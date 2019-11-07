Courteney Cox Has the Best Response to People Confusing Her for Caitlyn Jenner

Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty
We definitely know that Courteney Cox has a sense of humor! Courteney responded to people thinking she looks like Caitlyn Jenner in a new pic on Instagram, and we can't help but LOL at the comments -- and the fact that the former Friends star is so willing to cop to photos of her that aren't her favorite.
Honestly, don't we all need the ability to laugh at ourselves?
In this photo, Courteney posed with David Spade and former 'Bachelor' Nick Viall.
"@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising ..." Courteney wrote.
What she's referring to? The fact that people commented nonstop comparing her to Caitlyn Jenner. As we said before, we agree that Courteney doesn't look like herself -- and the people have spoken about her celeb doppelgänger.
Click over to the second slide in Courteney's post. So many comments!
Fans are really loving that Courteney can laugh at the situation.
TBH, being compared to Caitlyn isn't the worst thing ever. She's gorgeous, even if we have questioned some of her choices (who ever decided crossing Kris Jenner is a good idea?). But not every photo is going to be the best pic we've ever taken, and it's kind of refreshing to see that applies to celebs too.
And Courteney's BFF, Jennifer Aniston, is REALLY having a field day with this.
Have we mentioned how thoroughly pleased we are with Jennifer's Instagram presence? Seriously, one of the best things that happened in 2019 was her joining the platform.
And for the record, what are friends for If not to laugh at each other?
We will never get tired of Courteney's Instagram posts.
Hope she keeps 'em coming. There have got to be plenty more jokes where that came from.
In the meantime, we'll just keep gushing over all her old photos with the Friends cast. There's gotta be a reunion coming in 2020, and we're so ready for it.
