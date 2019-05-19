Kate Middleton Revealed One of Prince Louis' First Words & We're Impressed

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

kate middleton
Splash News

We may not see Prince Louis as often as Prince George or Princess Charlotte, but little by little lately, we're getting info about the youngest member of the Cambridge clan -- and each tidbit is more adorable than the last.

According to the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton revealed one of Prince Louis' first words to Mary Berry, host of the Great British Bake Off, recently. And we have to say, we're pretty surprised -- and impressed!

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement