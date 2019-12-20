21 Times the Kardashians Used Their Wealth & Fame for Good



kourtneykardash/Instagram Everyone knows the Kardashian-Jenner family as one of the wealthiest groups of people in the entire country (and throughout the world.) Seriously -- if this were Revolutionary France, people would be rioting around the amount of cash they have stacked up. Between multiple scandals and catty, vicious fights on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, many wonder how it's possible that the family rose to power (other than by Kim's more...promiscuous choices.) Being filthy rich definitely had a ton to do with it, so many dub their fame as "unfair." Here's a take, though: They do a lot in service of others, both financially, and also through their incredible pull.

It's true -- in total, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has donated millions of dollars in charity work. Whether it's through fundraisers, sharing proceeds, or good ol' fashioned KUWTK publicity, their fame and status makes a lot of money for worthy causes. Just because they're filthy rich doesn't mean they're completely out of touch. Back on her defunct app in 2017, Khloe Kardashian spoke about the true spirit of what charity should be: "We were raised in a very blessed environment but since my dad grew up a lot less fortunate, it was really important to him to show us all realities of life and not let us be jaded by the life that he was so lucky to provide us [...] At the same time, my dad always said to not be boastful about the charity work you do. Ask yourself if you are helping to benefit others or for a self-serving purpose."

This moral seems to ring true for the whole family. One thing's for sure: Kris Jenner did good on making sure she raised kids that give back. Here are just a few examples!