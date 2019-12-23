20 Biggest Royal Family Moments of 2019

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Chris Jackson/Getty Images It's been a wild ride of a year -- especially for the royal family. We know that every year comes with some super FOMO-inducing events from the royals, but 2019 wasn't without its ups and downs. Between all the power and prowess of being a royal, there seemed to be a bit of drama mixed into all the fun we know and love. It just goes to show that even the lives of princes and princesses aren't perfect -- and that's okay! In fact, it just makes them all the more relatable. People are people, and every year brings something new. Needless to say, 2019 brought in a lot of firsts for the family!

No one ever talks about happily-ever-after having an anniversary! For starters, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their first wedding anniversary this year! Considering that Prince Archie was born on May 6th, he even got to celebrate with his parents! First babies, first anniversaries -- how about first birthdays? Prince Louis also turned a year old -- considering that he's not that much older than Archie, maybe they'll turn out to be BFFs?

That is, if their parents ever stop fighting. Kate Middleton and Prince William still don't seem to be on great terms with their Sussex counterparts. Alongside that drama, Prince Harry sent a clear, historic message to tabloids this year by suing the pants off of them for defaming Meghan. Not the most stress-free year for them, but things could be worse -- we just hope that Queen Elizabeth is faring well among all this (and the added Prince Andrew scandal.)

Through all the tours, parties, and big hats, we wish them well in 2020. Here are the biggest moments from this year, good and bad!