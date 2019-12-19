35 Super Lavish Things the Kardashians Have Done for Their Kids

Being part of the Kardashian family has to be one of the most wild experiences a human can have. Although the sisters, mother, and all their respective baes are known for drama, being a Kardashian kid means nothing but the best. We all know that the Kardashian children are living a far more lux life than most of us -- even as adults. With designer outfits as soon as they're born, living in mansions, and staying at only the nicest hotels, these kiddos have it made, and that's just the beginning. Over the years, we've seen Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian -- and now Kylie Jenner and Khloe -- shower their children with lavish gifts and parties, and we are all living vicariously through them.
Of course, the kiddos are totally normal kids -- if you've seen Keeping Up With The Kardashians, that fact isn't new to you. They love playing together, teasing their siblings, swimming in the pool, playing with their (very fancy) dogs; it's all normal kid stuff. But the fact that they were born into the Kardashian-Jenner family means that, by default, they get to have all kinds of luxurious toys and experiences that the rest of us might not get to enjoy. For them, private planes, expensive international vacations, and massive birthday parties in the backyard is normal life, but it seems like a fair tradeoff for growing up in front of the E! cameras, which can't be fun all the time. Enjoy that Fendi stroller for all of us, Stormi!
Here are some of the most elaborate, fancy things the Kardashians have ever bought or done for their kids ... and trust us, it's a lot. If you're a little jealous, it's okay -- we are, too. At least we get to see it all happen through social media and their show?
-
Kylie Jenner's Gucci Carrier For Stormi1
Who could forget the Gucci carrier that Kylie showed off earlier this summer with a price tag of over $600? Knowing Kylie, it's no surprise that she loves splurging on the finer baby accessories for her little one, but it's still hard to imagine using a carrier that expensive on a baby who is probably just going to spit up all over it. No matter where Stormi goes, she's getting there in style.
-
North & Penelope's Unicorn Party2
For North West and Penelope Disick, massive birthday parties are just a way of life. This year, Kourtney and Kim threw them a joint unicorn party, complete with a child DJ, lots of rainbow colored treats, and insane floats in the pool that turned the backyard into a total wonderland. No expense was spared, and of course Penelope and North were decked out in matching rainbow robes and swimsuits.
-
-
All of Their Private Plane Trips3
These are the children of the Kardashian women, people -- of course they don't travel commercial! Being that the entire family travels via private plane, it makes sense that the kiddos do too, which means they'll never know the pain of going through security and dealing with the TSA -- or having to munch on peanuts as their in-flight snack. Every time we see the children of this family travel in their luxe private plane, we die a little inside. If only we could fly off to vacation in a plane all to ourselves!
-
When Kim Shut Down Disneyland for North's Birthday4
The Kardashians are huge fans of Disneyland, and they are frequent visitors... but for North's fourth birthday, her mom didn't hold back at all. Kim shut down Disneyland in 2015 to celebrate her daughter's birthday, including rides with no wait and private character interactions -- AKA every kid's (and adult's) dream. We wonder if the Kardashian kids even know that some people have to wait in line to ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad?
-
-
Stormi's Fendi Stroller5
Most moms love matching with their babies, but for most of them, that doesn't mean matching Fendi gear. Shortly after Kylie announced Stormi's birth, she showed off her newly acquired mom skills by sharing a photo of herself in a Fendi dress, pushing a coordinating Fendi stroller to make the look complete. Reportedly, the stroller costs $12,500, which is quite an investment for something your kid is going to grow out of. We guess Kylie can always save it for her next baby?
-
The Family's Elaborate Easter Party6
The Kardashians know how to celebrate holidays better than anyone else, and that includes their Easter party this year. Tons of Easter treats, an egg hunt involving actual money, and a 10 foot tall Easter bunny made out of flowers. All of the kids got to enjoy the party, yet again living life completely unaware of how most kids spend the holidays with their families. We're sure they appreciate it!
-
-
North's Fur Coat7
Being that her dad is Kanye West and her mom is Kim Kardashian, it's no shocker that North has been well dressed since the day she was born. But this article of clothing in particular is one of her most expensive. According to The Huffington Post, North's fur coats are around $3,500, being that they're made of real fur. Is it just us, or would anyone else be super nervous wearing a coat like that, even as an adult? North totally pulls it off though.
-
Stormi's Shoe Collection8
After Kylie showed off Stormi's huge shoe collection -- including too many tiny pairs of sneakers to count -- we knew that there's no competing with it. Despite the fact that Stormi isn't exactly walking around much these days, she's got a shoe for every occasion (and then some), including a few vintage kicks from her dad, Travis Scott. What did we tell you? Kylie prides herself on a well dressed baby.
