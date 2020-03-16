15 Times Kate Middleton Went Against Royal Tradition as a Mom



Splash News Kate Middleton has been a renegade in many ways since joining up with the royal family in 2011. Who else could look that fabulous and wear high heels just hours after giving birth? Whether it be her college degree or her fashion choices, she has made it clear that she plans to remain her own person while still adhering to the royal restrictions placed upon her. But not with everything. As a mom, Kate has set rules and boundaries for herself and her kids, and sometimes that means breaking royal traditions. Because royalty or not, a good mama is always going to do what is best for her kids.

Now, although she hasn't done anything super out there in terms of breaking royal protocol, Kate has opted to do things her way quite a few times. Ever since the birth of her first child, Prince George, the duchess has branded herself as a hands-on mom, which is not often the case when it comes to royal kids.

The Duchess of Cambridge clearly prefers to do things herself and wants to be actively involved in her children's lives. And we have to applaud her for that. Being a member of the royal family, she has a myriad of options open to her allowing her to pass on the parenting to someone else -- but Kate doesn't do that. She handles every meltdown, tantrum, and fit that comes her way, and she handles them in heels and in the public eye.

So, enjoy 15 times Kate broke all the rules by being the mom she wants to be, not the mom royal tradition tells her to be.