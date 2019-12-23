20 Biggest Royal Family Moments of 2019

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
It's been a wild ride of a year -- especially for the royal family. We know that every year comes with some super FOMO-inducing events from the royals, but 2019 wasn't without its ups and downs. Between all the power and prowess of being a royal, there seemed to be a bit of drama mixed into all the fun we know and love. It just goes to show that even the lives of princes and princesses aren't perfect -- and that's okay! In fact, it just makes them all the more relatable. People are people, and every year brings something new.
Needless to say, 2019 brought in a lot of firsts for the family!
No one ever talks about happily-ever-after having an anniversary! For starters, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their first wedding anniversary this year! Considering that Prince Archie was born on May 6th, he even got to celebrate with his parents! First babies, first anniversaries -- how about first birthdays? Prince Louis also turned a year old -- considering that he's not that much older than Archie, maybe they'll turn out to be BFFs?
That is, if their parents ever stop fighting. Kate Middleton and Prince William still don't seem to be on great terms with their Sussex counterparts. Alongside that drama, Prince Harry sent a clear, historic message to tabloids this year by suing the pants off of them for defaming Meghan. Not the most stress-free year for them, but things could be worse -- we just hope that Queen Elizabeth is faring well among all this (and the added Prince Andrew scandal.)
Through all the tours, parties, and big hats, we wish them well in 2020. Here are the biggest moments from this year, good and bad!
-
Baby Louis1
Happy first birthday to Prince Louis! We were graced with his presence back in April of 2018, and this year marked his first full revolution around the earth! We can't wait for him to start going to school like Charlotte and George!
-
50 Princely Years2
As of this year, Prince Charles has officially been the Prince of Wales for 50 years! What an incredible life he's lead! It's plain to see that this has been a big year for him. Happy Prince-a-Versary, Charles! Heres to many more!
-
-
Baby Archie3
Who could forget about little Archie? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were both very excited to welcome their first child into the world this year. We hope parenthood has been smooth sailing for them so far!
-
New Zealand Tour4
This year was packed with royal tours! One of which happened to be Prince Charles' and Camilla's eight day long galavant in New Zealand! Fans lined up to greet them, of course. They make work look like a vacation!
-
-
Yaaas, Queen5
The 65th time the Queen opened Parliament took place back in October, and honestly, we're here for any occasion that includes vintage royal attire. Look at those robes! It's something modern royals just aren't able to rock very often.
-
Pakistan Tour6
Alongside all the other places they ventured to this year, Prince William and Kate Middleton also got to tour Pakistan! Plus, they dressed for the wonderful occasion while visiting the gorgeous Badshahi Mosque!
-
-
Growing Apart7
Through all the Cambridges VS Sussexes tension this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move out of Buckingham Palace was definitely something new for the royal family. The rumored feud between the couples and simultaneous break for independence is definitely new territory. Hopefully, they'll all grow from the drama.
-
South Africa Tour8
Despite having a new baby, the royal duties didn't stop for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, they looked so happy on their Africa tour that it hardly looked like work! Talk about being a pair of jet-setters!
-
-
Tabloid Bashing9
Of course, one of the biggest moments this year was Prince Harry's takedown of harmful tabloids. Usually, royals are obligated to stay quiet about media frenzies, but Harry obviously had enough when they started going after Meghan. A sweet (and historic) win for them!
-
Germany Tour10
It seems that out of all the royals, Prince Charles really took up the gambit when it came to touring duties. He and the Duchess of Cornwall set out for Germany this year in what seemed to be for business and pleasure!
-
-
Archie Debut11
While we all know this was a big traveling year for the royals (as most years are) it was especially big for baby Archie, who made his public touring debut with his parents in Africa -- now they can do things as a family!
-
Charlotte Starts School12
Princess Charlotte made a huge step this year by starting school alongside Prince George! Even though a new school year can be difficult, it's obvious that Charlotte had this in the bag. She's already nailing being a princess!
-
-
Happy Anniversary!13
We couldn't get enough of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding last year. This year, they got to celebrate their first anniversary as husband and wife! Congratulations to them on the wonderful milestone!
-
Invictus Launch14
Ever see a prince passing by on a bicycle? Prince Harry took to the Netherlands this year in order to partake in the launch of the Invictus Games, which he founded for veterans back in 2014. Needless to say, it looked fun!
-
-
Honest Meghan15
Meghan Markle has proven that she's not afraid to be herself -- that includes opening up about her mental health. In the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, she admitted to feeling "not okay," as a result of public criticism as a new mother and royal. Starting a dialogue is how things get better, so here's to Meghan for speaking out!
-
Birthday George16
Prince George also celebrated a great milestone this year -- turning six years old! But that's not all -- he also showed off his missing two front teeth! He's really growing up before our eyes -- what an adorable little (literal) prince!
-
-
Caribbean Tour17
Again, we can't emphasize this enough: Big year for Prince Charles! How many of us can say that we travel this much in a year? We'd like his job, please! He even got to do a bit of marine spotting on the way!
-
Trooping the Colour18
The gang's all here! Every year, we get to look forward to an array of bright colors and big hats -- all the name of Trooping the Colour! This is the one time of year where all the royals convene (and look super fun while doing it!) Happy birthday, Queen!
-
-
Morocco Tour19
Here's the thing: we're all super jealous of the tours the royals get to go on, but imagine doing that much traveling while pregnant! Still, it looks like Meghan had a great time alongside Prince Harry in Morocco.
-
Happily Ever After20
Along with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also celebrated their first wedding anniversary this year! It's a big year of firsts for these royals, and we can't wait for more next year!