-
-
Kid-Sized Spa Days9
Most kids wouldn't know what a spa is, let alone have experience visiting one, but as far as Kourtney's kids are concerned, it's just a normal part of life. They do look adorable in their matching white robes, and it has to be really nice for Kourt to be able to wind down like that with her little ones, especially considering how full of energy all three of them are most of the time. These are kids who know luxury.
-
Shooting -- and Being Interviewed --- for A Magazine10
North might be one of the few children in the world who knows what it's like to wear designer clothes and pose for the cover of Interview Magazine -- and then to be interviewed for her own story too! From the photos that ended up in the mag, we have to admit she's a natural, but that probably has something to do with watching her mom kill it with all of her covers, too. North is learning so fast!
-
-
Hanging Out On A Yacht11
Kourtney seems to love traveling the most of all her sisters, and often, she takes her children with her -- and that means they get to experience all kinds of very amazing, very expensive things. You know, like casually hanging out on a yacht on a beautiful day with their mom. It's not cheap to take one of those out on the ocean, but we have a feeling that Kourtney doesn't mind the price tag so she can share the experience with her little ones.
-
North's Custom Yeezy Jacket12
Being Kanye West's daughter affords North a few extra luxuries she might not have otherwise -- like a custom designed leather jacket with her dad's lyrics on it. Made by artist Elizabeth Ilsley, her jackets can run around $500 each, which means that this piece that North is sporting? Yeah, um, not cheap.
-
-
North's Balmain Blazer Collection13
You cannot just simply show up to ballet class in a tutu -- you have to show up in a designer jacket as well. This Balmain blazer runs around $2,000 for an adult, but this one was custom made into a kid sized version for North. If you've noticed, North actually has a few of these little babies, so it's probably safe to say that her wardrobe is far more expensive than many adults'. Oh, to be a Kardashian baby.
-
Penelope's Seriously Impressive Nursery14
Before Kourtney moved (and Penelope grew up to be way too big for a crib), this was her nursery. Can we talk about this? We know that Kourtney has always been really into interior design, but it's kind of unbelievable how elaborate Penelope's room was. It's gorgeous, don't get us wrong -- but we definitely don't want to know how much all these decorations cost.
-
-
The Power Wheels Collection15
In case you were wondering, this ATV Power Wheels that Kourtney's children are enjoying retails for almost $400, making it a very expensive backyard toy. And if you've watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians the last few seasons, you already know that their collection has only been growing.
-
Stormi World16
When a kid's mom is filthy rich, we're not exactly expecting her to host a birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese. The rest of us don't even want to to it. So of course Kylie set up a custom theme park called Stormi World to celebrate her daughter turning 1. And it was so adorable! It featured a huge multi room tent with rides, a ball pit, roving live characters, giant teddy bears, and a carnival themed cake. Basically everything we ever wanted as a kid. We figure the bash made Kylie least five figures poorer, if you can even say that about a billionaire.
-
-
Mini Louis Vuitton Bags17
While we're still on our first Michael Kors tote bag, Aunty Kim ordered eight Louis Vuitton Mini Speedy Bags from Japan for all the little female cousins in the family. The uber-cute bags retail fo $1,100 each, which is serious coin for something that's going to carry two crayons and half a granola bar. Oh no, we're not bitter at all!
-
Mercedes G-Wagon18
North is Kim's mini me in so many ways, and we're sure that Chicago is another clone in the making. So why not start by getting a car that matches momma's? After Kanye bought Kim a bright yellow luxury Mercedes G-Wagon, Kourtney got a mini version for Kim's second daughter. Its $225 price tag is a bargain, but only if you're a Kardashian.
-
-
Dream-y Helicopter Ride19
We don't see as much of Dream, Rob's daughter, as we do of her cousins, but around her third birthday, she made headlines. That's because Kylie gave her quite the birthday present: a private ride in a luxury helicopter—her first ever. The cutie even got a cupcake and didn't look freaked out as she soared above L.A., like, at all. What a pro!
-
Chicago's Nursery20
Though Kim never confirmed reports that she spent $550,000 on a nursery for Chicago, the details she released through her now-defunct app were enough to make us want to move in immediately. She bought a vintage bed worth about $75,000—so, basically a middle-class annual salary—a $1,900 bassinet, and $2,100 glider and ottoman set. Must be glorious.
-
-
Silver Cross Strollers21
What do you get the parents who have everything? Well, if you're Kris (when can we switch her nickname from momager to grandma-ger, by the way?), you get them not one, not two, but three strollers. In preparation for Chicago's birth, the Kardashian matriarch bought Kim and Kanye Silver Cross strollers—including the model that Kate Middleton uses, called the Balmoral, which retails for $2,700.
-
True's Blue Bentley22
Khloe makes no secret of the fact that she loves to spoil True—though she often gets backlash for it. She bought her daughter a pink baby Bentley convertible worth at least $1,999—before True could even walk, carrying on a mini-car tradition among the KarJenner cousins, who could start a car dealership if they joined forces. This is one sparkly ride, and True looked adorable in it.
