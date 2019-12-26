

LadyGaga/YouTube

Well, 2019 was a wild and crazy year for pop culture. It's the year that brought us award-nominated movies such as Hustlers, Rocketman, Bombshell, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It's also the year when Kourtney Kardashian decided to take a step back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi decided to do the same with MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation. We watched the cast of Fuller House tear up as they wrapped the fifth and final season of the family sitcom, and we were introduced to brand new shows like The Morning Show.

In addition, 2019 was a year of new beginnings when we welcomed some new stars into Hollywood. Jessica Simpson gave birth to her daughter Birdie Mae along with husband Eric Johnson, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fischer welcomed their adorable son Jacob, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively introduced their third child to the world via Twitter, although the little one's name has yet to be announced. But we also said our fair share of goodbyes this year. Luke Perry, star of the '90s hit 90210, died at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke back in March. Beth Chapman, star of the reality shows Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and Dog's Most Wanted sadly lost her battle with cancer in June. We also lost fashion powerhouse Karl Lagerfield and many more legendary stars.

And now, with this iconic year coming to an end, we're looking forward to 2020 and all that's to come in pop culture. Before we ring in the new year, let's reflect back on the most memorable celebrity moments of 2019.