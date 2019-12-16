20 Times Kate Middleton Looked Like She Was Keeping a Secret

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Secrets, secrets, are no fun -- unless they're shared with everyone! That's what some people believe -- and when it comes to the royal family, everyone thinks they're completely entitled to know every single little thing that goes on in their lives. It just goes to show that the public tends to forget that the royals are people too, and deserve their privacy just like everyone else. It's things like this that made Prince Harry go after harmful tabloids!
Despite their fight against the media, it doesn't stop people from assuming what's going on inside the heads of royal family members -- especially with Kate Middleton!
Here's the thing: Royals are supposed to adhere to a bunch of rules that would drive any regular person crazy. They have to look, act, and behave properly, and avoid any facial (or vocal) expression that could be construed as even slightly rude. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her prim-and-proper looks, but that just adds to the hypercriticism she (and the other royals) need to deal with every time they aren't smiling or doll-like.
Listen, folks: She's a person. When she isn't smiling, she probably just doesn't feel like it. Not everything is some grand conspiracy -- although some people like to believe that she and Prince William are colluding behind the scenes. Kate is obviously above gossip, but she's allowed to have her secrets, and she doesn't need to share everything with the world. In any case, here are all the times people thought Kate looked like she was keeping a secret.
Sly Smirk1
Girl, what is the tea!? There's a difference between a prim-and-proper smile, and a smirk. Kate definitely looks like she knows something that someone else doesn't know. Don't test her, people -- she's got the dirt!
Internal Monologue2
Granted, Kate may just be watching the rowing finals in this pic, but that face is priceless. Could she know a secret about the other team? What intel does she have? Perhaps the Duchess of Cambridge knows exactly who'll win any game.
Judgment Day3
It's double the trouble here with two royals. Not only do their outfits match, but their secret-keeping smirks say it all. The Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex are here to judge us -- better start hailing the queen!
Plotting Plans4
This picture gives off an, "All according to plan" vibe, for sure. While it's definitely just the framing of the photo, there's no denying that Kate looks drama-ready. It's amazing what a little up-turned lighting can do to an expression!
Tight Lipped5
Realistically, Kate's probably just pressing her lips for no reason. Still, people could assume she's being tight-lipped about some royal secret. We know that she'd never be one to start throwing those around, though!
Under Breath6
If only we could hear what Kate is thinking! Being a royal must be exhausting since there's an expected way to speak and behave. We think Kate deserves better than that. We say let the Duchess of Cambridge's voice shine!
Royal Fam7
"This is it, William. We strike at midnight." Whatever Kate's thinking about, it seems that Prince William is fully in sync with her. Trooping the Colour seems like a lot of fun -- there might be even more behind the scenes than we know!
Keeping Quiet8
We all know how kids are -- they're loud, they're proud, and they say what's on their mind! Kate seems to be teaching them the art of subtlety, though. Pippa's wedding seemed to go off without a single hitch in the program!
Loose Lips9
This looks like a fun group moment! Wonder what they could be talking about? In any case, it looks like Kate wants to say something but can't. It must be something way past hysterical -- spill the tea, Kate! We wanna hear!
Secret Info10
The Olympics can draw a crowd from anywhere -- even from the royal family! While it's obvious Kate's invested in the event, we can't help but wonder what she's thinking about. We know that feel, Kate. We know that feel.
Lovely Leer11
Here's Kate Middleton hanging out with her pal Sophie Trudeau. While Kate's probably just resting her face here, it almost looks like her eyes are locked onto something out of frame. Could it possibly be Prince William?
Deep in Thought12
Things are always looking up for Kate Middleton! But on such a somber day like Remembrance Sunday, a million things could be running through her head. It's hard to stay sunny on such a serious day.
Facing Crowds13
Can a woman just hold some flowers in peace? With so many eyes on her at all times, it must be exhausting for Kate to have to keep everything in all the time just to save face. Let her live her life, people (and paparazzi).
Slight Smile14
The Duchess of Cambridge is pulling a serious Mona Lisa, here. Historians have spent years trying to decipher what the lady in the painting was smiling about, and it seems history is repeating itself! Wonder what it could be about?
Casual Stretch15
Keeping up an appearance is one of the many exhausting tasks of being a royal family member. Public appearances are a constant duty, and all other internal thoughts/feelings need to be put aside for them. Sounds stressful!
Car Talks16
One saving grace for Kate is that even though she's always having to hide a lot of her inner thoughts, she still has her privacy with Prince William. We can only imagine the secret amount of shade they throw!
Goth Gaze17
We all know how solemn it is when the royals get together for an emotional event like this. A lot must be swimming through Kate's mind about her people (and fellow royals). With a gaze like that, who wouldn't be deep in thought?
Girl, Seriously?18
We're having a hard time wrapping our heads around what Kate must be reacting to in this picture. It must be something pretty crazy that we don't know about! If only we could see the inner thoughts of a royal!
Keeping Close19
What's the first thing we all do when we have some serious gossip? High-tail it over to our best friends. Kate may be doing a subtle lean to William in order to give him the scoop on something. All comical speculation, of course.
Agent Kate20
There's a certain look people get on their face when they're on their way to dealing with some serious business. Kate may look pretty here, but no one should get in her way -- this woman is on a mission!