-
-
Snowboarding Trip23
Don't know about y'all, but the only mommy and me trip we ever took was to the grocery store. Stormi and Kylie, on the other hand? Not only do they go on vacays with the entire KarJenner clan, but spend plenty of time one on one. Like when they went on a snowboarding girls' trip in December 2019, and Kylie posted the cutest video of Stormi decked out in miniature ski gear and snowboarding like a pro.
-
Mini Designer Dress24
We all know that Kylie loves to wear twin outfits with her little girl. But sometimes she goes the extra mile. The makeup guru had a mini version of the lilac dress she wore to the MET Gala made for Stormi, and even got a lilac wig to go with it. And Stormi nailed it, looking ready for the red carpet.
-
-
Penelope's Gucci Shoes25
Penelope attends an exclusive, expensive private school, so it makes perfect sense that mom Kourtney buys her designer shoes that fit right in. The proof: Kim posted a picture of herself and Kourt with North and Penelope at the school, with Penelope wearing $400 Gucci mules. While some commenters shook their heads at the idea of a child wearing expensive shoes, we think she's rocking them, and if momma can afford it, why not?
-
$100 Tooth Fairy Payouts26
At the Kardashians' homes, even the tooth fairy is an extravagant gift giver. Well, at least at Kourtney's house. We know that at least twice, the elder Kardashian sister's kids have gone to bed having lost a tooth and woken up to find that the tooth fairy left a crisp, rolled up $100 bill during the night. Considering that she Kourtney has three kids with 20 teeth each, that means they'll each get $2K just for undergoing a natural body process. It pays to be a Kardashian indeed.
-
-
Louis Vuitton Music Box27
In the totally unnecessary but charming department, we have this unexpected Louis Vuitton music box, which doting grandmother Kris bought for Chicago, and Kim showed off on an Instagram story. It features the rotating figurine of a little girl, plays "Rock-A-Bye Baby," and sells for $3,350. Wonder if for that price, it's guaranteed to make baby sleep all night?
-
Stormi's Office Playroom28
Kylie and Stormi are basically joined at the hip. They even go to work at Kylie Cosmetics together. No wonder that the make up guru set up a play room at her office, so Stormi can play while mommy works. The room includes a mini ball pit, toys including a mini play kitchen, tiny table and chairs, as well as a crib.
-
-
Mason's Versace Jacket29
Kris won't stop, can't stop spoiling the kids! Her bank account has bled money ever since she became a granny, and all we can say is, Please, please adopt us. Case in point is this Versace puffer coat that she bought for Kourtney's son, Mason, which costs $3,000. It's hard to say from this pic whether Mason is camera shy or a bit overwhelmed by the very Versace baroque decoration on the coat. We think he looks great!
-
Acrylic Crib30
That infamous picture of baby Psalm, which earned Kim backlash when critics pointed out that he was too swaddled up for a newborn? Aside from that brouhaha, it also gave us a peek at the Nursery Works Vetro crib that Kim used for all her kids. It's made of clear recycled acrylic, has curbed edges, and three levels for the mattress. Oh, and at $5,000, it's definitely a luxury item.
-
-
Balloons. Yes, Balloons.31
In another move from, We-can't-relate-land, Khloe spent an estimated $8,500 on latex balloons for True's first birthday party. Granted, they were absolutely gorgeous, in lovely pastel colors and arranged in groupings of different sizes, and some had delicate butterfly decorations attached to them. The effect was magical, and worth every penny, we're sure.
-
White Pomeranians32
Kardashian pets don't seem to last all that long, and there have been several deaths through the years, when it comes to family pets that have died throughout the years. In 2017, Kim and Kourtney bought white Pomeranian puppies for North and Penelope. The rare breed, which is friendly, lovable, and has a loud bark that makes for a mighty though tiny watchdog. White pomeranians cost about $4,000.
-
-
Birthday Trip to New York33
For her fifth birthday, North didn't just get an over-the-top birthday party and two custom Alexander Wang bags from the designer himself. Kim (and Kanye) took her on a trip to New York for even more celebrations, which included tickets to see Frozen on Broadway. It was too much even for her. She ended one night out by having a tantrum in the middle of the street.
-
Half-Carat Diamond Earrings34
Kim and her sisters have gotten major grief over piercing their little girls' ears, but Kim's follow up jewelry move, when North was 16 months old, was questioned almost as much: buying the baby half-carat diamond studs from Lorraine Schwartz. The cost: $50,000. Did those diamonds come from the center of the Earth?
-
-
Disco Ball Dress35
Some have estimated that North's wardrobe is already worth over $1 million, and with outfits like these, we wouldn't be surprised in the least if that were true. When Kim flew out with North to watch Kanye in concert at the Madison Square Garden, they arrived in style, wearing matching mirrored sequin Vetements dresses worth $11,000.
