20 Strange Royalty Rules Kate Middleton Has to Follow

Image: James Whatling/Splash News



James Whatling/Splash News It's no secret that British royals love their traditions. But some of their customs -- or perhaps a more apropos term would be "rules" -- are downright strange. At least to commoners. For instance, Kate Middleton has to stop eating once the Queen is done. Even if she's only taken a bite! Queen Elizabeth's through with her food -- boom! So is everyone else. And that's only the tip of the iceberg of these seemingly out-of-left-field rules.

As with most things in the royal family, pretty much all of these traditions date back hundreds of years. But still -- doesn't mean they make much sense today. (Another example: The game Monolopy is forbidden in the royal family. Forbidden!)

If we're being honest here, it sounds like most of these rules are just relics from long ago that the queen has been too lazy or too busy to change. (There must be more pressing issues than tiny thimbles and fake pink money in Buckingham Palace.) But it doesn't make it any less fascinating to think that these are some of the things that govern Kate Middleton's everyday life. Meghan Markle is going to be in for one heck of a sea change come next spring. (Hopefully, she's not a big board game person!)

Fancy some strange royal British trivia? Here are 16 truly bizarre rules the British royal family has to follow. And to think we all thought the duchess's life was nothing but nude heels and blowouts.