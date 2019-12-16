20 of Kim Kardashian's Best Hair Moments

Splash News
Long, voluptuous, and luxurious. These are common words used to describe the absolutely rockin' mane that Kim Kardashian has. Sure, Kylie Jenner takes the gambit when it comes to which Jenner has the most diverse styles, but between Kim, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, they all have hair that's hard to compare. Hair is said to be a woman's crown, after all, and since Kim is pretty much American royalty, she's not afraid to show hers off.
Anyone can buy all the KKW Beauty products they want, but it's safe to say that Kim's hair is one-of-a-kind.
It's definitely not something anyone can buy in stores. Sure, there's always those Sugar Bear Hair gummies that Kim promotes, but who's to say if something like that could actually help someone achieve their Kardashian #hairgoals?
Her hair has an iconic look to it that anyone can define -- it's lengthy, wavy, and full of volume that no one could ever get without the help of a personal stylist. There's the occasional period of time where Kim goes blond like Khloé -- or short like Kourtney -- but it always seems that Kim makes her way back to her OG style, no matter what.
That's why it's such a big deal when she switches it up! It's not common to see her splashing her hair with rainbow colors like Kylie has, but in her own way, Kim knows how to own any aesthetic and rock her locks -- and here are all our favorite times when she did just that!
-
Bronzed Braids1
This "lost file" of Kim looking vogue AF really just reveals her status as a lost goddess. We get it, Kim -- she's a mystic being. But every time she wears her hair in braids, she sparks a little controversy, and this time definitely was no different.
-
Long & Luxurious2
It's easy to mistake Kim for Rapunzel in photos like these. Adding to her regularly royal demeanor, her hair really is her crown. And being that she doesn't often wear her hair quite this long, it's a nice change of pace when she decides to switch things up.
-
-
Short Hair, Don't Care3
It's not often that we see Kim without her glamorous mane. That's why we just can't get enough of this cut! Given all the changes that her hair is constantly undergoing, we have a feeling her locks are probably loving anytime they get a chance to breathe like this.
-
Braids Barbie4
We definitely didn't see enough of this "futuristic Barbie" look -- and we're having a hard time imagining exactly how much this hairstyle (and all of those very long extensions) must have cost. Kim, take us back (to the future) sometime soon!
-
-
Neon Nights5
Remember when Kim got her hair to match her car? It seems everyone adored this lemony look just as much as we did. Kim doesn't go for unnatural colors the way that sis Kylie Jenner does, but every time she tries it out, she looks flawless (duh).
-
Posh in Pink6
Ah, yes. Kim's cherry blossom phase -- just around the time baby Chicago made her way into the world. We also loved the cherry blossom line that came out of KKW Beauty around this time, which is what actually ended up inspiring the hairdo.
-
-
MTV Awards7
Kim couldn't have looked more glam for the 2018 MTV Awards if she tried! It's a shame her braids didn't get their own award. Fortunately, no matter how things pan out, we have a feeling that Kim always feels like a winner -- especially when she's all dressed up for a night out.
-
Pretty Platinum8
There are many fans out there who miss blond Kim. It's a look we got used to, just as quickly as it left. Who knows, though? She might bring it back! After all, she tends to come back around to the styles and colors that she loved the best.
-
-
High Class9
What's not to love about Kim's pony, here? How can anyone fit that much volume into a hair-tie? Pure magic.Whatever products were used on her her hair, we're going to need a full list, and maybe even a YouTube tutorial so we can recreate it at home.
-
To the Floor10
With Kim, it gets tricky trying to decipher how much of her hair is hers and how much of it is extensions. Either way, we're jealous -- it looks amazing! We haven't seen her with hair this long again in a long time, though, because as we'd imagine, it's probably pretty impractical (especially with kids).
-
-
Green Goddess11
We just love it when Kim goes colorful. This ocean-y look gives off some serious mermaid vibes, and this is definitely a style we think she should bring back ASAP. When she decides to go crazy with color, she always makes the right call.
-
Beautiful Bangs12
That chocolate hair color is simply delicious, but we're really here for how sharp those bangs look. Sleek, simple, and sultry. It's such a change for her face that she looks like a totally different person... but that's the power of bangs for ya.
-
-
Smiles & Style13
We have to go back a few years to appreciate some old styles! Here are some rare bangs and layers (combined with an equally rare smile!). This version of Kim is one we don't get to see very often, but if she wanted to try this look out in 2020, we wouldn't hate it.
-
Throwback Blond14
Kim practically looked like an entirely different person just a few years ago. We could definitely go for a natural blondie color like this again! Then again, we're huge fans of the lighter blond, too. Somehow, this lady can pull off every single hair color.
-
-
Grammy Awards15
This short cut is wild, yet elegant -- just like Kim! A perfect choice for the Grammy Awards (though her dress definitely helped steal the show!), and it looked just as glam as the rest of her outfit did. We'd definitely love to see side bangs on her again.
-
Silvery Braids16
OK, how on earth did Kim get such an amazing, icy blond hair color? Twirled into twin braids, this is one of our favorite styles ever. She's giving off serious Elsa vibes here, and being that North is such a huge fan of Frozen, we bet she adored that.
-
-
Gatsby Gal17
Kris Jenner's Gatsby-themed birthday bonanza just had to come with some fun 1920s fashion to match. Kim's updo? A total win. And paired with that lipstick and that dress, the whole look truly came together -- but the hair is what really wins here.
-
Vintage Vogue18
Ring ring! Hello, yes, Kim? It's the '20s calling -- they're wondering how on earth that style was perfected in 2015. Even five years later, it's still one of her more unforgettable looks -- and we're still impressed at how she pulled it off.
-
-
Paris Perfection19
That chic, bottle-blond cut that Kim had for the 2015 Paris Fashion Week? Simply stunning -- fashion is about making a statement, after all, and between her hair style, the color, and her ensemble, she certainly managed to do that.
-
Fancy & Formal20
As if Kim wasn't already royalty, she really pulled off the aesthetic here. With North by her side, they could easily rock Kensington Palace. And if Jackie Kennedy, who inspired the shoot, ever got to see this pic, we bet she'd be impressed.
-
-
Pin It!21
Save these photos to your Pinterest boards to fancy the best hair moments of Kim Kardashian.