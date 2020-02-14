20 Times Prince William Looked Annoyed With Kate Middleton

Splash News
It's hard to imagine anyone ever getting annoyed with Kate Middleton, because um, she's the Duchess of Cambridge. But when you're married to her (or anyone!), it's bound to happen. Hence, Prince William's occasional obvious irritation with his wife.
Just as Kate gets annoyed with Will time and again, the Duke of Cambridge sometimes is less than pleased with his spouse. And again, this is a nearly impossible scenario to envision, occasional irritation with one's spouse couldn't possibly be more normal.
Of course, it's impossible to know what goes on behind closed doors, but from where we're standing, it certainly seems like Prince William and Kate Middleton have a rock-solid marriage. That being said, they're bound to get on each other's nerves sometimes. (We're not judging, Will and Kate. We get it.)
In public, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge keep it insanely professional, but, given the fact that we see them so often, we can tell (at least we think we can tell!) when one of them isn't in the best of moods. And if we're being honest, when it comes to Prince William, sometimes it seems like he's annoyed with Kate.
From tight-lipped smiles to downright icy public engagements, here are 20 times it seemed like the Duke of Cambridge was annoyed with the duchess.
(Again. So hard to believe!)
Walking Away1
Why is Prince William walking ahead of Kate Middleton? And why does he look so annoyed in this photo? It's totally possible that there were 100 things going on here that had nothing to do with Kate, but at this point, it almost looks like he's trying to get away from her. Maybe we're witnessing a photo that was taken right after they'd gotten into a tiff? He doesn't look too happy here.
All Business2
Is Prince William irritated with Kate Middleton here? Or is he just trying to project a business kind of vibe? Either way, the serious look he's giving off makes it seem like he's annoyed, whether it's at his wife or something else that's going on. if only we could know what he was thinking when this photo was taken! Fortunately, it seems like whatever it is, Kate is totally unbothered by it.
What's the Matter, Will?3
At last year's Trooping the Color, Prince William was spotted looking pouty in the background while Kate yucked it up in the front. We totally understand why events like these might not be an ideal way to spend an afternoon -- after all, it means dressing up in uniform and standing on a balcony, socializing for who knows how long. But maybe Will should learn to hide his annoyance better?
Ice Cold4
Kate Middleton looks rather chipper in this photo -- but Will? Dude's ice cold. If we didn't know any better, we'd assume that these two are total strangers, not husband and wife, by the way that they're standing. It's raining, and they're not even sharing an umbrella? Something definitely had to be going on behind the scenes when this was taken, because this is very, very awkward.
Long Strides5
Again, is the Duke of Cambridge trying to keep it cool here and be all business? Or is he ignoring the duchess? Just by glancing at this photo, it seems like he's trying to engage in conversation with anyone who isn't his wife, who is happily chatting with others, too. Then again, these two do spend a lot of time together, so maybe they were just eager to talk to someone new for a change.
Looking Away6
In this photo, it sort of seems like Kate is trying to get William's attention, but he's intentionally looking the other way... and whatever's going on at this point, it seems like Prince Harry wants to stay out of it. Are they fighting and he's actively ignoring his wife, or is this just a weird moment caught on camera?
Who knows?!
Everything OK?7
Truth be told, this was a somber occasion -- the Last Post ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission -- but still. William really doesn't look happy, and judging by Kate's facial expression, it would seem that she's not thrilled about whatever's going on, either. Is it just us, or do these two seem to be working less and less hard on hiding their annoyance with each other in public?
Under My Umbrella8
Look at Kate here, all smiling and cheery and spring-y! She might be out on a rainy day, having to tote an umbrella around, but it's done nothing to stop her from smiling. Her husband, though, is a totally different story. What happened to Prince William? Why so blue, dude? Maybe he's just not a fan of the rain... or maybe he's over Kate and how chipper she is (though we can't imagine why).
