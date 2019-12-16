20 Signs Prince William & Prince Harry Have Tension Between Them

Splash News
For some time, there have been reports claiming that things between Prince William and Prince Harry aren't all that great. The gossip started shortly after Harry began dating Meghan Markle, and the talk hasn't slowed down much at all. In fact, in recent months, the reports have only gotten worse, with one claiming the royal brothers have barely spoken since the royal wedding in May 2018.
Ugh, say it isn't so!
Of course, what goes on behind palace doors always remains a secret, but if we look close enough, it does seem like there's some tension between the brothers. Not only have they not been seen together much lately, when they do appear together (read: at royal family events), they don't seem as chummy as they once did.
Evidently, the rift between the two started when things between Harry and Meghan started getting serious so quickly. William reportedly felt Harry was rushing into things, and Harry, being Harry, wasn't having it. Things then took a turn for the worse when a reported feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton developed.
Again, it's impossible to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to royal gossip, but from where we're sitting, it doesn't seem like everything's A-OK between Harry and Wills. And that just makes us sad.
Awkward Moment1
Uh, guys? Why is Kate the only one laughing? What part of the joke are these two not in on? We have to wonder what was going on when this photo was taken -- are they really that tired of each other? Will's at least copping a smile, but Harry looks downright serious.
When Your Brother's Nearby ...2
... But you're not in the mood to talk to him. William must assume that staring at his feet is a good way to avoid conversation, and once again, they're both letting Kate take center stage. Then again, she is pretty good at it -- let the lady do her thing.
Body Language3
One doesn't have to be a body language expert to read this one. Could they be any more distant? There's always that chance they're both very focused on the game that's happening, but they don't look like they're having much fun together, either.
Evil Eye4
Is Harry giving Will the evil eye here? Or is he just annoyed by the person taking his photo? Perhaps a combination of both? Either way, this doesn't exactly look like a photo of two brothers who have spent most of their lives as close friends.
Defensive, Much?5
We could cut the tension with a knife here! Good thing they're wearing those hard hats, you know ... just in case. Then again, the setting could be what's making them both look so awkward... after all, a construction site isn't exactly "their element."
Middle Man6
Think even Prince Philip is over William and Harry's beef? Wonder if that's why they put him in the middle? Normally, we'd say these guys are sharing a sweet moment with their fam, but at this point, we don't know what we should believe.
Huddle Up, Boys7
Would it kill these two to get a little closer to one another? We want to see them having a bromance again. Instead, it seems like whenever they have the option to have someone stand between them, they immediately take it -- not a great sign.
Glaring Eye8
Look at that stare coming from Prince Harry in the background. Damn! Always taking a back seat to his big bro. This is supposed to be a happy, celebratory day at Trooping the Colour for Queen Elizabeth's birthday, but Harry doesn't look too happy about it.
A Healthy Distance9
Could these two possibly stand farther away from one another? That's a pretty big gap. We have a feeling that knowing the context of this photo might have been a bit more helpful, but just from looking at it, it seems like they couldn't possibly be more annoyed with each other.
Scowling10
Harry and William definitely don't seem like they're on good terms here. At least with those sunglasses on, we can't see them roll their eyes ... so maybe that particular accessory choice was strategic? These definitely seem like two brothers who have had about enough of each other.
When Dad's Around ...11
... Harry and Wills will behave, but that doesn't mean they have to look happy about it. The last thing they need is a talking to from Prince Charles. He means business, and we have a feeling if he's aware of any possible feud, he's not pleased about it.
Why Is Harry So Far Off?12
Over hanging with William and Kate? Of course, now that he's married to Meghan, he doesn't have to do the third wheel thing anymore, but being that the three of them have been doing events together for so long, we'd definitely expect less awkwardness.
Moment of Silence for Harry & Will's Relationship?13
Let's hope not! We would really hate to see these two have a big falling out. They've been through too much together, and they have too much to look forward to. After all, we need to see photos of all their kids playing together!
Again!14
Why so far apart, boys? Kick those two in the middle to the curb, already. They both look like they're having fun, at least, but we'd rather see them having fun together ... and it feels like forever since that's happened.
Harry Doesn't Look Too Happy Here15
What's the matter, dude? Did Will say something to get on your nerves ... or are you just over the royal duties thing? If we didn't know any better, we'd say that any event Harry and William have to go to together has become more like a chore.
Thank Goodness16
Thankfully, Harry and William had BB-8 to break the tension between them. Hard not to crack a smile with a robot around -- especially when it's one of the most beloved droids from the Star Wars franchise. This had to be a pretty good day among all the awkward ones.
Wedding Day Jitters?17
Or wedding day drama? Shouldn't the two of them be beaming at that moment? Huh. Of course, there are happier photos from the rest of the day, but when they're caught in these more relaxed moments, we have to wonder what they're really thinking.
Christmas Vibes18
Meghan and Kate enjoyed their Christmas walkabout, but did Harry and William? Perhaps an eggnog would loosen things up, but until then, it's not looking good. Forget those Meghan and Kate feud rumors -- it's clear Will and Harry are the ones we needed to be worried about this whole time.
Kate in the Middle19
Sometimes, even Kate looks over their drama. And she's been putting up with it for years! Can't be easy. But this lady can do just about everything, so if anyone can whip these boys into shape, it's her. Maybe she can bring them back together again?
They're Spending the Holidays Apart20
Being that Meghan and Harry are taking a break during the holidays, it sounds like the Sussexes will be in the US over Christmas -- meaning that Will and Harry will be spending the day apart. Meghan and Harry are certainly entitled to spend time with her family instead of his, but it definitely has us wondering.