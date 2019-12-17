20 Times Kate Middleton Looked Anything but Royal



Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is not exactly the type to show up to a sailing competition wearing a buttoned up dress and dowdy pumps, know what we mean? She's there to be hands on, and that usually means and acting like a regular person who just happens to wear a 12-carat sapphire on her ring finger.

And honestly, can anyone really blame the woman for? We certainly can't. She's the Duchess of Cambridge, indeed, and she usually looks every inch a royal -- from historic tiara to Louboutin stilettos -- whether visiting a charity or attending a state dinner. But that doesn't mean Kate Middleton is all pomp and circumstance all the time. It's not like she was born into royalty. She had to learn and adapt to it after snagging her handsome future king, Prince William, and marrying him in a spectacular wedding -- which means that she generally looks way more relaxed and friendlier than the rest of the Windsor clan put together, and occasionally, she might want to dress down a bit more than royals who have come before her.

Kate grew up solidly upper middle class, born to a pilot and and a flight attendant who built their own multi-million dollar business, and she didn't have the expectation of wearing a dress and heels every single time she left the house. Sometimes, she just wants to look and act, well, normal! She's always been so adamant about being a "regular"/ person while still holding a title, from hugging kids she meets on outings to trying her hand at any sport team whose event she's supporting with a visit. So we can totally see why Kate makes the effort to keep it simple sometimes.

Add to that a love for the outdoors and sportsmanship, and of course she's not going to stick to tweed suits and frilly dresses, as if she'd just emerged from having tea with the queen. Would anyone expect her to chase Prince George around on a field in three-inch heels? We didn't think so -- though with her strong physique, we're pretty sure she could!

Under her gorgeous clothes and fancy title, Kate is a regular girl just like the rest of us, and we love her for it. Here are 20 times she looked anything but royal, and the results were as amazing as ever.