20 of Queen Elizabeth's Most Cheerful Outfits

Splash News
She may have a bit of a reputation for being intimidating (or dismissive or curt or, OK, downright scary), but Queen Elizabeth's wardrobe certainly begs to differ. While some might presume the queen would be partial to dark-colored suits that convey a no-nonsense, no-laughing-in-church demeanor, her iconic suits are, in fact, just the opposite.
And somehow, the juxtaposition between her uber-powerful persona and playful Easter egg dresses and coats just works.
When it comes to shoes, Queen Elizabeth knows what she likes: Black, low block heels with gold detailing, thankyouverymuch. But while she may be all business on the bottom, she's definitely all party on top.
Perhaps it's to convey a message of perpetual hope? Or maybe, over time, she's just learned the colors that look best on her? Whatever the reason, Queen E is rarely seen in dark colors. Boring blacks? No thanks. Humorless navys? Save them for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, please. The queen wants pinks. She wants yellows. And she wants powder blues. And if it doesn't come with a matching hat, don't even bother showing it to her.
Need a mood boost? Look no further than Queen Elizabeth's bright, happy, oh-so-cheery dresses. Hey, if it ain't broke.
-
Dark & Light1
While the Duchess of Cambridge chose grays and blacks for a recent outing, the queen was all about baby pink. and it's easy to see why! Elizabeth looks pretty good in a color like this one, and we love the way she accessorized with a necklace and those flowers on her hat. Seems like when she's dressed in bright colors, she's super happy -- a cue we possibly need to take from her!
-
Orange Crush2
As if the super bright orange coat and hat weren't enough, look at that beautiful blue floral print dress underneath! Whether Elizabeth was planning to greet people indoors or outdoors, she was dressed to impressed, and bringing a little bit of sunshine with her wherever she goes. Then again, this is Queen Elizabeth we're talking about, so it's not like we expected anything less from her!
-
-
Pop of Color3
Yet again, Queen Elizabeth nails it with a bright-colored coat dress and hat, while William and Kate fade into the background. Okay, wait, conspiracy theory time -- do we think that the queen requests that everyone around her wears neutrals so that she and her brightly colored outfits always stand out? Probably not... but it would be pretty funny if it was true. That teal on her is so cute.
-
Out of the Blue4
The queen may do black gloves, shoes, and purse, but a black outfit? That would be a hard pass. If this lady is keeping her accessories dark and neutral, it's a fair bet that the rest of her outfit that day would be anything but, as we can see in this particular photo. Here's Elizabeth in a bright blue coat dress and a matching hat with green embellishments, yet another bold choice from her closet.
-
-
Bright & Cheery5
At the 2013 Royal Ascot, Queen Elizabeth brought it in a bright purple coat and matching hat, and as always, she was looking good. This color is so pretty on her, and we love that she also paired it with pearls, which obviously go with everything. This is definitely a bright color choice, but as we know from Elizabeth's previous fashion choices, that's her thing, and it always works for her.
-
Peach Perfect6
Why is the queen smiling so hard? Could be because of the flowers, or because she loves meeting all of the lovely people who line up to greet her when she makes a royal appearance. But most likely, it's because of her peach outfit, because wearing bright colors leads to a brighter day -- at least, it certainly seems to in this lady's case, because she always seems to be smiling.
-
-
Bright Blue7
There's no way Queen Elizabeth could possibly go unnoticed in this bright blue suit, and of course, matching hat (because it wouldn't be a complete outfit without a matching hat, duh). Even though she was riding in a car when this photo was taken, it would be impossible for her not to stand out in an outfit like this, and we've gotta admit that this shade of blue is definitely her color.
-
Royal Purple8
In a sea of gray skies and black suits, there's Queen Elizabeth bright as can be in her purple outfit with a hat to match. It looks like it was a pretty overcast day outside, but even that wasn't enough to convince Elizabeth to go more neutral. The sun may not have been out, but Elizabeth brought all the color herself, via her outfit, because not even a bright purple is too wild for this lady.
