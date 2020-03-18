20 Strange Royalty Rules Kate Middleton Has to Follow

James Whatling/Splash News
It's no secret that British royals love their traditions. But some of their customs -- or perhaps a more apropos term would be "rules" -- are downright strange. At least to commoners. For instance, Kate Middleton has to stop eating once the Queen is done. Even if she's only taken a bite! Queen Elizabeth's through with her food -- boom! So is everyone else. And that's only the tip of the iceberg of these seemingly out-of-left-field rules.
As with most things in the royal family, pretty much all of these traditions date back hundreds of years. But still -- doesn't mean they make much sense today. (Another example: The game Monolopy is forbidden in the royal family. Forbidden!)
If we're being honest here, it sounds like most of these rules are just relics from long ago that the queen has been too lazy or too busy to change. (There must be more pressing issues than tiny thimbles and fake pink money in Buckingham Palace.) But it doesn't make it any less fascinating to think that these are some of the things that govern Kate Middleton's everyday life. Meghan Markle is going to be in for one heck of a sea change come next spring. (Hopefully, she's not a big board game person!)
Fancy some strange royal British trivia? Here are 16 truly bizarre rules the British royal family has to follow. And to think we all thought the duchess's life was nothing but nude heels and blowouts.
-
The 'Stop Eating' Rule1
As we mentioned, one of the strangest rules that Kate, or anyone who eats with the queen has to follow is to top eating once the Queen decides she's done with her meal. Talk about power. But somehow, we doubt that Queen Elizabeth II just willy nilly chucks her utensils like five minutes after the mean has begun. She's more thoughtful than that, and on one occasion, she showed it: A former butler once recounted how a guest kept piling fruit onto his plate during dessert, without noticing that the Queen had quit eating. He was horrified when he noticed, but she simply took a sip of something so he wouldn't feel so awkward.
-
Everyone Must Curtsy or Bow Before the Queen2
It's tradition that Kate, along with anyone else, curtsy to the Queen the first time she sees her during any given day, as a sign of respect. She doesn't have to do it every single time she sees the queen during the day. Even though she's the wife of a future king, Kate also curtsies to a bunch of other people -- and here's where it gets complicated. She always curtsies to Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla (if Charles is with her), because they all outrank her. If she doesn't have Prince William by her side, however, she is outranked by 'blood princesses,' aka Princesses Anne, Eugenie, and Beatrice, who were born into royalty.
Fun fact: If she's alive when her son Prince George becomes king, Kate will have to curtsy to him at his coronation.
-
-
Ixnay on the PDAs3
We've already gone over why Harry and Meghan are affectionate towards one another in public and Will and Kate are not, but as a general rule, heavy PDAs are looked down upon in the royal family. We've only ever seen Kate and William kiss on the lips on their wedding day. We guess that idea of keeping a stiff upper lip also refers to largely keeping your distance from your loved one while in public. We get it. The royal family wants to project a professional demeanor.
-
Royal Bouquets Require a Specific Flower4
As Kate Middleton did, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie -- and many other royal brides -- included myrtle in their wedding bouquets. It's not a hard and fast rule for royal women to wear them, but it's been a tradition since Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, also named Victoria, did it back in the day. No one is likely to complain. The white flowers are beautiful and unusual, with a delicate crown-like top.
-
-
Political Views & Voting Aren't Allowed5
We can't recall any time when we've heard Kate express anything anywhere near a political opinion, and that's no coincidence. Britain is actually a democracy ruled by a prime minister and parliament and the royal family stays neutral on all political and government matters. While there isn't a law against royal members voting, they don't, out of custom. This one may have been a hard pill to swallow for Meghan, who's been very politically active in the past. It'll be interesting to see whether that changes now that she and Harry quit royal life.
-
Monopoly Is Forbidden6
Yes, Monopoly, as in the board game. Apparently, Monopoly is on a list of forbidden board games the royal family can play. Kate is pretty competitive when it comes to games, but maybe she can pick up Uno or Hungry Hippos for the next Christmas at Sandringham. Prince Andrew once explained the no-Monopoly rule to someone who presented him with the game as a gift. "We're not allowed to play Monopoly at home: he said. "It gets too vicious."
-
-
No Shellfish7
Historically speaking, the royal family is banned from ordering shellfish or rare meat when they're dining out or on an overseas trip. Evidently, the rule is in place in order to avoid food poisoning or an allergic reaction, which could hinder their busy schedules. Despite this, in 2018, Prince William let it slip that he's a big sushi fan, which, let's face it, pretty much means that Kate is eating dragon rolls and uni every once in a while.
Don't tell!
-
Garlic Has Been Banned From Buckingham Palace8
No garlic? No problem. Apparently, the queen hates garlic so much that it's been banned. Former royal chef Darren McGrady told ReciplesPlus, "We can never serve anything with garlic or too much onions. We also couldn't serve meat that was rare, as she liked her meat more well done." Seriously, though. Can anyone imagine their life without Italian, Mexican, Asian, and, well, just about anything that isn't a boiled potato? We're pretty sure that Kate keeps the pungent but delicious aromatic in her pantry at home.
