Meghan Markle Was Just Dragged Through the Mud by Prince Charles' Friend

Well, this is just wildly unnecessary, if you ask us. Even though we haven't heard a peep out of Meghan Markle in the last few weeks, a longtime friend of Prince Charles just slammed the Duchess of Sussex. Like, really slammed her. Stefanie Powers, who starred in the '80s sitcom Hart to Hart, spoke with the Daily Beast recently, and claimed that she thinks Meghan is trying to turn the royal family into her own "personal TV show."
And if you think that's bad, it gets so much worse.
In the interview, Powers held back NOTHING when talking about the royal family -- Meghan, in particular.
"She wants to be a star, which, I'm sorry, is not what she is supposed to be doing. She has made it into Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, or like 'The Adventures of Meghan in the Palace,'" she bluntly stated, adding, "Britain is outstanding because of the royal family, and when a member of it misbehaves they shorten its viability. Prince Andrew is stupid. Both him and Harry have making fools of themselves in common. Kate is impeccable, she doesn't put a foot wrong."
Uh, although we agree with the part about Prince Andrew being stupid and Kate Middleton being impeccable, we're categorically against the belief that Meghan is trying to turn the royal family into "The Adventures of Meghan in the Palace."
That's super harsh!
As if that wasn't enough, Powers added insult to injury by slamming Meghan's acting to boot!
"Meghan's role is not about being a star. Those headlines saying she was Hollywood royalty marrying British royalty ... She had a role in a TV show. Please, she's obviously not a great actress," she remarked. "She's not gotten into the role she has taken on. Grace Kelly did [when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco], but then she was Hollywood royalty -- not a bit player in a minor television series. It's her job to be Harry's wife, not change the royal dynamic."
What is happening here? We feel like we're taking crazy pills!
Then, in an ironic turn of events, Powers spoke about her friend Prince Charles, who she met through the polo world, and how the public "doesn't know him."
"I think he's a much undermined and maligned person. He is a very knowledgeable man about many, many areas," she said, adding, "He's very concerned about the environment and about architecture. He feels strongly about things that he is obliged not to say anything about because of his public position. I think he deserves a great more deal more credit than he is given. He's lovely, witty. I think the general impression, because of Diana, was thumbs down for him and thumbs up for her. That's what the public does -- makes black and white judgments without knowing anything. The public doesn't know who he is."
Ummm ... isn't this exactly what Powers was doing to Meghan? Making a black and white judgement about someone she doesn't personally know?
It goes without saying that Meghan has received relentless criticism since marrying Harry, but man, this is brutal.
Claiming she's turning the royal family into her own personal TV show? Saying she's a bad actress? It's her job to be Harry's wife?!
It's all too much.
Hopefully, Meghan isn't paying much attention to the media during her much-needed break, because if anything has the power to ruin it, it would be something like this.
That said, if you do happen to be reading royal family coverage, Meghan, know this: We're behind you 100%.
