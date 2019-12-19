35 Super Lavish Things the Kardashians Have Done for Their Kids



kimkardashian/Instagram Being part of the Kardashian family has to be one of the most wild experiences a human can have. Although the sisters, mother, and all their respective baes are known for drama, being a Kardashian kid means nothing but the best. We all know that the Kardashian children are living a far more lux life than most of us -- even as adults. With designer outfits as soon as they're born, living in mansions, and staying at only the nicest hotels, these kiddos have it made, and that's just the beginning. Over the years, we've seen Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian -- and now Kylie Jenner and Khloe -- shower their children with lavish gifts and parties, and we are all living vicariously through them.

Of course, the kiddos are totally normal kids -- if you've seen Keeping Up With The Kardashians, that fact isn't new to you. They love playing together, teasing their siblings, swimming in the pool, playing with their (very fancy) dogs; it's all normal kid stuff. But the fact that they were born into the Kardashian-Jenner family means that, by default, they get to have all kinds of luxurious toys and experiences that the rest of us might not get to enjoy. For them, private planes, expensive international vacations, and massive birthday parties in the backyard is normal life, but it seems like a fair tradeoff for growing up in front of the E! cameras, which can't be fun all the time. Enjoy that Fendi stroller for all of us, Stormi!

Here are some of the most elaborate, fancy things the Kardashians have ever bought or done for their kids ... and trust us, it's a lot. If you're a little jealous, it's okay -- we are, too. At least we get to see it all happen through social media and their show?