-
-
Napkins Must Be Folded in Half After Eating9
Royal dining etiquette says that diners should wipe food or drink off with a napkin that is then folded over so that the person's clothes don't get dirty and the nasty stain is not visible to others, who may be grossed out by it. Actually, we're on board with this one 100 percent. It's not a bad rule for everyone to follow, as who wants to see crumbs and greasy spots all around the table?
-
There's an Order in Which They Enter a Room10
When the royal family walks into a room, they don't just spill in, willy-nilly. They enter in order of precedence, or rank. So typically, Queen Elizabeth walks in first, followed by Prince Philip, followed by Prince Charles, then Camilla, then Prince William, then Kate, who must be so bored with all these rules, then Prince Harry and Meghan (if they happen to fly into town for a special function).
-
-
Watch for the Queen's Purse11
Just as everyone has to finish eating when the queen is done, when she puts her purse on the table it means it's time to wrap things up. Chop chop! Mama's got to get to bed and pop on the Golden Girls. The signal is really meant for the queen's assistants to start shutting stuff down, but by now, if we know about it, every single person invited to a state dinner at Buckingham Palace does, too.
-
Prince Philip Must Trail Queen Elizabeth12
Walking in front of the queen? Yeah, that would be a no. Prince Philip always should be two steps behind his wife. #BossLady. As was famously portrayed in the first season of The Crown, the prince consort was pretty OK with most of the rules, including this one, but when it came to naming the family, he insisted that it include his own last name. Thus, the royal family are the not just the Windsors, but the Mountbatten-Windsors.
-
-
Don't Drink Tea Any Ol' Way13
The Brits love their tea time, but if they're going to sit down for a cuppa, they must do it right. Kate and the rest of the royals must use their thumb and index finger to hold the top of the handle, while the middle finger should support the bottom. They also should sip from the same spot so the entire rim doesn’t have lipstick stains. And never -- never! -- pinkies out.
-
Say 'Excuse Me'14
If a royal ever needs to use the restroom during dinner, they shouldn't say so. Getting up and simply saying "excuse me" is perfectly sufficient. In fact, the phrase is encouraged. Everyone should adopt this one, honestly. No one wants to know that ya have to tinkle or poo, or listen for rude sounds from the bathroom, inevitably, once someone has announced it while we're tucking into meatloaf, thanks.
-
-
Chins Must Be Parallel to the Ground15
Royal women should always descend stairs with their chins parallel to the ground. Also, they should always pose with their chins in the same parallel position. OK, we're pretty sure this is the royal equivalent of a blue law -- a law that is in the books but that no one could give a fig about. Right? Like, whose dumb job would include going through pictures of Kate at an outing and calling her up to check her about her less-than perfect chin angle? No one's, that's whose.
-
Some Words Can't Be Used16
It's doubtful anyone would call for a beheading if these "common" words were used, but it's seriously looked down upon if a royal uses the words "toilet," "pardon," "couch," "living room," "posh," "patio," or "perfume." Again, though Kate took pains to adopt a posher-than-thou accent and other habits after joining the royal family, we're pretty sure no one is fitting here with a hidden microphone to catch her saying, "'allo, mate."
-
-
Kate's Little Boys Can't Wear Long Pants17
The first time Prince George wore pants in public was Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018. Before that, it was all shorts, all the time. That's because of an upper-class tradition for little boys, which the royal family follows pretty strictly. (We seriously doubt that Archie will be wearing strictly shorts now that his parents have stepped back as royals, though!) Though Georga has aged into long pants, Little Louis has a few years of showing off his knees left.
-
Kate Must Wear a Hat18
If the event is a formal one, royal women will be wearing a hat or fascinator to it. It's a royal protocol rule that dates back to the 1950s, when everyone wore hats. We guess the family was just trying to keep things snazzy. The caveat to the rule is that women must take off the hats after 6 p.m., which is why you see Kate go bareheaded to evening events, or don a tiara to an official one.
-
-
Baby Births: The Queen Must Be the First to Know19
Sure, Kate and William announced the births of their children and showed them off to the world pretty soon after the babies arrived, and pretty soon, there wasn't a corner of the world where it wasn't known. But the Queen was the first to know, via an encrypted phone conversation. That's not just grandma's baby fever, but because it's a rule for all royal births. All royal birth details are a closely held secret, in fact, and when a nurse was duped into revealing those of Prince George's by a pair or morning show radio hosts, the aftermath was tragic.
-
Kate Must Pack a Black Outfit20
When Queen Elizabeth's II father died while she was abroad, she did not have a black outfit with her, so one was brought onto her plane when she landed in London, so she could descend the plane wearing mourning clothes. Since then, any royal why travels abroad has to pack black clothes, just in case someone from the family dies. Some people might think it's morbid or bad luck, but it's actually a thoughtful gesture.