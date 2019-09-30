Meghan Markle Was Just Dragged Through the Mud by Prince Charles' Friend



Splash News

Well, this is just wildly unnecessary, if you ask us. Even though we haven't heard a peep out of Meghan Markle in the last few weeks, a longtime friend of Prince Charles just slammed the Duchess of Sussex. Like, really slammed her. Stefanie Powers, who starred in the '80s sitcom Hart to Hart, spoke with the Daily Beast recently, and claimed that she thinks Meghan is trying to turn the royal family into her own "personal TV show."

And if you think that's bad, it gets so much worse.