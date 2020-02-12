20 Times Kate Middleton's Outfits Didn't Do Her Justice

Image: Splash News



Splash News Since joining the royal family in 2011, Kate Middleton has been something of a fashion icon for us laypersons. She's perfected just about every look known to man: coats, gowns, casual dresses, pants. You name it, she's owned it. But, every once and a while, a duchess is entitled to a slipup. We love our Kate, but she can't get it right every single time. It's just not in human nature! And if we're being honest, we're kind of relieved that Kate has made a few mistakes along the way -- puts less pressure on the rest of us. But of course, in true Kate fashion, she still manages to look amazing even in some of her outfits that haven't been the best or most fashionable.

We don't know how she does it, but we'd really love to know her royal secrets. Now that she's been a royal for just about seven years, it's natural that she would experiment with her look occasionally. But the thing about experimenting is that it's all trial and error -- and there have been some errors. Whether it's choosing a super busy pattern or just wearing something that isn't on the Kate Middleton brand, the duchess has made some missteps, but that doesn't mean we love her any less.

So, here are 15 outfits that really just didn't do the duchess justice. Everyone makes mistakes, Kate! There's nothing to feel bad about.