30 Iconic Fashion Moments From the British Royal Women

Splash News
Think what you may of them, but there's one thing that's impossible to deny: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the women in the British royal family have seriously incredible style. Whether they're attending a gala, a daytime event on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, or are on a walk through the woods, they always manage to bring major sartorial chops to whatever they're doing.
Obviously women like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex have access to incredible bespoke clothing (not to mention stylists), but the way they wear their clothes is on a level of its own. No matter where they are, they manage to look comfortable and completely appropriate for the occasion, all while absolutely killing it, fashion-wise.
Of course, even though they look good all the time, there are a few looks the royal women have rocked that have solidified a spot in fashion history. They're the looks we'll never forget -- and the looks that can never be emulated by anyone else.
From iconic wedding dresses to show-stopping gowns, here are 30 of our favorite looks from the women of the British royal family.
Kate's Post-Birth Look1
Blue dresses with white polka dots will forever be etched in some people's minds as What Kate Wore after giving birth to Prince George. As if she isn't iconic enough for stepping out in front of the Lindo Wing to take photos and meet the press after giving birth to her first child, but she looked good doing it, too -- in full hair and makeup and in a pair of wedge heels, to boot. What a way to signal the beginning of this chapter in her life.
First Date2
When Meghan Markle made her first appearance with the queen -- alone -- this is what she wore, and it's become one of her more unforgettable looks for sure. Not only did it give us a good taste of what we could expect from Meghan in general (she loves her neutrals, like this cream dress), but it was also totally appropriate for hanging out with Elizabeth without being too flashy or risqué in the process.
Oh, Canada3
During her first royal tour, Kate Middleton rocked this look in Toronto, which echoed the colors of the Canadian flag. This has become something she and Will commonly do -- sport the colors of whatever country they happen to be visiting at the time -- but this is some early royal fashion at its finest for Kate. She's always been able to kill it in a hat, and this red one is definitely making a statement.
Sleek & Simple4
Kate killed it in 2012 during an evening out in a knee-length dress with perfect makeup, jewelry, and hair to complement it. While we're definitely fans of her more elaborate looks, this photo really shows that even in the beginning of her career as an official member of the royal family, she could still pull off any look, even for the times that called for a bit more simplicity. And that updo? Perfection.
Kate's Wedding Dress5
There are no words for the gorgeousness that was Kate Middleton's wedding dress... and even though her sister, Pippa, made headlines that day for her unforgettable bridesmaids' dress, Kate's look on this day truly became iconic. The lace was such a timeless and lovely touch, and the dress as a whole was really something special without being over the top. The veil finished off the look so well, too.
Green With Envy6
If we're being honest, we're not sure we'll ever get over Meghan's green leather skirt and blouse. Talk about chic. Not everyone knows how to flawlessly pull off a monochromatic look, but Meghan showed that she was all about it this day. And yes, her top and skirt are both cute, but what really ended up pulling the entire look together were her neutral shoes and that updo. So much work style inspiration here!
Gown Gal7
For the premiere of War Horse in London, Kate rocked this stunning black lacy dress. Definitely one of her best dresses of all time, although it's certainly hard to choose from all the incredible dresses she's worn on the red carpet. Lace has always been Kate's thing (must we remind everyone of her wedding dress?), and she really made it work for her here, this time in a black gown.
Maternity Chic8
Not only did Meghan looked absolutely incredible in this cream number during her pregnancy, lest anyone forget, the dress was from H&M, proving that clothing doesn't have to be expensive to be beautiful... especially not if the person who's wearing it is Meghan. This duchess gave us so much maternity style inspiration while she was still pregnant with Archie, including this classy look.
Mad for Plaid9
Again, a super adorable look of Meghan's for one of her first appearances. We can't imagine that her transition from American actress to member of the royal family was an easy one, but she never let anyone see it bother her -- not in her behavior, and not in the way she dressed. Somehow, she managed to make tartan look modern, and the colors of her blue and green coat looked gorgeous on her.
Meghan's Wedding Dress10
Another iconic wedding dress. We could never decide whose wedding dress we liked more -- Meghan's or Kate's. It would be like choosing between two of our children, and besides, they're both so different that it's impossible to compare them anyway. For Meghan's big day, she chose to go with a more classic, simple look, ending up with a totally timeless gown that will remain an iconic choice for years to come.
Glitter Ribbon11
When it comes to royal fashion, most of the focus is usually on Kate and Meghan, but let's not forget the other ladies of the royal family, including Princess Beatrice, who just so happens to be wearing an outfit unlike what the other members of the fam might wear. In fact, it's hard to imagine Kate or Meghan wearing anything that features a glittery bow like this, but Beatrice is owning it.
Glitterati12
Another York daughter, another glittery dress -- and yes, she is absolutely killing it! We've always been a fan of Eugenie's outfits (especially since she tends to be a bit more adventurous in fashion than her royal counterparts), and this is definitely one of our favorites. Not only are the colors gorgeous on her, but the shiny embellishments and matching heels take it all to the next level.
On Trend13
Maaaaybe we could see Meghan Markle in this, but other than that, Beatrice is the only one in the royal family who could pull this off, and honestly, we're loving it. She and Eugenie have never shied away from a sparkly, eye catching look, and this green dress definitely checks both of those boxes. Plus, those ruffled sleeves and those shoes elevate the look as a whole -- we're loving it all.
Sneaker Sister14
It's a very rare moment that we get to see Kate or Meghan in sneaks (unless, of course, their royal obligation of the day calls for it), but Beatrice wore these because she wanted to and they looked great with her outfit. This look of Beatrice's -- the patterned dress, blazer, and white sneakers -- will forever remain a favorite of ours, especially because of how different it is from what the rest of the family typically wears.
