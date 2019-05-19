Kate Middleton Revealed One of Prince Louis' First Words & We're Impressed

Splash News
We may not see Prince Louis as often as Prince George or Princess Charlotte, but little by little lately, we're getting info about the youngest member of the Cambridge clan -- and each tidbit is more adorable than the last.
According to the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton revealed one of Prince Louis' first words to Mary Berry, host of the Great British Bake Off, recently. And we have to say, we're pretty surprised -- and impressed!
-
While the duke and duchess were filming 'A Berry Royal Christmas,' a special with Berry that honors those who work over the holidays, Kate shared something about Louis.
"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary,' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Kate told the baking legend during the show. The duchess went on to say that Prince Louis "would definitely" recognize Berry if he saw her.
"Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today," Kate continued.
So cute!
-
After the show wrapped, Berry spoke with You magazine and revealed that -- spoiler alert! -- the royal couple is just as great as we all suspected.
"I was so impressed. They really are a pigeon couple," Berry said, referencing the fact that those birds mate for life.
"It was just lovely observing them for those three days. When they are together, he's constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she's the same with him," Berry continued. "It was very sweet to see because it was so natural."
Berry also revealed that William and Kate are still smitten with one another. "It was easy to see that William is very proud of Catherine," Berry said. "He was keen to stress to me how none of his mental health charities would be what they were without Catherine, who puts so much time, effort and care into making sure everything works well."
-
-
But back to Prince Louis -- he sounds like a real cutie pie these days!
In addition to being able to recognize the face of Mary Berry -- not something all toddlers could do -- he's also all about Kate these days.
Not long ago, while visiting with kids and their families at a Christmas tree farm, the duchess revealed that everywhere she goes, Prince Louis is right behind her.
When a little boy held up his hand and cried "me, me!" after Kate asked a question during her visit, she said that his personality was similar to Louis'. "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying, 'Me, me, me,'" Kate said as she stroked the little boy's cheek, adding, "And he wants to come everywhere with me!"
Also! We recently found out Kate takes Louis to a music class each week -- herself! How adorable!
-
We may not see Prince Louis too often, but clearly that's not the case for Kate.
While Prince George and Princess Charlotte are busy with school, activities, and friends, it sounds like Louis' time is spent hanging out with his mum.
And from the sound of things, that's just how he likes it.
