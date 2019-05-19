Kate Middleton Revealed One of Prince Louis' First Words & We're Impressed

After the show wrapped, Berry spoke with You magazine and revealed that -- spoiler alert! -- the royal couple is just as great as we all suspected.

"I was so impressed. They really are a pigeon couple," Berry said, referencing the fact that those birds mate for life.

"It was just lovely observing them for those three days. When they are together, he's constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she's the same with him," Berry continued. "It was very sweet to see because it was so natural."

Berry also revealed that William and Kate are still smitten with one another. "It was easy to see that William is very proud of Catherine," Berry said. "He was keen to stress to me how none of his mental health charities would be what they were without Catherine, who puts so much time, effort and care into making sure everything works well."

