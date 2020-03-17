26 Times Prince Harry Was Protective of Meghan Markle

Image: Alex Trautwig/MLB/Getty Images



Alex Trautwig/MLB/Getty Images These royal men, man. Whoever said chivalry is dead clearly has never stopped to pay attention to how Prince Harry treats his gorgeous wife, Meghan Markle. No matter what the occasion is, the world disappears for our dear Harry, and all he can see is his duchess. No royal event or engagement goes by without the Duke of Sussex looking extremely doting and protective over the Duchess of Sussex, and we'd be lying if we said it's not way too adorable. Sure, Prince Harry could bend down to tie his shoes, and we'd just about swoon, but ... in all seriousness, it's pretty clear to see that he is really focused on keeping Meghan out of harm's way.

And what husband wouldn't want to keep his wife safe? With the immense spotlight that surrounds them, we're sure it's pretty easy for Prince Harry and Meghan to feel vulnerable, but thanks to Harry's valiant efforts, we don't think one finger could be laid on the duchess's head without her husband coming to the rescue.

From lovingly holding her hand to showing her the royal ropes, Prince Harry has done it all -- and happily so! It's easy to tell that his top priority is keeping Meghan safe and out of danger, and now that the duchess is a mom, we're sure Harry's protectiveness is going to increase exponentially. Meghan probably doesn't mind!

And so, to celebrate Prince Harry's role as Meghan's personal guardian angel, here are 25 times he's looked extremely protective over her.