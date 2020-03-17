26 Times Prince Harry Was Protective of Meghan Markle

Alex Trautwig/MLB/Getty Images
These royal men, man. Whoever said chivalry is dead clearly has never stopped to pay attention to how Prince Harry treats his gorgeous wife, Meghan Markle. No matter what the occasion is, the world disappears for our dear Harry, and all he can see is his duchess. No royal event or engagement goes by without the Duke of Sussex looking extremely doting and protective over the Duchess of Sussex, and we'd be lying if we said it's not way too adorable. Sure, Prince Harry could bend down to tie his shoes, and we'd just about swoon, but ... in all seriousness, it's pretty clear to see that he is really focused on keeping Meghan out of harm's way.
And what husband wouldn't want to keep his wife safe? With the immense spotlight that surrounds them, we're sure it's pretty easy for Prince Harry and Meghan to feel vulnerable, but thanks to Harry's valiant efforts, we don't think one finger could be laid on the duchess's head without her husband coming to the rescue.
From lovingly holding her hand to showing her the royal ropes, Prince Harry has done it all -- and happily so! It's easy to tell that his top priority is keeping Meghan safe and out of danger, and now that the duchess is a mom, we're sure Harry's protectiveness is going to increase exponentially. Meghan probably doesn't mind!
And so, to celebrate Prince Harry's role as Meghan's personal guardian angel, here are 25 times he's looked extremely protective over her.
-
He Thinks She's Working Too Hard1
During their first overseas royal tour, it was reported that Harry thought Meghan was working too hard. Their schedules are always crazy, and since Meghan was pregnant, Harry was extra careful about how much his wife was doing! Not that we've ever doubted how much he cares about her, of course, but it was clear he was taking a little extra caution while she was carrying their baby. Such a sweet husband!
-
Doting Hubby2
OK -- just look how adorable this is. Prince Harry is the perfect royal gentleman. He's making sure Meghan doesn't miss her step here, and he looks ready to catch her if she does lose her footing. We all need someone like this in our lives, especially while wearing heels. After all, no one wants paparazzi to catch them in the middle of the fall in a photo that will last forever, so Harry's simply protecting her from that.
-
-
With the Dogs3
Dog hair on his wife's beautiful dress?? Not on Prince Harry's watch -- he's like the human substitute for a lint roller (and far more effective). Plus who can resist a man with a dog? Not Meghan! We already know she has a soft spot for pups, considering that she had two rescues herself when she met Harry, and she seems to be living her best life spending time with her dogs now that she and Harry are living in Canada.
-
Hiding the Bump4
Prince Harry's face in this photo says that he was definitely *in the zone.* Meghan had a bump to hide, and gosh darn ... he was going to help her hide it! Besides, we have a feeling that the royals are in high alert anytime they're in a crowd like this, because it can be dangerous out there -- it's not like they're just regular people walking down a street, after all. But leave it to Harry to look out for his wife.
-
-
Guiding Lead5
It seems like these two always need to be touching each other, but honestly ... we live for their PDA. Of course, royal etiquette dictates that couples limit their PDA to nothing more risqué than a little hand holding while they're in public, and Harry and Meghan have never really been the kind to push boundaries on that front, but it's really sweet to see moments like this, even with a gesture as small as a hand on her back.
-
A Helping Hand6
Now, this is a husband, ladies and gentleman. He's always there to make sure she has a hand when she needs one, as most of us do when we're trying to get off of a boat. Hey, not all of us have earned our sea legs, and as far as we know, Meghan hasn't spent a ton of time out on the water -- at least, not as much as Harry has, anyway. Meghan is a lucky woman to have his help.
-
-
On the Boat7
Another moment where Harry and Meghan are out on the water -- and it's just as sweet as the other one. A video surfaced of this man giving Harry a huge bearhug, and when he went into embrace the duchess, the prince made sure to tell him to be gentle, which is really sweet. She is carrying very precious cargo, after all, and even before Archie was born, his dad was all about that protection.
-
Showing Her the Ropes8
Meghan was new to the whole royal thing back when the couple attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony, but no worries. Prince Harry was there to make sure she didn't make any mistakes. It's hard to imagine how overwhelming it must be to get tossed into big royal family events like this as an outsider, but we'll always be impressed at how quickly Meghan adjusted (and the role Harry must have played in that).
-
-
Taking a Break From the Game9
Archie made his public debut in July, when Meghan brought him to Harry's charity polo event, along with Kate Middleton and her kids. It seems like it was a fun day, even though we didn't get a very close look at Archie. But Harry seemed really happy to have his little family there, cheering him on. It looks like Harry couldn't stay away from the sidelines, and he made sure to say hello when he could.
-
Maintain Contact10
There's no denying that Harry simply can't keep his hands off of Meghan. He's got to make sure she's safe at all times! Of course, some of that is probably just because he loves her, and that's how most people act when they're out in public with the person they love. But given that they're always surrounded by so many strangers, we have a feeling Harry feels responsible for her safety.
-
-
Looking Up & Down11
What's up in the sky, Harry? You never know where danger could strike ... and Harry is making sure the skies are clear by being aware of all his surroundings. Of course, there's always that chance that he could be watching for any airborne threats, as little as those may be, but as a member of the royal family, can he ever be too cautious? Good lookin' out for Meghan, Harry.
