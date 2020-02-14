20 of Queen Elizabeth's Most Cheerful Outfits

Image: Splash News



Splash News She may have a bit of a reputation for being intimidating (or dismissive or curt or, OK, downright scary), but Queen Elizabeth's wardrobe certainly begs to differ. While some might presume the queen would be partial to dark-colored suits that convey a no-nonsense, no-laughing-in-church demeanor, her iconic suits are, in fact, just the opposite. And somehow, the juxtaposition between her uber-powerful persona and playful Easter egg dresses and coats just works.

When it comes to shoes, Queen Elizabeth knows what she likes: Black, low block heels with gold detailing, thankyouverymuch. But while she may be all business on the bottom, she's definitely all party on top.

Perhaps it's to convey a message of perpetual hope? Or maybe, over time, she's just learned the colors that look best on her? Whatever the reason, Queen E is rarely seen in dark colors. Boring blacks? No thanks. Humorless navys? Save them for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, please. The queen wants pinks. She wants yellows. And she wants powder blues. And if it doesn't come with a matching hat, don't even bother showing it to her.

Need a mood boost? Look no further than Queen Elizabeth's bright, happy, oh-so-cheery dresses. Hey, if it ain't broke.