Lovers' Quarrel?9
We love nothing more than seeing Kate Middleton and Prince William all lovey-dovey. So when they're not, we're sad. Plain and simple. And unfortunately, this photo seems to be one of those times where they're just not feeling each other. It happens in every marriage, but at least most of us aren't getting photographed during those weird time periods the way Kate and Will are.
Focused10
Prince William looks like a man on a mission here. As well as a man who may or may not have just had a fight with his wife. Once again, he's walking ahead of her and leaving her in the dust, even though Kate's always been able to hold her own during a royal engagement, with or without her husband by her side. Still, we'd think he could at least act like he's happy to be out with her.
Hard to Tell11
It's hard to tell. Is Prince William annoyed that he just got off a flight with two kids, or did something happen with Kate? One one hand, these two are parents to some pretty rambunctious tots, and even if they're members of the royal family, it can still be very stressful to travel with children. On the other hand, just by looking at this pic, we'd guess that Will was tired of his wife, too.
Hard to Read12
We've gotta hand it to Prince William: He has a seriously good poker face. Is he mad? Happy? Annoyed? Who knows! All we can tell is that, in this moment, he wasn't looking exceedingly pleased to be hanging out with his wife, which we seriously cannot understand. Kate seems like a pretty awesome (and well dressed) companion to have around, after all. He's a lucky guy!
You OK?13
Is Kate Middleton asking Prince William what's wrong here? Because, to be honest, we might be doing the same if we were in her position. More often than not, it seems like he's caught looking a bit cranky when he's out and about in public. Maybe Will just needs a vacation... or maybe he's tired of his wife. We really, really want to believe it's the former, though -- he probably could use some time off.
Straight Annoyed14
When Wills and Kate visited Truro Cathedral in Cornwall in 2016, it was obviously Prince William was annoyed with something -- or someone... that someone possibly being his wife. They're both looking at something off camera, though, so we're going to go ahead and chalk his annoyance up to something that we can't see... because we really hate the idea of a feud between him and Kate.
Equally Annoyed15
To be completely honest here, both William and Kate looked seriously annoyed with each other in this photo, but then again, as anyone who's been married or in a long term relationship can attest... it happens. Or maybe they're both irritated with the same situation that's happening? It's impossible to know for sure, but everyone's allowed to have an off day, even royalty.
Royally Unhappy16
Either Prince William is over wearing top hats for Royal Ascot, or he's seriously annoyed with Kate here. Yes, that's a smile on his face, but it might be the biggest fake smile we've ever seen him try to pull off. Then again, if we had to dress like that in public, we would probably be pretty annoyed, because everything about that outfit looks incredibly uncomfortable, especially if it's hot outside.
What Up, Guys?17
It's a shame William and Kate don't appear to be getting on in this photo -- because they both look damn good. Kate's killing it in that pattern, and Will is a perfect complement to her in that blue suit that matches her dress so well. But whatever's going on, neither of them look pretty pleased about it. Let's just hope they're both annoyed at something that has nothing to do with each other.
Airport Blues18
When the duke and duchess arrived at Paro International Airport for the start of a two-day tour of Bhutan, they weren't looking thrilled with each other... but now that we think about it, there are about a hundred different things that could be causing that, with air travel being at the top of the list. Is anyone in a good mood after getting off of a plane, especially to see a crowd of people? Nope.
No Reciprocation19
Kate seems to be trying to get William to crack a smile here, but it's not working. What's the matter, Wills? Whatever's going on here, Kate seems to be quite happy, but it's clear that William just doesn't feel the same. Maybe he's tired of the obligation of royal engagements, or maybe he's just not getting the joke. At least it doesn't seem like Kate's letting his bad mood bring her down!
Don't Mess With Will20
When the Cambridges were seen entering the Lancaster House to wait for the President of China, there was definitely tension in the air. Despite that he coordinated his tie to Kate's outfit (or at least, his stylist did), William couldn't possibly seem more disconnected from his wife if he tried, and it seems like Kate's definitely picking up on the negative vibes he's putting out there.