-
Ladies (& Baby) First12
Alright, this is way too adorable, and there's no way anyone could ever compete with these two. We've seen a lot of sweet moments between Kate and Will in public, but it's hard to measure up to moments like this. Look at Harry, holding hands with Meghan as he guides her off of the plane. This pair is too sweet -- and can we talk about how pretty Meghan looks in that white dress and hat?
-
-
Watching Over Her13
Even in a safe environment, Harry is looking out for his wife. Or maybe he just enjoys being near her at all times? After all, we'd definitely still consider them newlyweds, since they haven't even celebrated their second wedding anniversary yet. Whether he's being protective or just enjoying her company, Harry is never far away when Meghan is around, and it's really sweet to watch.
-
Showing the Way14
Meghan is still a royal newbie, so she's obviously going to need some help every once in a while. Harry has been doing this all of his life, but Meghan still has to learn some of the ropes. Harry certainly doesn't seem to have any issue with leading the way, though, and he's always seemed happy to be the one clearing her path. Meghan is so lucky to have someone like him in her life.
-
-
Slippery When Wet15
The last thing Harry would want would be for his beautiful wife to slip and fall ... on a royal tour of all places! Given that he's always extra cautious with Meghan around, we're not surprised that in a new situation, he'd be even more careful, but it's still pretty cute to see it happening. He's watching out for his wife, and it's all out of love -- and we know he probably does the same for Archie, too.
-
The Perfect Guardian16
Harry is always ... no matter what ... so attentive to Meghan. These two, man. The way he's looking at her, his hand reaching out to touch her ... we can't get enough! To be fair, it was probably a time to be a little more careful than usual, being that it was raining and Meghan was probably navigating puddles and wet ground while wearing heels. What a chivalrous husband!
-
-
Two Hands17
Meghan is pretty bundled up here, which makes us wonder if she forgot her gloves ... never fear, Harry's got her with a double handhold, keeping those pretty fingers warm. We've seen them hold hands plenty of times, but this is taking it to the next level -- probably because it seems like it was a pretty cold night when this photo was taken. Are these two the sweetest couple or what?
-
Near the End18
In one of the last public appearances Meghan made before giving birth to Archie, it was clear Harry was all about making sure his wife and unborn child were taken care of. How sweet is that? It can be hard to survive those last months of pregnancy, especially when royal duty calls, but it seems like Meghan wasn't on her own in this -- she had Harry looking out for her every step of the way.
-
-
So Focused19
Here's another example of "in the zone Harry." He's not letting anyone near his soon-to-be fiancée. He is totally focused on keeping Meghan safe here, and this photo proves that he was on his protective duties before they were even married (or engaged). That police detail probably isn't coincidental, either. Harry has to exercise extra caution as a royal, and at this point, it extended to Meghan, too.
-
Always Checking20
Doesn't matter what the occasion is, Prince Harry is always going to be making sure Meghan is OK. They're both looking pretty classy here (these two always clean up well), and there are no threats of imminent danger around, but still, Harry's making it clear that Meghan and her safety are his number one priority, no matter what the situation might be. Gotta love seeing him like this!
-
-
Watch Your Step21
The duchess is wearing high heels in the grass while pregnant ... she certainly isn't making Prince Harry's bodyguard job easy. As if wearing high heels while pregnant isn't dangerous enough, the fact that heels always get stuck on the grass really adds a little extra danger. But it seems like Harry is always up for the challenge, so we hope Meghan always feels safe because of it.
-
I've Got You Babe22
In one of Meghan's first appearances since giving birth, the couple attended the very first Major League Baseball game in London, between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Harry was clearly on Meghan's team, though -- as per usual! Even when they were standing out on the field together (and adorably holding hands, in case anyone didn't notice), he was looking out for her.
-
-
The Side Hug23
When in doubt, always use the side hug to keep loved ones close by and safe. Harry loves to put his protective arm around Meghan, and we love to watch it. It's like his hand is a magnet for the small of her back. Then again, he seems to take the act of guiding her through a crowd (or any situation, really) very seriously, no matter what they happen to be doing at the time, so it's no surprise.
-
Under His Cover24
On their first royal tour, Harry and Meghan visited a drought-stricken region of Australia, and the skies opened up. We're not saying these two were meant to be ... wait, no. That's exactly what we're saying. And even while it was raining, Harry was still keeping an eye on Meghan, and of course he was happy to share his umbrella with her, which resulted in this adorable photo.
-
-
Unconventional Prince25
We love that Harry has his arm around Meghan in this otherwise very formal photo from their son Archie's christening. It doesn't matter where they are or what's going on, he is her No. 1 priority, and now, this official royal portrait will display that fact forever. Meghan is one lucky lady, and we have a feeling that Archie is going to grow up to love his mom just as much as his dad does.
-
Watching Out For Her26
After Meghan and Harry announced that they were stepping down from their senior royal positions earlier this year, they've received all kinds of backlash, so we have a feeling they were probably a little apprehensive to come back to the UK and finish out their royal obligations. But even as they wrapped up their last event before leaving the UK, Harry was on protective duty for Meghan.