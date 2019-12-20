18 Celebrities Who Give Back in Secret

Image: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images



VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images If someone is rich and has a wide platform that enables them to do good and raise money and awareness for important causes, they should exactly that, not in secret, but publicly, so we can all know they're not ungrateful cheapskates. It's fair to say that that's most people's expectation of celebrities, and many of them live up to it, whether they're starting charities, or raising millions for hospitals, or paying for a year's worth of food for elementary school students. When natural disasters devastated places like the Bahamas and Puerto Rico, celebs showed up—and they brought their wallets with them. But donating publicly can have major drawbacks, when critics opine that the person didn't do enough, or stars back a nonprofit who turns out to be shady. And then, there are celebs who believe that it's tacky to announce to the world their good deeds.





Yes, it is possible for someone to be famous but not want all of their business out there, especially if they were raised not to boast about the money they have or give away, or they have a history of having their every move scrutinized. After all, when it comes to celebs, every one has an opinion, and some of them are just not here for the drama. So they opt to make money moves on the low.

And there are a million ways to do that. Some stars have representatives who make calls and wire money for them wherever it's needed. Some start foundations that don't bear their name. And others donate to crowdfunding accounts of people and organizations in dire need. And then, of course, there are celebrities who have a genuine people skills, and reach out directly to nonprofit organizations to donate or offer to raise funds or meet individuals that they help out without ever posting a single picture on social media. While it's certain that there are many donations that we will never know about, great stories of celebs quietly helping others with donations leak out every once in a while, when friends of the celeb out them, or when grateful recipients of the good deeds come out of the woodwork after the celeb has died, and they're finally free to talk about it in public. Here are 18 celebs who gave back in secret.