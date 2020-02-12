15 Times the Duggars Got Real About Sex

The Duggars are a family known for their traditional values, their Christian faith, and their love for both their community and one another. While most of us kinda have an idea about what to expect from this beloved clan, there are times when they surprise us -- like when they bring up (or hint about) sex, for example. It definitely catches plenty of people off guard, to say the least.
Given the amount of marriages, siblings, and babies popping up left and right, it's pretty safe to say -- or assume -- that (married) members of the Duggar family, like Jinger Duggar and Josiah Duggar, are enjoying a healthy sex life. We mean, just because they can't even hug before marriage, that doesn't mean they don't enjoy it (and much more) after they tie the knot.
Here's a look at some of the times the Duggars got real about all things sex that prove they aren't as tightly wound as people assume. Some of these may confuse you, and others will make you laugh.
And they definitely might make you look at the fam a little differently!
Michelle Duggar's Marriage Advice1
Michelle Duggar turned heads with her marital advice blog post she wrote back in 2015 that people are still talking about today. Encouraging newlyweds to "be available," mama Duggar did not mince words when it came to the importance of physically satisfying your mate. "You've got to remember this. Anyone can iron Jim Bob's shirt, anybody can make lunch for him," Michelle writes. "He can get his lunch somewhere else. But you are the only one who can meet that special need that he has in his life for intimacy. You're it."
Jeremy Vuolo Revealing the Most Exciting Part About Marriage2
Tell us how you really feel! Jinger's husband Jeremy Vuolo joked about the most exciting part about marriage during the February 27 episode of Counting On. "I'll tell you what I'm excited about most in marriage," Jeremy said laughing. Yeah, we get it, Jeremy -- even though he didn't quite have to say it in those words to accurately get his feelings across. At least he's honest?
Amy Duggar's Premarital Sex3
"I think that if I was a virgin on my wedding night and had never been kissed, I would end up rocking in the corner! That is so much emotion all at once," Amy Duggar once admitted to People. Even though Amy Duggar discussed having premarital sex in the past, the Duggar cousin notes she and hubby Dillon King decided to establish boundaries regarding their physical relationship before they got married.
Kissing & Guy Advice From Papa Duggar4
Leave it to Jim Bob Duggar to give love and marital advice to his daughters. Before Jessa married Ben, Jim Bob gave the soon-to-be newlyweds a few tips on how to kiss. "Let me show y'all the best way to kiss here," Jim Bob said to the couple on a past episode of 19 Kids and Counting before getting wife Michelle to help demonstrate.
Talk about a hands-on approach!
Pops also informed the couple about the realities of being married -- specifically, how important love-making often is to husbands. "Both of you will like the physical relationship, but for the guy it will be kind of like the main focus," Dad said during the episode. It's kinda true.
The Duggar 'Code Word' for Sexual Thoughts5
It's no secret that the Duggar family prides themselves on trying to stay as pure as possible -- which is one of the reasons why we're not surprised to hear about the Duggar boys having a code word for impure thoughts. Redbook magazine once revealed that in the family's advice book Growing Up Duggar, a few of the Duggar sisters mentioned "Nike" was the code word the Duggar guys used when coming across a woman who might cause lust.
"That's [Nike] a signal to the boys, and even to Dad, that they should nonchalantly drop their eyes and look down at their shoes as we walk past her," the Duggar daughters wrote.
Jessa Duggar Opening Up About Life as a Married Woman6
Months after she said "I do" to Ben Seewald, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald joked about her married life -- possibly making a sex joke in the process. "I think we're past the side hugs," she reportedly admitted to Us Weekly about her sex life. "We're definitely in love, and well on our way in this newlywed life." Nothing wrong with that, and of course it was good to hear that things were going well from them, even from the beginning.
Derick Dillard's Unexpected Response to Pregnancy Question7
Straightforward questions get straightforward answers! Derick Dillard had no problem answering a pregnancy question on Twitter months before we found out Jill (Duggar) Dillard is expecting baby number two. While there's nothing controversial about Derick's "not yet" answer, you kinda have to look at the elephant in the room -- the one who's yelling "They're having sex!" in order to make having another baby possible.
Pregnancy Tests for Everyone!8
We aren't experts, but something tells us that someone must be having lots of sex if they're stocking up on pregnancy tests. In 2014, Jill (Duggar) Dillard revealed mom Michelle keeps an inventory of pregnancy tests at home, which, ironically has ended up working in her favor. After getting two negative responses to pregnancy tests, Jill followed her sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo's recommendation that Jill try a test from their mom's stash -- which ended up being the one to reveal Jill was pregnant with Israel!
Jeremy Deals With Temptation9
Even after getting married, people are still human, and temptation can definitely hit. And not only did Jeremy admit to facing that himself in his marriage to Jinger, but he also shared how they combat it, too.
"I, very early on, from the moment we were married, I wanted Jinger to be in with me on the battle for purity," he said when the couple visited Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's podcast. "It's a difficult conversation at times to have, to be able to say, hey, I'm being hit with some temptation, or I'm just struggling this morning with this or that, can you pray for me? And it's amazing to bring her in on that."
Derick Shares His Sex & Relationship Tips10
In a blog post on the Dillard family website, Derick didn't hold back when it came to sharing his tips for keeping things hot in the bedroom. In his blog post, he told men to be "joyfully available" to their wives whenever they may need them.
"Let your spouse know that you’re always available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!" he wrote.
Amy Duggar On Keeping The Flame Alive11
While Amy and Dillon were still trying to conceive their son, Daxton, Amy was open about how she kept things interesting between the sheets so that fire between them would stay alive. In an interview with People in 2018, she said they have sex all the time, and like to "keep it wild."
“He does like candlelight,” Amy said. “I have a built-in masseuse as a husband. He’s incredible.”
Derick & Jill's Birth Control Use12
Given that birth control is a big no no in the Duggar fam, we were surprised to find out that Jill may actually be using contraceptives... and Derick didn't shoot down that rumor when fans asked him straight up about it on Instagram.
"We never said we don't believe in birth control," he said in a comment, adding that he believes it's up to each family to decide what might be best for them.
Jill's Instagram Sponsorship13
Last year, Jill continued to open up her sex life by promoting Dating Divas, a monthly service that supplies couples with "bedroom games" and sexy activities that could help liven things up in their relationships. Given how tight-lipped the Duggars tend to be about sex, this definitely threw a lot of fans for a loop, and it seems like Jill was admitting that she and Derick actually use the service themselves at the same time.
Jill's Anniversary Activities14
To celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, Jill and Derick had a quick getaway to Branson, Missouri... and Jill even shared some of the activities they were partaking in in their hotel room. This included a cleaned up version of the Kama Sutra, as well as proof that they had been playing a bedroom-themed game of "Minute to Win It." This was TMI for a lot of fans, but it shows they're committed to keeping things interesting.
-
Jill's Sex Advice15
Speaking of Jill being real about sex -- she shared it all in a blog post she wrote last year about having a healthy marriage. In the post, she advised that married couples should be having sex at least three to four times a week and that couples should be staying intimate in other ways if a medical situation kept them from fulfilling that kind of commitment in the bedroom. She really wasn't keeping anything in!