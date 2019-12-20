21 Times the Kardashians Used Their Wealth & Fame for Good

Everyone knows the Kardashian-Jenner family as one of the wealthiest groups of people in the entire country (and throughout the world.) Seriously -- if this were Revolutionary France, people would be rioting around the amount of cash they have stacked up. Between multiple scandals and catty, vicious fights on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, many wonder how it's possible that the family rose to power (other than by Kim's more...promiscuous choices.) Being filthy rich definitely had a ton to do with it, so many dub their fame as "unfair."
Here's a take, though: They do a lot in service of others, both financially, and also through their incredible pull.
It's true -- in total, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has donated millions of dollars in charity work. Whether it's through fundraisers, sharing proceeds, or good ol' fashioned KUWTK publicity, their fame and status makes a lot of money for worthy causes. Just because they're filthy rich doesn't mean they're completely out of touch. Back on her defunct app in 2017, Khloe Kardashian spoke about the true spirit of what charity should be: "We were raised in a very blessed environment but since my dad grew up a lot less fortunate, it was really important to him to show us all realities of life and not let us be jaded by the life that he was so lucky to provide us [...] At the same time, my dad always said to not be boastful about the charity work you do. Ask yourself if you are helping to benefit others or for a self-serving purpose."
This moral seems to ring true for the whole family. One thing's for sure: Kris Jenner did good on making sure she raised kids that give back. Here are just a few examples!
Fight Night1
Remember when Rob Kardashian got in the ring for charity? He took the hit in the face that some people wish they could give to the bourgeoisie. He really took one for the team here!
Once Upon a Wedding2
Everyone was reeling when Kim's $10 million dollar wedding with Kris Humphries didn't work out -- but what a lot of people don't know is that she took the value of her wedding gifts (about $100,000) and doubled it, donating $200,000 to The Dream Foundation.
Head Spinning Kindness3
Khloe did her part in helping to raise money for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles: by leading a spin class! What better way to combine her passions for fitness and for helping others? Now that's pro-active.
Fire Fighting4
Fight fire with ... cold hard cash! Kim and Kanye (and Adidas) donated $500,000 California wildfire relief efforts (as seen on The Ellen Degeneres Show). We know they felt personally moved by this issues, as they had to be evacuated out of their LA homes themselves.
Toys By Tots!5
Kourtney Kardashian took Mason and Penelope to the Watts Empowerment Center so they could donate some expensive toys. Up top, mom, teaching kids the importance of giving back!
Smile Train6
Kylie helped to raise $600,000 to help repair cleft lips in children. How? By donating proceeds from her Kylie Cosmetics kits. We love that she's so committed to bringing beautiful smiles to children who otherwise wouldn't have a chance.
The Alexandria House7
Kim donated tons of resources to the Alexandria House homeless shelter. The impact is obvious on these mothers and children, as they live in this transitional home on their way to getting back on their feet.
Wonder Women8
Kylie (alongside Kris and Ellen) surprised the founder of Nest of Love, a women's empowerment organization. She dropped $750,000 to support them all! Their mission states in part, "We are committed to lead women from every culture and ethnicity to become a leader."
Making Waves9
Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner just healed Heal the Bay clean up a beach by hand! They also filmed for KUWTK, making sure the organization gets the publicity (and money) it needs. Nothing like visibility and awareness to help change the world, one piece of trash picked up at a time.
Good Sole10
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West donated 1,000 pairs of Yeezy shoes to the nonprofit, Soles4Souls. They're certainly helping people get on their feet! They believe every person around the world deserves to have a good pair of shoes on their feet.
School Girl11
Kylie the Charitable strikes again! Some don't know that Kylie donated $50,000 to an underprivileged elementary school in the Bronx, after being moved by the adult daughter of a teacher there.
Fan Favorite12
Followup: Kylie also donated $200,000 to the same fan and her mom, after she confessed that she couldn't go to college because she had to care for her family. Consider the family cared for!
Just That Charitable13
To follow that up, Kylie also donated $500,000 to Teen Cancer America. Alright, we get it: Kylie wins the charity award when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She is certainly using her billionaire status for good!
Water Bearer14
For Kendall's 22nd birthday, she funded 25 separate wells in Ethiopia, so that its people could have access to clean water. The campaign also raised around $70,000! So many people around the world are without clean water -- the most essential element of life after oxygen.
Giving Back15
During said wildfires, Michael Williams was a firefighter who wound up losing his home. Kim then gave him and his wife Lisa $100,000 to help give back. That's a nice chunk of change to help you get back on your feet.
Helping Haiti16
When the 2010 earthquake struck Haiti, it was one of their most devastating natural disasters to ever happen. That's why Kim collaborated with We Advance and funded a mission trip that she and Kris had gone on together -- distributing medical supplies to needy areas. Kris has got some amazing kids!
Community with a 'K'17
Speaking of Kris, remember that community center Kourtney donated toys to? Well, Kris helped save that center in 2018, by rallying for donations and restoration resources. The Watts Community Empowerment Center obviously holds a special place in this family's heart.
True Charity18
Like a truly good person, Khloe doesn't like to advertise her charity work, but we know she's donated an unknown amount of cash to the Dream Foundation, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Race to Erase MS, and Soles4Souls. Right on!
Power in Pride19
Last year, Caitlyn Jenner donated over $100,000 to multiple LGBTQIA charities across America. Loud and proud! She obviously doesn't want other people to live so much of their lives feeling oppressed, like she did.
Foundation Creation20
Additionally, Caitlyn Jenner continues to provide healthcare, housing, and employment related programs in the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. Mission success! After all, the best way to bring about change in the world is to be the change you want to see.
Kim's Prison Reform Dedication21
Kim took a lot of flack when she visited Donald Trump in the White House, but she did it to free people who have been wrongly sentenced to jail time that does not fit their alleged crimes. Like 62-year-old Alice Johnson, a great-grandma who is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a first-time drug offense, or Cyntoia Brown, who was sentenced to life in prison after she admitted to killing a man who reportedly abused her and used her as a sex slave.
Kim quietly helped release 17 deserving inmates during a 90-day span earlier this year ... who knows how many have been helped since then?