41 Celebrity Divorce Confessions That Are So Relatable (& Encouraging)

Image: Danny Moloshok/REUTERS



Spoiler alert: Life isn't always all rainbows and sunshine. We've now lived enough years to learn that it has its ups and downs -- and while the bad days can leave us feeling very, very alone, the truth is, that's just not the case. More often than not, friends and family members can relate to what we're going through. Heck, there's even a celebrity or two who have experienced a similar situation. One example? Divorce. So many stars have gone through it themselves (it tough to make it in Hollywood, after all), and while it's heartbreaking to watch as fans, it's also inspiring to see them come out on the other side -- showing us they survived, they're OK, and we will be, too.

Still, it's not just seeing the proof of award-winning movies and hit records that end up reassuring us, it's what these stars end up saying. Sometimes, divorced celebs end up getting pretty deep during an interview, opening up about their personal experiences following the split. Hearing all those details -- how sad these actors, actresses, and musical artists were, how they had to build themselves back up, and how that particular time in their life taught them a hard lesson about love, life, and even co-parenting -- is what ends up making us feel so much better.



It's further proof that even the world's most glamorous aren't immune to going through a crappy time.

So who, exactly, has spoken up and gotten really ... real about their divorces? We've found 40 celebrities -- from Gwen Stefani, to Chris Pratt, and Mary J. Blige -- who've discussed the points that they realized their marriage was ending and also what they did in the days afterward.



Fair warning: It gets pretty sad, so it's probably wise to read with a box of tissues nearby.

