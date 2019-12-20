34 Times Kim Kardashian Showed She Was an Amazing Mother

Splash News
She may be over-exposed and completely over-the-top at times, but Kim Kardashian is also an awesome mom and always has her children's best interests at heart. Any time Kim is spotted out and about with her kids -- or posts a photo of them on social media -- it's obvious how head-over-heels Kim is for her babies and for the many joys that come with being a mom.
Maybe it's because Kim comes from a very tight-knit family and the fact that her own mother Kris is a completely devoted mom to her five daughters, but Kim seems to be totally into this thing called motherhood. It's so nice to see her relaxing, letting go, and looking like she's really enjoying life now that she's a mom.
Raising kids and being on this go as much Kim and Kanye are certainly isn't easy, but it's nice to see she's making the best of her time with her kids wherever she can. And even though her children are living a life of extreme wealth and luxury, it's fun to watch them all enjoying some of the simpler parts of childhood, too.
From sweet at-home moments and dress-up days with mommy to lazy days at the beach and trips to Disneyland, here are 34 times Kim showed what a great mom she really is.
Twinning1
Sign of an awesome mom: When she dresses her daughter up in a super sparkly dress that matches hers. Kim loves to twin with her mini-me, North, and has called North her best friend. Doing everything she can to form a bond that lasts a lifetime is definitely a smart mom move!
This Way, Baby Girl2
Even though she's the one with a bajillion fans, Kim is the one to escort her daughter from the car. The reality superstar has talked about how she hopes to pass on the value of kindness to her kids, and as any caring mom knows, teaching them by example is the most effective way to do it. Well done, Kim.
Say Cheese!3
Kim kept her adorable son Saint under wraps the first few months of his life, But every once in a while, she'd snap a sweet pic like this. Although her brand depends on high visibility, Kim recently said she's being more careful about the kinds of things she posts. "I think at the beginning, I didn't even know what the word privacy really meant," she said during a speech. "I was very OK with people knowing every detail of my life. As you get a little bit older and you have kids, and you realize you do want to value some privacy." As long as she's trying.
Beach Time4
Just because she's Kim Kardashian, a glam queen who never leaves the house with a hair out of place, doesn't mean she doesn't get down and dirty in the sand with her kiddos. Beach trips have been a staple for the family, as Kim tries to balance work and family time, which has remained a big priority for her as her family has grown.
Doting Mom5
So cute! Doesn't matter if Kim's being hounded by a dozen photographers, she still fusses over her babies. As the many videos and pictures that show Kim with her kids prove, she's never distant or dismissive of her kids, but is literally a very hands-on mom who is always making sure the kids are comfortable and look great.
Slumber Party6
Two napping beauties. Does not get more adorable than this. Kids are exhausting—we don't need to tell y'all that! Kim has called motherhood "grueling" but "the best feeling in the world," and we 100 percent agree. And sometimes, we just need to shut everything out, snuggle with our baby, and take a nap. Heaven.
Multi-Tasking Mama7
Kim included this selfie in her photo book Selfish. Though the collection of selfies is basically an ode to herself, this shot in particular is deeper than it appears. The birth of Saint actually marked the last time Kim would carry a baby in her own belly, after a harrowing set of health issues. Considering how much she's gone through to be a mom, that's pretty special.
Kisses on Kisses8
North and Kim could not be any cuter in this video. "I will never stop kissing you and loving you and annoying you," reads the caption, which is possibly the most mom thing Kim has ever said. And we all know that though kids wipe off our kisses and tell us we're embarrassing them, these are the moments they remember later on.
Matchy-Matchy9
Same French braids? Yup. Same necklace? Yup. We've definitely got a case of obsessed mom here. Like us, Kim probably looks back at these pictures of North when she was little and gets that very mom feeling that's a mixture of love, pride, and a tiny bit of melancholy, when she thinks about how much her first born has grown.
Shhhh!10
Kim sure looks like she needs a major mom nap right about now. But as long as baby girl gets her beauty sleep, mom will keep on keeping on. So be quiet photographers. Don't make a sound. Because God help ya if baby girl wakes up and goes into full meltdown, and Kim charges like a pissed off mama bear.
Disney Time11
Remember that time Kim paid Disneyland shovelfuls of money to shut down part of the park for a birthday party for North? Yeeeeaaah, she loves her kid and will basically do anything for them. Critics said that it was an excessive thing to do for a kid who won't remember it, but as moms, we know that memories are not always about perfect recall, but the lingering feeling of being loved.
Ho Ho Ho!12
Well, here's a rare pic of Kim looking in the the camera and smiling. In a picture like this, that probably means that she's having a totally unreserved moment, feeling like a kid herself while providing North with a meeting with Santa to remember.
Cuddle Time13
We don't know about y'all, but some of our strongest memories of childhood have to do with the magic of Christmas. The anticipation, the presents, the music, the cookies, and of course, spending time with family. This sweet shot somehow captures that—and it's the kind of quiet "just us" moment that Kim cherishes as a mom.
Disney, Part 214
So baby girl wants to go to Disneyland dressed as a princess? Well, of course she can! Why not? One of Kim's strengths as a mom is letting her kids express themselves through clothes and hairstyles. She sometimes gets criticized for that, but really, who cares? As long as the kids are happy.
Hop to It15
Though the cameras are always present wherever she goes, for Kim it's not always about dressing to a T and making sure she looks good from every angle. Her kids come first, so she sometimes likes to go incognito—or at least, low key—so her focus can stay on her little ones.
