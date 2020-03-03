30 Iconic Fashion Moments From the British Royal Women

Image: Splash News



Splash News Think what you may of them, but there's one thing that's impossible to deny: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the women in the British royal family have seriously incredible style. Whether they're attending a gala, a daytime event on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, or are on a walk through the woods, they always manage to bring major sartorial chops to whatever they're doing.

Obviously women like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex have access to incredible bespoke clothing (not to mention stylists), but the way they wear their clothes is on a level of its own. No matter where they are, they manage to look comfortable and completely appropriate for the occasion, all while absolutely killing it, fashion-wise.

Of course, even though they look good all the time, there are a few looks the royal women have rocked that have solidified a spot in fashion history. They're the looks we'll never forget -- and the looks that can never be emulated by anyone else.

From iconic wedding dresses to show-stopping gowns, here are 30 of our favorite looks from the women of the British royal family.