
-
-
Khloe also shared her transformation into Kris on Instagram.
It's true -- that wig really brings out the "Kris" in her! Anyone who ever thought that Khloe doesn't look like the rest of her family, take note. She already takes after her mama, and if she ever dyes her hair black, the resemblance will be uncanny.
-
We love that these ladies are able to keep a good sense of humor about themselves.
The Kardashians end up being the butt of a lot of jokes, but what can the haters say about them that they haven't already said about themselves?
We love their sense of humor so much. More of this next season, please!
Share this Story