Gorgeous16
Kim may not have made the best choice in bringing Baby North to a runway show filled with loud music, lots of people, and the bright lights of flashbulbs, but hey, at least we got this precious picture of them on the front row. And to her credit, Kim stepped back from this kind of unnecessary exposure.
Chicago Time17
One thing that’s amazing about Kim as a mom of four is that she takes the time to give each child affection and attention, as she's doing here with Chicago. That might seem basic, but as any mom with more than one child, plus a career and other responsibilities, can attest to, it can easily go by the wayside when our attention is pulled in different directions. So kudos to Kim.
Roaring Good Times18
Kim makes birthdays absolutely magical with incredibly elaborate themed parties. Like the amazing, out of the box dinasaur extravaganza Kim set up for Saint’s fourth birthday. Critics may think it’s wasteful, but Saint will remember this for the rest of his life.
Big Sis Vibes19
Another way to make sure that our four kids feel included is to make sure they spend time together by pairing them up. Here, her eldest, North, and her youngest, Psalm snuggle on a couch. We bet North feels special being a mommy’s helper with the baby.
Kissin' Cousin20
Kim says Stormi is sooo into Psalm, and judging by the baby's smile, the feeling is definitely mutual. One of the most fascinating things about the entire KarJenner clan is how close they all are, despite occasional fights and fallings out. We’re happy to see that Kim is passing on that value to her kids.
Quick! Quick! Group Pic!21
Wow, Kim made this happen. It’s not a perfect group shot (poor Reign is getting his hand stepped on!), but then again, it doesn’t have to be. We can imagine 15 years from now, the kids looking at this pic and remembering every detail about that afternoon at the playground. Kim is helping her kids, make beautiful memories.
Sister Sister22
North and Chicago dressed alike is double adorable. Our mom used to dress us just like our sister, too. In the moment, kids either find that fun or super duper annoying, depending on how well they get along with their sibling. But, know what’s smart about the tactic? It bonds kids, even if what they’re bonding over is laughing at our taste in children’s clothing.
Grrr Power!23
Though her image is all about being ultra-glam and sexy and never smiling on camera, that doesn’t mean Kim doesn’t have lighter moments. Kim understands that kids need to know that underneath hard work and very adult conversations, there’s a mom who loves them and can relate on their level.
Mommy & Me24
Kim is no Angelina Jolie, who often rolls with her entire kid crew of six. Every child is his or her own person, and sometimes, all they want is to have mommy to themselves. Kim is willing to give her children that one-on-one time—like she is in this picture of her and Saint in Houston—and they’re surely happier for it.
Momma Hen25
Doesn’t Kim look absolutely content and radiant in this enhanced picture of her with all four kids? There’s nothing that Kim loves more than to herd her little ones together and just love on them. As she so often writes in her Instagram post captions, “My babies are my life!”
Frame This26
If there was ever a picture just begging to be enlarged by 20 and framed, this is it. Kim and North’s relationship seems to be so close. As her first child, it makes sense—but North is something more: She’s Kim’s mini-me. They vibe together so well, and it’s lovely to see.
Special Delivery27
These two! There’s something very special about their relationship with Kim, of course. They were carried by surrogate when doctors warned Kim not to get pregnant again after the difficult and dangerous births of North and Saint. That’s not an easy thing to hear for someone who always wanted a big family, but Kim was willing to put in the hard work of IVF and the emotional decision to involve a surrogate to keep that dream alive.
Like Mother ...28
Anyone who loves their mom this much, can’t help but be a good one herself. In the caption accompanying this birthday post, Kim praises her mom Kris for making each person in the family feel loved, giving her the tools to help her succeed, and teaching her that "kindness rules." Which are all things she’s said she wants to do for her kids as well.
Buggin'29
Seriously, how cool is it to have a mom who goes all out to make sure kids have an awesome Halloween? When it comes to her kids, Kim is pretty much willing to do whatever it takes to please them, as long as it means hanging out together as a family unit.
Instilling Culture30
Kim is making sure that the kids are grounded in all facets of their identity and background. She, along with her youngest three kids, were baptized into the Armenian Apostolic Church, in Armenia, where her late father’s family is from. (North was previously baptized in Jerusalem.) It was a lovely, solemn occasion whose significance the kids will understand more and more deeply as the years go by.
Into the Great Wide Open31
Kanye bought a $14 million ranch in Wyoming, and while Kim is not exactly on board with his wish to move the family there full time, she has taken the kids there for the fresh air and change of scenery. She may live in Calabasas, but it’s great to see her expand her kids’ world by taking them out to the country. And as she says, build a legacy: “In 50 years this will mean so much to us,” she recently told Jimmy Fallon.
Pinky Promise32
Look. At. North’s. Hoop. Earrings. Okay? Never let it be said that Kim stifles her kids’ personalities or that she makes conventional choices, including wearing fun statement jewelry from time to time. North is personality plus, so let her be!
Full House33
We love how this caption, about how hard it was to get all four kids to sit still for the picture, reflects how Kim feels about her family right now. She has said that she’s now done making babies, as four is all she can handle. A mom who knows her limits is a good mom.
Sugar Baby34
Kourtney may be pretty strict about her three kids eating healthy snacks and having no sweets, but Kim takes a more measured approach. The kids can have the some candy, thought it’s not an every day occurrence. After all what’s life without a little bit of sweetness.