Perfection15
Here's Kate attending an event at the National Portrait Gallery Gala in 2019, wearing a gorgeous black floral gown for the occasion. Fashion wise, this is definitely a departure for Kate, who tends to go for more classic, timeless looks, but this was definitely a good choice for her. That flare skirt and neckline look so pretty on her, and besides the gown, it's definitely worth noting that Kate was having an exceptionally good hair day.
Perfection II16
We love looking at royal wedding gowns, and Kate and Meghan aren't the only ones who pulled out all the stops when it came to what they wore on their big days. Here's Princess Eugenie at her wedding in 2019 when she married boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. Not only did she look totally royal (and totally happy), but her long sleeved gown definitely made a lasting impression on us, as did her headpiece.
Shades of Tan17
What Meghan Markle wore to her very first Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family was a look we'll never forget, even though she did stick to her typical neutral color wheel. Between her camel colored coat and brown hat, she looked totally classy, celebrating the holidays on Harry's arms. It had to be a little overwhelming for her, but she looked amazing, right down to her makeup.
Black & White18
Not necessarily a hemline the queen would approve of (and if Kate or Meghan tried to wear this, the media would go absolutely bonkers), but a memorable look nonetheless from Beatrice once again. She paired a short dress with a white long sleeved coat, showing off her legs without giving too much away. Hey, Beatrice has got it, so why shouldn't she want to flaunt it? She looks amazing.
A Vision in Blue19
Again, a little risqué for the queen, but this dress is to die for -- in fact, it might be one of Beatrice's best looks ever, even if the more senior royals might find this a bit scandalous of a dress. But honestly, we can appreciate what a unique look it is, and that color is a dream on Beatrice, especially with her hair. And can we talk about those shoes? We love everything about this look.
An Angelic Look20
Kate Middleton brought it to the BAFTAs in 2019 -- not that we're surprised, of course, because anytime this lady finds herself on a red carpet, she looks absolutely amazing. That one shoulder look is so pretty on her, and it just goes to show that all colors look great on Kate, including white. Let's all hope this is a dress she recycles for future events, because we'd love to see it on her again.
Like a Doll21Meghan wore this stunning, midnight blue Dior for one of her first official events after getting married, an event to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force. It featured the same boat neck that graced her wedding dressed and a crisp A-line skirt. We love that it pairs beautifully with Prince Harry's uniform -- and of course, we're also loving the hat she chose to accessorize with.
Swept Away22
This was an instant stunner, seen on just a few photographs outside a gala, but memorable all the same. The layers of sheer rose tulle and criss-cross off-the-shoulder top, make this Gucci gown a dream. We loved that Kate accessorized with a pair of morganite drop earrings she wore to sister Pippa's wedding. It's not often that Kate wears a soft pink like this, but she should definitely consider gowns like this in the future.
A Royal Engagement23Her engagement ring, made with an unusual pink sapphire, may have stolen the show, but Eugenie looked lovely wearing a joyful floral dress by Erdem, a favorite of Meghan and Kate. And the black satin Jimmy Choos are sexy perfection. Overall, this turned out to be a gorgeous photo of Eugenie and Jack before they tied the knot in 2019, especially because of that dress.
Desert Rose24This bespoke Dior in cream was perfection for the occasion, a reception during Meghan and Harry's official trip to Morocco. Inspired by a traditional kaftan, it featured draping and silver accents, and flowed like a dream when she walked. We've been constantly impressed by the looks Meghan has pulled off during the few royal trips she and Harry have taken, and this is one of our favorites.
Second to None25While we loved Meghan's wedding dress for its modern simplicity, this dress -- THIS DRESS! --the Stella McCartney number she changed into for her reception, was just so sexy and fun and sophisticated at the same time, with its bare shoulders. It was paired with an aquamarine ring that used to belong to Princess Diana, making it a truly unforgettable look. This is definitely a winner!
Rebel With a Cause26
Hard to believe, but this look made waves for breaking with the royal tradition of, ya know, wearing a deadly boring coat dress to an event, and when she looks this amazing in a suit, why should she bother with a dress? Meghan rocked this chic Alexander McQueen pantsuit to deliver her first official speech -- and the not-so-subtle message that she was not going to blindly toe the line.
Retro-licious27
This vintage-looking Gucci dress is bound to go down as one of Kate's most memorable looks... and it's a prime example of one of the many times that Kate totally looked like she was a classic movie star. That's because it's so different from her usual, and in the best possible way. The piping is instantly recognizable as Gucci (Kate's choices are usually more subtle), and because it's short.
Off to the Races28Love the peekaboo neckline and the color on this dress, which Princess Eugenie wore to the 2019 Royal Ascot races. It's complements her complexion and auburn hair beautifully. The graceful feather fascinator she's wearing keeps it simple but sophisticated. Is it just us, or is green definitely Eugenie's color? For a day outside at the races, she couldn't have picked a more perfect look.
Romance, Period.29We really hope that Kate had more fun at this event than she's showing in this picture, because this Alexander McQueen dress is fire, and it's begging for a dance floor, some cocktails, and a dashing gentleman. Hope Prince William was up to the task! Although Kate looks good in her typical dresses, every time she whips something like this out that's different from the norm, we're always impressed.
Special Delivery30
Kate has worn some stunners to the BAFTAs (the British Oscars), and this green Jenny Packham dress is no different. It also helped Kate continue her streak of impeccable pregnancy style, since it was the perfect silhouette to show off her bump. Oh, and those emeralds -- because we could never forget accessories like that. When this lady puts a look together, she never misses.