28 Rare Images of Kate Middleton Before She Became a Princess

Splash News Once upon a time there was a girl named Kate Middleton who was not yet a princess. She was the oldest child of three siblings born to a couple over in Reading in Berkshire, United Kingdom. But now her name is known around the world. And because so much has happened since she married Prince William and became the Duchess of Cambridge (like three adorable babies!), pre-royal Kate seems so long ago. Let's take a walk down memory lane from before Kate was royalty...

This was before the tiara, before that blue sapphire ring, before she wore blue all the time, and started wearing killer millinery. This was back when she wore some revealing outfits, big, bold costume jewelry, and some more casual, low-key looks. We even have some snaps of Kate when she was just a kid (and had no idea she would end up as royalty). Still, Kate pre-royal status was still royally stylish ... and definitely a bit more daring. (In fact, who else thinks Kate should bring back some of those big earrings and wear more jeans?)

One thing is for sure, and that's that Kate has always had pretty killer hair. Maybe she was always meant to be a princess.

Read on to see some amazing images of Kate before she became the duchess we know her as today.