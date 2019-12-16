20 of Kim Kardashian's Best Hair Moments

Image: Splash News



Splash News Long, voluptuous, and luxurious. These are common words used to describe the absolutely rockin' mane that Kim Kardashian has. Sure, Kylie Jenner takes the gambit when it comes to which Jenner has the most diverse styles, but between Kim, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, they all have hair that's hard to compare. Hair is said to be a woman's crown, after all, and since Kim is pretty much American royalty, she's not afraid to show hers off. Anyone can buy all the KKW Beauty products they want, but it's safe to say that Kim's hair is one-of-a-kind.

It's definitely not something anyone can buy in stores. Sure, there's always those Sugar Bear Hair gummies that Kim promotes, but who's to say if something like that could actually help someone achieve their Kardashian #hairgoals?

Her hair has an iconic look to it that anyone can define -- it's lengthy, wavy, and full of volume that no one could ever get without the help of a personal stylist. There's the occasional period of time where Kim goes blond like Khloé -- or short like Kourtney -- but it always seems that Kim makes her way back to her OG style, no matter what.

That's why it's such a big deal when she switches it up! It's not common to see her splashing her hair with rainbow colors like Kylie has, but in her own way, Kim knows how to own any aesthetic and rock her locks -- and here are all our favorite times when she did just that!