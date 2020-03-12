25 Celebrities Who Don't Use Their Real Names

Olivia Wilde: Olivia Jack Cockburn 8

Born Olivia Jack Cockburn, the actress' parents, Andrew and Leslie Cockburn, are well-known international journalists. But Wilde reportedly decided to ditch her moniker after playing Gwendelon in Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest in high school. Maybe she wanted to stand out on her own. The name is sort of catchy.

