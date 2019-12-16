20 Signs Prince William & Prince Harry Have Tension Between Them

Image: Splash News



Splash News For some time, there have been reports claiming that things between Prince William and Prince Harry aren't all that great. The gossip started shortly after Harry began dating Meghan Markle, and the talk hasn't slowed down much at all. In fact, in recent months, the reports have only gotten worse, with one claiming the royal brothers have barely spoken since the royal wedding in May 2018. Ugh, say it isn't so!

Of course, what goes on behind palace doors always remains a secret, but if we look close enough, it does seem like there's some tension between the brothers. Not only have they not been seen together much lately, when they do appear together (read: at royal family events), they don't seem as chummy as they once did.



Evidently, the rift between the two started when things between Harry and Meghan started getting serious so quickly. William reportedly felt Harry was rushing into things, and Harry, being Harry, wasn't having it. Things then took a turn for the worse when a reported feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton developed.

Again, it's impossible to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to royal gossip, but from where we're sitting, it doesn't seem like everything's A-OK between Harry and Wills. And that just makes us sad.