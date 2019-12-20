34 Times Kim Kardashian Showed She Was an Amazing Mother

Image: Splash News



Splash News She may be over-exposed and completely over-the-top at times, but Kim Kardashian is also an awesome mom and always has her children's best interests at heart. Any time Kim is spotted out and about with her kids -- or posts a photo of them on social media -- it's obvious how head-over-heels Kim is for her babies and for the many joys that come with being a mom. Maybe it's because Kim comes from a very tight-knit family and the fact that her own mother Kris is a completely devoted mom to her five daughters, but Kim seems to be totally into this thing called motherhood. It's so nice to see her relaxing, letting go, and looking like she's really enjoying life now that she's a mom.



Raising kids and being on this go as much Kim and Kanye are certainly isn't easy, but it's nice to see she's making the best of her time with her kids wherever she can. And even though her children are living a life of extreme wealth and luxury, it's fun to watch them all enjoying some of the simpler parts of childhood, too.



From sweet at-home moments and dress-up days with mommy to lazy days at the beach and trips to Disneyland, here are 34 times Kim showed what a great mom she really is.