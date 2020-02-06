15 Pics That Prove Kate Middleton Wears the Pants in Her Marriage

Image: Splash News



Splash News Even though her husband is a prince and future king of England, it's clear that Even though her husband is a prince and future king of England, it's clear that Kate Middleton wears the pants in her marriage. Not to downplay Prince William's role in their relationship, but Kate knows how to get things done. From her royal duties to her responsibilities as a mother and the extensive philanthropic work she takes on, Kate makes it all happen with poise and grace. We definitely admire a woman who calls the shots in her relationship.

Technically, William is the future ruler of England ... whatever. We all know that Kate is the golden prize that William is lucky to have. From her kindness, her excellent parenting of Charlotte, Louis, and George, and her natural grace and style, Kate is clearly a winner. And guess what else? She clearly holds some mighty weight when it comes to their relationship dynamic, so Will must know that she is something special. Having a woman take the lead in a relationship is nothing to be ashamed of -- in fact, it might just encourage more equality when it comes to child-rearing and parenting.



That's why we've rounded up some of our favorite photos of Kate looking her most confident and in charge. The signs are all there -- take a look!