-
-
All in the Details9
Even if the queen isn't going to go full-on bright with her outfit, it's a given that she'll, at the least, have some cheery details. It's rare that we see her wearing a neutral coat dress and hat like this, so of course it featured a lot of pink trim and a fair amount of accessories that just draws our eyes in, like the way her hat is positively covered with floral embellishments. And yep, there's that smile on her face!
-
Pink Pop10
She probably already knows it, but we're just going to go ahead and say it: Pink may be Queen Elizabeth's color, no matter what shade she happens to be wearing at the time. She's in the middle of a royal engagement, but we know that everyone she greeted that day had to be cheered up by the bright pink she was wearing -- and the way her hat perfectly matched the shade of her coat.
-
-
Black & Blue11
Even when she has a little black detailing on her coat, it's still the brightest in the bunch. Make no mistake: The woman knows what she likes, and that happens to be just about every bold color in existence, including this shade of teal that is so bright it practically qualifies as neon. We can't imagine Kate or Meghan pulling off an outfit of this color -- only the queen is this capable!
-
No Missing Her12
No matter where she goes or who she's with, Queen Elizabeth always is the boldest and the brightest in the room. We'll admit that out of all of the bright outfits we've seen her in, this one isn't even in the top 10 most colorful, and that's really saying something, because that color is still very striking, especially where the royal family is concerned. Is this her way of keeping things low key?
-
-
Contrasting Blues13
What does the queen do when she feels her blue isn't quite bright enough? Why, adds a pop of brighter blue, naturally. Although she tends to match her shades up and stick to one bright color at a time, this was definitely a fashion win for her. The teal buttons, collar, and detailing on her hat really added something extra to this outfit, and we can only hope we'd one day be brave enough to wear something similar.
-
Yasss Kween14
Really, it doesn't get much more cheery or spring-y than this shade of yellow. And to say it goes well with pink flowers is an understatement. Even though it looks like it's a pretty sunny day outside in this photo, there's no questioning that Elizabeth managed to bring a little sunshine herself with this outfit. This yellow is definitely adorable on her, including her matching hat.
-
-
Brightness All Around15
How happy is this look of Queen Elizabeth's? Not only is the dress peeking out a pretty pattern, that hat is just fun -- and just to be sure she wasn't overdoing it, she paired the whole thing with white gloves. We have a feeling that Prince Philip probably doesn't care much about clothing the way his wife seems to, but these two look pretty cute together, and her bright outfit is the perfect contrast to his darker one.
-
Royally Chic16
The queen looked as bright as ever at the 2018 Royal Ascot. Heck, she even threw on a pair of shades, and she looked adorable while wearing them (not that we've seen her ever commit a fashion miss, honestly). This mint colored outfit and feathery hat are definitely making a statement, and the colors look so well with these pink flowers she's posing behind. Did she plan this?!
-
-
Not-So Mellow Yellow17
Another day, another sunshine-filled yellow outfit. In case anyone was looking for Queen Elizabeth at day one of 2018's Royal Ascot, they know where to find her: In the super bright coat, because she's almost assuredly always wearing one, especially on this particular day. Is this the brightest outfit we've ever seen the queen wear? It might be close, but we're pretty sure this one is near the top.
-
Put the Lime in the Coconut18
Not many people can get away with this lime green shade, but Queen Elizabeth manages to wear it well -- and we do love how happy she looks in this outfit! This bright green coat and hat combo, complete with a giant flower on the hat for good measure? The rest of the royal family could never pull this look off, and nor would they dare to ever upstage her in all her brightness.
-
-
The Perfect Blue19
This blue looks amazing on the queen, as most (if not all) bright colors do. And talk about a super uplifting color, cheering up anyone she might happen to see that day. Good decision making, queenie, because this outfit is a win. We would love to see what the inside of her closet looks like on any given day. It's gotta be the most beautiful rainbow of outfits, this one included.
-
No Shrinking Violet20
This is an intense ultraviolet, and Queen Elizabeth is killing it in this color. Just like she does with all of her other bright and happy looks. The contrast of the yellow flowers she was given pulls the whole outfit together even better, although there's no way she could have predicted that match up. Then again, this is the queen we're talking about, so we wouldn't be surprised if this was the kind of thing she plans for.