Well, 2019 was a wild and crazy year for pop culture. It's the year that brought us award-nominated movies such as Hustlers, Rocketman, Bombshell, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It's also the year when Kourtney Kardashian decided to take a step back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi decided to do the same with MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation. We watched the cast of Fuller House tear up as they wrapped the fifth and final season of the family sitcom, and we were introduced to brand new shows like The Morning Show.
In addition, 2019 was a year of new beginnings when we welcomed some new stars into Hollywood. Jessica Simpson gave birth to her daughter Birdie Mae along with husband Eric Johnson, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fischer welcomed their adorable son Jacob, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively introduced their third child to the world via Twitter, although the little one's name has yet to be announced. But we also said our fair share of goodbyes this year. Luke Perry, star of the '90s hit 90210, died at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke back in March. Beth Chapman, star of the reality shows Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and Dog's Most Wanted sadly lost her battle with cancer in June. We also lost fashion powerhouse Karl Lagerfield and many more legendary stars.
And now, with this iconic year coming to an end, we're looking forward to 2020 and all that's to come in pop culture. Before we ring in the new year, let's reflect back on the most memorable celebrity moments of 2019.
-
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Perform 'Shallow' at the Oscars1
When Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper took the stage at the 2019 Oscars to perform "Shallow" from their hit movie, A Star Is Born, you could hear a pin drop. The performance was so powerful that fans were convinced the on-screen couple must've been secretly dating. "Try to tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren't in love," one fan tweeted.
-
Miranda Lambert's Secret Wedding2
That was fast! The country star confirmed earlier this year that she had quietly tied the knot to Brendan McLoughlin after dating for only a few months. "He's pretty laidback and friendly and sweet, and just like, very go-with-the-flow kind of guy, which is great for this life," she said of her new husband on Sunday Today with Willie Geist back in October.
-
-
Jordyn Woods Betrays the Entire Kardashian Family3
Although there were many Kardashian scandals in 2019, Jordyn Woods kissing Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson takes the cake. Earlier this year, the model (and Kylie Jenner's now ex-BFF) appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to explain her side of the story. "On the way out, he did kiss me," she said. "No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing."
-
Alex Rodriguez Proposes to Jennifer Lopez4
He put a ring on it! Back in March, A-Rod popped the question to J.Lo, and the proposal pics were too sweet for words. By September, the couple celebrated their engagement party. Though no wedding date has been confirmed at this time, 2020 is looking pretty good.
-
-
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Call It Quits5
It was the celebrity split that nobody saw coming. Back in August, the duo confirmed their breakup after less than one year of marriage. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," Miley's rep told People in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Archie6
A new royal baby! Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was welcomed into the world on May 6, 2019. "Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family," the official announcement read on Instagram. "They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago."
-
-
Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Finally End Their Feud7
They no longer have bad blood. Katy Perry and Taylor Swift finally put an end to their ongoing feud in June shortly after the "Roar" singer appeared in Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down." Although it was never entirely clear what caused the feud in the first place, it's clear these two are better off as friends.
-
Jennifer Lopez Pays Homage to Her Iconic Green Versace Dress8
She's still got it! J.Lo wore a replica of her legendary gown from the 2000 Grammy Awards and turned quite a few heads in the process. Back in September, the 50-year-old strutted her stuff on the catwalk in Milan and somehow looked even better than she did 20 years ago.
-
-
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Their Fourth Child Via Surrogate9
The Kardashian family just keeps growing. Back in May, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child, Psalm West, via surrogate. "We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need," the rapper said in a text message to the reality star.
-
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Tie the Knot10
Though the couple secretly tied the knot in 2018, they made their nuptials public this time around. "Even thugz get married," the singer wrote on Instagram. Are they the hottest bride and groom or what?
-
-
Jennifer Aniston Breaks a World Record11
It was the Instagram post shared 'round the world. Jennifer Aniston joined the social media platform in 2019 and became a world record holder in the process. After sharing her first post, which featured all six cast members from Friends, she became the fastest account of all time to reach 1 million followers. "And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," she captioned the pic.
-
The First Same-Sex Couple Gets Engaged on Bachelor in Paradise12
Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty made history with their proposal on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, but unfortunately, their relationship didn't last long after the cameras stopped rolling. "With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually," Demi shared. Still, the moment on television pushed the boundaries and opened quite a few eyes.
-
-
Kim Kardashian Announces She's Studying To Become a Lawyer13
This one was a surprise for many. After all of her work regarding prison reform and criminal justice, the reality star announced in 2019 that she is studying to become a lawyer. "Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly," she said on social media.
-
The Battle of the Streaming Platforms14
By the end of 2019, the number of streaming platforms announced became overwhelming. Between Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube TV, HBO Max, and Peacock, viewers felt helpless as to which one to choose for their binge-watching needs. Spoiler alert: There's still not much clarity on this front.
-
-
Kylie Jenner's "Song" Goes Viral15
In 2019, Kylie reminded everyone to rise and shine. Her accidental "song" went viral after she shared a YouTube video of her office tour back in October. When she woke her daughter Stormi up by singing "Rise and Shine," the internet nearly exploded with memes and remixes.